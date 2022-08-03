Taunton loses battle to deny Bask pot shop permit — but it's not over

If Bask wants a special permit to sell marijuana in the city, they can have it.

After 2 1/2 years of litigation between the Fairhaven-based cannabis dispensary and the city of Taunton, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court mostly sided with Bask in its July 21 ruling.

That's not quite the end of the story though; Gazette Reporter Daniel Schemer takes a look at what comes next.

