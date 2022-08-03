Eastern Kentucky flooding: Video emerges of devastation around city of Hazard

Read on www.foxnews.com
More storms forecasted for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The National Weather Service extended a flood watch through Sunday evening for areas of eastern Kentucky ravaged by high water more than a week ago and said there’s a threat of thunderstorms in the region for much of the coming week. There’s a “persistent...
natureworldnews.com
Mountain Flooding Threatens Kentucky Once Again After Floodwaters Killed At Least 37 People
Mountain flooding is threatening Eastern Kentucky again as excessive rainfall is expected to inundate the state next week, according to the latest weather forecast. The looming inclement weather can potentially cause the accumulation of several inches of water due to flash flooding triggered by mountain slopes and other geographical factors in a short period of time.
erienewsnow.com
Ways to Help Kentucky Flood Victims
As Kentucky residents work to put the pieces of their lives back together following massive floods, over 250 volunteers the the American Red Cross are already on the ground lending a helping hand. Mary Rogers, the Executive Director of the Northwest Pennsylvania Chapter of the Red Cross said, "Some of...
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky Power FINAL Storm Update Saturday, August 6, 11 a.m.
Saturday, August 6, 11 a.m. Flooding on Thursday, July 28 caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky leaving 23,000 customers without power at the peak of the event. More than 900 Kentucky Power personnel, business partners and external resources worked to restore power. Restoration:. There are approximately 350...
wymt.com
High water in Jackson Co. causes further concerns with more rain likely to come
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Jackson County Emergency Management says the rapidly rising waters throughout the county threatened to flood several homes and businesses, and led to multiple rescue calls. Brody Keck is the deputy director and says the severe flash flooding they saw Saturday morning had some citizens fearing...
Kentucky Flood Survivors Don’t Want To Be Forgotten
Crews are still assessing the damage from a flood disaster in Kentucky. Heavy rain left entire communities underwater and killed dozens of people. Earlier this week, host Lisa Brady spoke to two survivors, Travis Bowling and Jeremy Noble. Both explained what they went through, and described the cleanup effort and...
Metro News
NWS: Parts of northeast West Virginia receive flooding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston wasn’t the only area of West Virginia to receive flooding from Friday’s storm. The National Weather Service in Charleston told MetroNews on Saturday morning that flooding was also reported in parts of Randolph, Braxton, Upshur, Calhoun, Roane and Webster counties. “It looks like...
lakercountry.com
Whitesburg radio station reacts to EKY flooding
Whitesburg in Letcher County in eastern Kentucky was another one of the hard hit communities by flooding in late July with at least three confirmed deaths as of last report. WJRS NEWS talked with Beth Wright, the general sales manager at WXKQ 103.9 FM in Whitesburg about an issue the local radio station is dealing with while trying to keep the public there informed…
Some Parts of Illinois Got Hammered With Over a Foot of Rain
Last week, we saw historic rainfall and flooding in the St. Louis, Missouri area. This week, it's Illinois. Some parts of the state on Tuesday had over a foot of rain recorded. I saw this mentioned by Yahoo News and I've confirmed it with National Weather Service radars. They report...
PHOTOS: Here’s how eastern Kentucky looks after devastating floods
Homes are gone, and lives will never be the same. Ohio Valley Resource Data Reporter Justin Hicks has been cataloguing scenes from the cleanup.
spectrumnews1.com
'It’s just heartbreaking': Flood victims salvage what they can in Perry County
HAZARD, Ky. — For so many families along Troublesome Creek in Perry County, life will never be the same. More than a week after deadly flooding swept away homes and belongings in eastern Kentucky, an immense amount of work remains. What You Need To Know. More than a week...
KCCI.com
Scattered storms with locally heavy rain through tonight
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. Scattered storms keeping festering this evening/tonight. Temperatures & humidity levels finally drop by Monday. Yesterday's weather system is still around as we head into Sunday evening. A long stationary boundary still sits across Nebraska, northwest Iowa, & southern Minnesota, with scattered thunderstorms ongoing in its vicinity. Heavy downpours will remain the most likely threat from these storms into tonight, but the wind field is oriented in a way that a rotating thunderstorm is still possible before temperatures cool post-sunset.
WKYT 27
‘It’s going to be a marathon:’ Breathitt Countians working to rebuild after flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY Ky. (WKYT) - Twelve Kentucky counties have now been approved for individual FEMA assistance. On Thursday, Governor Beshear was pushing for more counties to qualify. Breathitt, Perry, Knott, Letcher, Clay, Floyd, Pike, Owsley, Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, and Whitley all qualify now. Cleanup and recovery in those communities will take a year or more.
Abandoned mines and poor oversight worsened Kentucky flooding, attorneys say
As eastern Kentuckians continue to search for missing loved ones, muck out their homes and prepare for more rain, they are beginning to ask who could be at fault for this past week's deadly flooding and whether it was a natural disaster or one caused by the coal mines that have drastically reshaped and scarred the landscape.
Severe weather in Delaware sends beach umbrellas flying into ocean: 'Downright apocalyptic-looking'
Gusting winds hit coastal Delaware on Friday, with video showing dozens of beach umbrellas getting blown off the sand and swirling through the air. Beachgoer Shane Mannix captured video at Bethany Beach as rain and winds swept the coast. Visitors can be seen fleeing the beach as the gusting winds...
wdrb.com
Beshear calls looters hitting flooded eastern Kentucky homes 'the worst of the worst'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Across eastern Kentucky, you'll find stories of survival and support. But as the flooded creeks and rivers continue to recede, a new problem is rising. "Looters and scammers that would prey on people that have lost everything are the worst of the worst," Gov. Andy Beshear...
More human remains discovered at Lake Mead as waters levels drop
More human remains were found at Lake Mead on Saturday – the fourth set of remains recovered since May – as a scorching drought continues to send water levels dropping. Visitors discovered the remains around 11:15 a.m. at Swim Beach in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada and called park rangers, the National Park Service (NPS) said in a statement.
Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost Dates of 2022 in Tri-State Area: Indiana, Kentucky, & Illinois
Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First and Last Frost Dates for the Tri-State. Here we are, sweating through one of the hottest summers in recent years, and I'm already talking about frost. What in the world is wrong with me? I know it seems strange, but Fall really isn't that far away. Before you know it, we all be bundled up, cheering for our team under those 'Friday night lights.' One indication that Fall has officially arrived is the appearance of frost.
Kentucky Car Collection Survives Flooding
Finally, a good story coming out from this awful tragedy!. The recent flooding in Kentucky has been horrific, particularly with the loss of life. While the loss of vehicles, even collectable models, doesn’t even begin to compare to deaths, we want to bring a story of hope after we ran across a local story of how a car collector’s house was damaged in the flooding but his car collection survived.
Death Valley National Park substantial floods leave 1,000 staff, guests stranded
Hundreds of staff members and guests were stuck in a National Park after monsoonal weather caused major flooding that prevented them from escaping Friday morning, park service officials said. Heavy rains pushed dirt and debris onto the roads around Death Valley National Park, making them impassable and forcing officials to...
