Local student selected for Television Academy Foundation internship

In the interest of water restrictions, I do have to agree with Gary Horton a little (July 29). Why did your article not talk about the things we can do to boost water retention? I also have to ask where all the money has gone that we taxpayers have paid over the years for dams to be built, and if we can cleanse water for drinking and cooking why don’t we take that water and use it for watering our lawn and the cities landscape? (I get it, a lot of people are squeamish, but what if a test area in the city was created and the land tested before and after?) Take a look around. Take a walk along the paseos and the arroyos. Really look at the trees, specifically the tops of the trees. Are there dead spots? Look at the dead leaves and pine needles under those pine trees. Ask any fire marshal or firefighter — those are fires waiting to happen. I grew up in the South. We used the dead pine needles to start our wood-burning fireplaces or fires outdoors.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO