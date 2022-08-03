ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

Eastern Kentucky flooding: Video emerges of devastation around city of Hazard

By Greg Norman
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago
natureworldnews.com

Mountain Flooding Threatens Kentucky Once Again After Floodwaters Killed At Least 37 People

Mountain flooding is threatening Eastern Kentucky again as excessive rainfall is expected to inundate the state next week, according to the latest weather forecast. The looming inclement weather can potentially cause the accumulation of several inches of water due to flash flooding triggered by mountain slopes and other geographical factors in a short period of time.
KENTUCKY STATE
erienewsnow.com

Ways to Help Kentucky Flood Victims

As Kentucky residents work to put the pieces of their lives back together following massive floods, over 250 volunteers the the American Red Cross are already on the ground lending a helping hand. Mary Rogers, the Executive Director of the Northwest Pennsylvania Chapter of the Red Cross said, "Some of...
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky Power FINAL Storm Update Saturday, August 6, 11 a.m.

Saturday, August 6, 11 a.m. Flooding on Thursday, July 28 caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky leaving 23,000 customers without power at the peak of the event. More than 900 Kentucky Power personnel, business partners and external resources worked to restore power. Restoration:. There are approximately 350...
KENTUCKY STATE
State
Kentucky State
Hazard, KY
Government
City
Hazard, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Fox News

Kentucky Flood Survivors Don’t Want To Be Forgotten

Crews are still assessing the damage from a flood disaster in Kentucky. Heavy rain left entire communities underwater and killed dozens of people. Earlier this week, host Lisa Brady spoke to two survivors, Travis Bowling and Jeremy Noble. Both explained what they went through, and described the cleanup effort and...
KENTUCKY STATE
Metro News

NWS: Parts of northeast West Virginia receive flooding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston wasn’t the only area of West Virginia to receive flooding from Friday’s storm. The National Weather Service in Charleston told MetroNews on Saturday morning that flooding was also reported in parts of Randolph, Braxton, Upshur, Calhoun, Roane and Webster counties. “It looks like...
CHARLESTON, WV
lakercountry.com

Whitesburg radio station reacts to EKY flooding

Whitesburg in Letcher County in eastern Kentucky was another one of the hard hit communities by flooding in late July with at least three confirmed deaths as of last report. WJRS NEWS talked with Beth Wright, the general sales manager at WXKQ 103.9 FM in Whitesburg about an issue the local radio station is dealing with while trying to keep the public there informed…
WHITESBURG, KY
KCCI.com

Scattered storms with locally heavy rain through tonight

DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. Scattered storms keeping festering this evening/tonight. Temperatures & humidity levels finally drop by Monday. Yesterday's weather system is still around as we head into Sunday evening. A long stationary boundary still sits across Nebraska, northwest Iowa, & southern Minnesota, with scattered thunderstorms ongoing in its vicinity. Heavy downpours will remain the most likely threat from these storms into tonight, but the wind field is oriented in a way that a rotating thunderstorm is still possible before temperatures cool post-sunset.
IOWA STATE
WKYT 27

‘It’s going to be a marathon:’ Breathitt Countians working to rebuild after flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY Ky. (WKYT) - Twelve Kentucky counties have now been approved for individual FEMA assistance. On Thursday, Governor Beshear was pushing for more counties to qualify. Breathitt, Perry, Knott, Letcher, Clay, Floyd, Pike, Owsley, Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, and Whitley all qualify now. Cleanup and recovery in those communities will take a year or more.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
Fox News

More human remains discovered at Lake Mead as waters levels drop

More human remains were found at Lake Mead on Saturday – the fourth set of remains recovered since May – as a scorching drought continues to send water levels dropping. Visitors discovered the remains around 11:15 a.m. at Swim Beach in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada and called park rangers, the National Park Service (NPS) said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WBKR

Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost Dates of 2022 in Tri-State Area: Indiana, Kentucky, & Illinois

Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First and Last Frost Dates for the Tri-State. Here we are, sweating through one of the hottest summers in recent years, and I'm already talking about frost. What in the world is wrong with me? I know it seems strange, but Fall really isn't that far away. Before you know it, we all be bundled up, cheering for our team under those 'Friday night lights.' One indication that Fall has officially arrived is the appearance of frost.
KENTUCKY STATE
Motorious

Kentucky Car Collection Survives Flooding

Finally, a good story coming out from this awful tragedy!. The recent flooding in Kentucky has been horrific, particularly with the loss of life. While the loss of vehicles, even collectable models, doesn’t even begin to compare to deaths, we want to bring a story of hope after we ran across a local story of how a car collector’s house was damaged in the flooding but his car collection survived.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
