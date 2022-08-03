McEnany on China's threats after Pelosi's Taiwan visit: 'This didn’t happen in a vacuum'

The fallout continues from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan this week. China continues live-fire military drills around the island of Taiwan. And today it announced sanctions on Pelosi and on members of her immediate family. Meanwhile, the White House summoned China's ambassador to express its concerns about these military drills and the risks of further escalation. To talk about the latest on these tensions, I'm joined now by NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez and NPR's Emily Feng, who covers China. Hey to both of you.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 2 DAYS AGO