McEnany on China's threats after Pelosi's Taiwan visit: 'This didn’t happen in a vacuum'

Washington Examiner
Blinken: US ships will sail through Taiwan Strait in defiance of China
Chinese officials have suspended a series of military dialogues designed to minimize the risk of conflict with the United States amid an uproar over the visit of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to Taiwan. That announcement from Beijing came hours after Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed that U.S. warships...
americanmilitarynews.com
China threatens US, sends 21 military aircraft to Taiwan’s air defense zone
After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan for an unannounced but anticipated diplomatic visit on Tuesday, China renewed threats of retaliation against the U.S. backed by a display of military assets, including 21 military aircraft. China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry released a statement calling the visit “a major political provocation”...
Nancy Pelosi slammed over so-called 'connection' with China: 'We are truly led by imbeciles'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is being slammed on social media for comments she made about her "connection" with China that she spoke about during a press conference on Thursday. Pelosi said that she has always had a special connection with China because of a childhood memory. "When I was a...
americanmilitarynews.com
US deploys light carrier warship near Taiwan as China retaliates
The U.S. Navy deployed the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) this week as China continues to retaliate for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. USS America deployed from nearby Sasebo, Japan, adding to the U.S. military presence in the western Pacific, USNI News reported Thursday. The U.S. has been bolstering its forces in the Indo-Pacific region surrounding increased tensions with China over Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan this week.
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
Pelosi calls on China to "immediately" stop firing missiles near Taiwan
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Beijing wouldn't succeed in isolating Taiwan as she demanded Chinese missile launches into the sea near Taipei stop "immediately." Driving the news: Pelosi made the comments in Tokyo as she wrapped up her congressional delegation trip to Asia that included a visit to Taiwan that triggered China's live ammunition drills Thursday. Japanese officials reported several missiles landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.
'The United States will find you and take you out': Quotes of the Week
This week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) embarked on a controversial trip to Taiwan, President Joe Biden announced the death of a top terrorist leader, and Washington reacted to an expansive spending proposal unveiled by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV).
Chinese Official Says U.S. 'Making War' While China 'Makes Everything Else'
The diplomat also mocked one of Taiwan's warships saying it looked like a 'museum piece.'
Russia Having 'More and More Difficulties Conducting War in Ukraine': Rice
Rice, an adviser to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, blamed Russia's "immoral" troops for the military's struggling invasion.
Pelosi Wraps Asia Trip Leaving Biden, Taiwan, Allies, China in Tougher Spot
Former U.S. ambassador to China Max Baucus told Newsweek that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip "was a mistake" and an "ill-advised" move.
Nancy Pelosi swipes China during press conference in Tokyo, Japan: 'They will not isolate Taiwan'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., held a conference in Japan on Thursday, where she chided China for trying to stop her from visiting Taiwan. During a news conference with her Democratic delegation at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, Japan Pelosi said China would not be successful in isolating Taiwan from the rest of the world and that U.S. officials would continue to travel freely there.
China sanctions House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over 'egregious provocation' in visit to Taiwan
China has announced sanctions against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her family, following her visit to Taiwan which China strongly condemned. China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced the sanctions on Friday, calling Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan an "egregious provocation" and a "gross interference" into the country’s internal affairs.
Zelenskyy Seeks Xi Jinping's Support To End Vladimir Putin's War In Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is seeking an opportunity to speak "directly" with the Chinese President Xi Jinping to end the Russia-Ukraine War. Zelenskyy said his country had consistently sought close ties with China in the years preceding the conflict and urged Beijing to bring the fighting to a stop.
Manchin says Trump campaigning against him may, 'help me,' after former president makes 2024 threat
Sen. Joe Manchin Sunday dismissed former President Donald Trump saying he'll campaign against him in 2024 due to his work on Democrats' social spending bill, speculating Trump's involvement could even help him win his election. "He did it in 2018 and it helped me so I got elected then, so...
Taipei Says 'Preparing For War' As China Launches Live-Fire Drills In Eastern Taiwan Strait
Xi Jinping's army reportedly launched unprecedented live-fire military drills in six areas that ring Taiwan on Thursday. What Happened: The Eastern Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) conducted long-range live-fire shooting training in the Taiwan Straits, state media CGTN reported on Thursday. It also carried out precision strikes...
China's Version of HIMARS Could Be 'Game Changer' if Beijing Attacks Taiwan
U.S.-supplied HIMARS have become a key part of Ukraine's counteroffensive in the ongoing war with Russia.
The fallout continues from Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
The fallout continues from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan this week. China continues live-fire military drills around the island of Taiwan. And today it announced sanctions on Pelosi and on members of her immediate family. Meanwhile, the White House summoned China's ambassador to express its concerns about these military drills and the risks of further escalation. To talk about the latest on these tensions, I'm joined now by NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez and NPR's Emily Feng, who covers China. Hey to both of you.
Record-Breaking 68 Chinese Warplanes Just Flew Into The Taiwan Strait
Photo by Xinhua via Getty ImagesThis is the biggest force of Chinese military aircraft to enter the Taiwan Strait in one day and it comes as China-U.S. relations deteriorate.
POLITICO
U.S. firms eye Taiwan exit on Chinese invasion risk
Hi, China Watchers. This week we probe the impact of Chinese military threats against Taiwan on the island’s foreign business community and unpack the misogynistic subtext of China’s antipathy toward House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. We’ll also decode President Xi Jinping’s outreach to the Chinese diaspora and profile a timely book that warns that Washington must practice an artful balance of “deterrence and reassurance” to prevent conflict across the Taiwan Strait.
