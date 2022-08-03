ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. DeSantis announces in Rockledge expansion of multi-county opioid recovery program

By Finch Walker, Florida Today
 4 days ago

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the expansion of an opioid recovery program to 12 counties including Brevard during a stop at the Space Coast Health Foundation in Rockledge Wednesday morning.

The program, Coordinated Opioid Recovery, or CORE, began as a pilot program in Palm Beach County almost two years ago and will expand in two phases, with the first phase including Brevard, Clay, Duval, Escambia, Gulf, Manatee, Marion, Pasco and Volusia counties, DeSantis said.

It will work to help provide those battling addiction with treatment and stabilization, he said.

"We have to try to work to try to break the cycle of addiction," DeSantis said. "We want for families to be able to break free from these really, really harmful cycles. Today we are announcing a massive expansion of a first-of-its-time model of care for substance use disorder, coordinated opioid recovery, a network of addiction care, and we're calling it the CORE network."

The program, which is coordinated through the Florida Department of Health, Florida Department of Children and Families and the Agency for Healthcare Administration, implements a "three-pronged approach to recovery," DeSantis said.

This includes rescue response to overdoses, medical stabilization and assessments of critical patients and long-term treatment.

The program comes at a time when drug overdoses, especially fentanyl-related, have reached an all-time high on the Space Coast and statewide. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

It also comes just a month after nine people died from fentanyl-related overdose deaths in rural Gadsden County near Tallahassee over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Statistics from the Florida Department of Health show Brevard ranked third in the state for the number of overdoses in 2020, with 357 people dying of an overdose.

DeSantis said in 2021, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, with the Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Team, saw an increase of 72% in drug overdose fatalities related to fentanyl.

More than 6,150 people died from overdoses involving fentanyl, according to the latest statewide data.

"How much fentanyl would we need to kill everyone here? Just enough to hold in your hand," DeSantis said. "It is very, very devastating, and the amount of fentanyl that comes across the border — it's been enough to kill hundreds of millions of people over the last two years."

DeSantis blamed some of the spike on President Joe Biden's border policies.

"Part of the reason that we're here is because we have an open border," he said. "A border that was deliberately opened in January of 2021. The sheer volume of people coming in illegally -- what that does to social services, education, of course it does lead to more criminal activities."

Other speakers included State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo and Florida Department of Health Deputy Secretary for Health Dr. Kenneth Scheppke, Director of Behavioral Health for the Health Care District of Palm Beach County Dr. Courtney Phillips — who DeSantis announced as the statewide director of opioid recovery — and Justin Perse, a recovered addict and peer recovery coach at Haven House, a nonprofit in Santa Rosa Beach in the Panhandle, and in other states, helping people struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.

They were accompanied by Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, Sen. Debbie Mayfield and Sen. Tom Wright.

"It's going to help struggling alcoholics and addicts, mainly addicts, get the help that they need," Perse, a resident of Holmes County, said. "In the communities I work in in Northwest Florida, it's rural, and we need more facilities to help combat this epidemic. Anything I can add to my list for facilities that can help people who are struggling with drugs and alcohol, I'm on board."

Details about how and where the program would begin in Brevard were not discussed.

Finch Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @_finchwalker

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Gov. DeSantis announces in Rockledge expansion of multi-county opioid recovery program

