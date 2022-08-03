ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 25% in Iowa in the last week

By Tim Webber, Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa rose by 25% over the last week, and the number requiring intensive care nearly doubled, according to data released Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

At the same time, the number of new people being vaccinated remained low in the state.

The state health department reported 59.2% of Iowa's population is fully vaccinated, a one-tenth of one percentage point increase since the health department last updated vaccination data a month ago.

The youngest Iowans make up the least-vaccinated age group: More than a month after vaccinations became available to all age groups, just one in eight Iowans under the age of 10 are fully vaccinated, and an additional 3% have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

According to the state health department, people living in or near Iowa's largest population centers appear most likely to have vaccinated their children. Johnson, Story and Dallas counties have the highest rate of vaccination among children under 10, although none exceed a rate of 30%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state rose to 309, an increase of 60 over last week and the most since the end of February. The number of people requiring intensive care for COVID-19 complications leapt from 22 to 41.

The number of new reported cases, meanwhile, remained relatively stable, decreasing slightly. There were 5,768 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state this week, or about 824 per day. That's still the second-most cases reported in a single week since the beginning of March — behind only last week.

There have likely been more COVID-19 cases in Iowa over that time. The number reported would not include people who did not report positive at-home test results to the state, nor would it include people who are positive but asymptomatic and did not get tested.

The state health department reported 35 additional COVID-19 deaths this week, raising Iowa's pandemic death toll to 9,817. Many of those deaths likely occurred prior to this week, as it often takes the health department several weeks to verify and publicly report COVID-19 deaths.

The latest COVID-19 numbers in Iowa

The latest data, as of 12 a.m. Aug. 3, compared to one week earlier:

  • Confirmed cases: 822,356, an increase of 5,768.
  • Deaths: 9,817, an increase of 35.
  • Percentage of Iowans who are fully vaccinated: 59.2%

How many people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa?

Note: Hospitalization data for COVID-19 is no longer available through the Iowa Department of Public Health. The data below is from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

  • Hospitalizations: 309, up from 249 one week ago
  • Patients in intensive care: 41, up from 22

How many people in Polk and Dallas counties are vaccinated?

The state health department adjusted how it displays vaccination information this week. Data on COVID-19 vaccinations can now be found on this page. For some counties, including Polk and Dallas, the share of the population that the health department is reporting as fully vaccinated has decreased since the adjustment.

This does not mean people who were previously vaccinated have become unvaccinated; it likely means that there has been a tweak in the data collection or publication method.

In Polk County, 66.6% of residents are fully vaccinated, according to this month's new data. In Dallas County, 65.3% of residents are fully vaccinated.

The five counties in Iowa with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated as of Aug. 3 are Johnson (69.8%), Buena Vista (68.2%), Polk (66.6%), Marshall (66.4%) and Dallas (65.3%) counties.

Tim Webber is a data visualization specialist for the Register. Reach him at twebber@registermedia.com, 515-284-8532, and on Twitter at @HelloTimWebber.

Larry Eenhuis
4d ago

35 more Dead Iowans thanks mostly to those who continue to say they 'don't care'

