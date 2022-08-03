ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McEnany on China's threats after Pelosi's Taiwan visit: 'This didn’t happen in a vacuum'

Washington Examiner

Blinken: US ships will sail through Taiwan Strait in defiance of China

Chinese officials have suspended a series of military dialogues designed to minimize the risk of conflict with the United States amid an uproar over the visit of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to Taiwan. That announcement from Beijing came hours after Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed that U.S. warships...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US, sends 21 military aircraft to Taiwan’s air defense zone

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan for an unannounced but anticipated diplomatic visit on Tuesday, China renewed threats of retaliation against the U.S. backed by a display of military assets, including 21 military aircraft. China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry released a statement calling the visit “a major political provocation”...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US deploys light carrier warship near Taiwan as China retaliates

The U.S. Navy deployed the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) this week as China continues to retaliate for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. USS America deployed from nearby Sasebo, Japan, adding to the U.S. military presence in the western Pacific, USNI News reported Thursday. The U.S. has been bolstering its forces in the Indo-Pacific region surrounding increased tensions with China over Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan this week.
MILITARY
Axios

Pelosi calls on China to "immediately" stop firing missiles near Taiwan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Beijing wouldn't succeed in isolating Taiwan as she demanded Chinese missile launches into the sea near Taipei stop "immediately." Driving the news: Pelosi made the comments in Tokyo as she wrapped up her congressional delegation trip to Asia that included a visit to Taiwan that triggered China's live ammunition drills Thursday. Japanese officials reported several missiles landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Nancy Pelosi swipes China during press conference in Tokyo, Japan: 'They will not isolate Taiwan'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., held a conference in Japan on Thursday, where she chided China for trying to stop her from visiting Taiwan. During a news conference with her Democratic delegation at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, Japan Pelosi said China would not be successful in isolating Taiwan from the rest of the world and that U.S. officials would continue to travel freely there.
FOREIGN POLICY
Connecticut Public

The fallout continues from Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

The fallout continues from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan this week. China continues live-fire military drills around the island of Taiwan. And today it announced sanctions on Pelosi and on members of her immediate family. Meanwhile, the White House summoned China's ambassador to express its concerns about these military drills and the risks of further escalation. To talk about the latest on these tensions, I'm joined now by NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez and NPR's Emily Feng, who covers China. Hey to both of you.
FOREIGN POLICY
POLITICO

U.S. firms eye Taiwan exit on Chinese invasion risk

Hi, China Watchers. This week we probe the impact of Chinese military threats against Taiwan on the island’s foreign business community and unpack the misogynistic subtext of China’s antipathy toward House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. We’ll also decode President Xi Jinping’s outreach to the Chinese diaspora and profile a timely book that warns that Washington must practice an artful balance of “deterrence and reassurance” to prevent conflict across the Taiwan Strait.
FOREIGN POLICY
