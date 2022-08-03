ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Joy Behar Recalls Having an Ectopic Pregnancy in the 1970s Amid Controversy Over Abortion Laws: ‘I Almost Died’

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30GqMv_0h3SYZKl00

Sharing her story. Joy Behar spoke out about abortion laws and revealed that women’s rights to proper healthcare saved her life after suffering an ectopic pregnancy.

Celebrities React to the Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade

Read article

The View cohost, 79, detailed her own experience during the Wednesday, August 3, episode of the talk show. She explained that in 1979 she suffered an ectopic pregnancy, telling her fellow hosts , “I almost died.”

The New York native clarified that an ectopic pregnancy is not an abortion nor a miscarriage, but it is something that can happen to any woman.

Why 'The View' Cohosts Left Through the Years

Read article

“The [embryo] is growing in the fallopian tube,” she said of how the life-threatening incident occurs. “It’ll grow just enough to make the tube burst, which what happens then is you bleed internally, and then you die.”

In her case, Behar remembered being rushed to the hospital to receive emergency medical care. “The doctor the next day said, ‘We almost lost you,’” the comedian explained, pointing out, “I was in the situation where I could go to Beth Israel Hospital, and they took care of it there.”

The TV personality decided to share her story on Wednesday as the group discussed Georgia State candidate Herschel Walker ’s desire to completely ban abortion.

Behar argued that women need full access to healthcare no matter what their life circumstances. She took issue with the fact that Walker, 60, “supports abortion bans without any exceptions for rape, incest, or the health of the mother.” The Joy Behar: Say Anything alum further explained that the former NFL player’s mindset doesn’t account for women’s health.

“What are these people thinking about when they talk about the health of the mother?” she asked. “Herschel Walker, people like that, they cannot be in positions of power.”

The Great Gasbag author is one of many celebrities who has publicly spoken out following the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v. Wade , which protected a woman’s right to get an abortion and protect her own body for nearly 50 years.

Celebrities Share Their Abortion Stories: 'There Is No Shame Behind It'

Read article

“I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are — that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that,” Taylor Swift tweeted on June 24.

Other women chose to share their stories of abortions — no matter what the reason for undergoing the procedure — to highlight why it should be an individual choice and not one dictated by the government.

"One of the worst days of my life was when I made the choice to terminate a pregnancy in the second trimester," Laura Prepon wrote via Instagram on June 27. "The devastating truth is that we found out the fetus would not survive to full term, and that my life was at risk as well. At the time — I had the choice."

Comments / 48

Kate Parrish
4d ago

A true near-death experience generally makes one kinder, more tolerant, accepting of differences; more understanding. Clearly this didn’t happen to that particular harpy. Likely, it never even happened. She really likes claiming the misfortunes of others, as her own, in order to get a little more publicity. She is just mean-tempered, and an obviously unhappy, hate-filled shrew.

Reply
20
Swede Switzer
4d ago

This article is nothing more than emotional wordplay. Unfortunately, an ectopic pregnancy is fatal for the fetus; It cannot survive outside of the uterus.This would be a natural death, NOT an abortion as a means of birth control by choice.

Reply
15
Dante Green
4d ago

ectopic pregnancies have nothing to do with any abortion restrictions anywhere in the country. if you believe it does, you need to educate your ignorance.

Reply
11
Related
Popculture

'The View' Loses Co-Host Due to Positive COVID Test

The View is down one co-host due to COVID-19. PEOPLE reported that Sara Haines tested positive for COVID-19 and, as a result, did not take part in Monday's episode. The publication also noted that Haines was one of the co-hosts who was on set when Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro-Cardenas received false-positive tests on the live show.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Joy Behar Reveals She Had An Ectopic Pregnancy: ‘I Almost Died’

Joy Behar recalled her personal experience with an ectopic pregnancy, during a hot topic discussion, speaking about abortion laws on The View on Wednesday, August 3. The co-host shared her emotional story, while referring to former NFL star and Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker‘s calls for a full ban on abortion. She stressed how important having access to healthcare is while revealing her experience. “In 1979, I had an ectopic pregnancy,” she said. “I almost died.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joy Behar
Person
Laura Prepon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Ectopic Pregnancy#Georgia State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Refused To Promote Sherri Shepherd's New Show Out Of Loyalty To Wendy Williams, Claims Insider

He may not like committing to romantic relationships, but Nick Cannon has no problem pledging his loyalty to those who have helped him along the way. Later this year, Sherri Shepherd's eponymous talk show will premiere, and the program is said to be a replacement to Wendy Williams' now defunct show. In order to build up hype for the new series, production company Debmar-Mercury asked the Nickelodeon alum to do some promotions — but he's reportedly refused to do so because of his friendship with Williams.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Chrissy Teigen reveals baby bump after 2-year pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend are expecting another child nearly two years after the couple suffered a pregnancy loss.Teigen made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram where she posted two photos of her baby bump. She wrote that joy has “filled our home and hearts again” in a post that comes after she had a miscarriage in 2020. “We have another on the way,” wrote the 36-year-old model and cookbook author, who shares two children — Luna and Miles — with Legend. She touched on her fertility journey and being too nervous to unveil her pregnancy. “Every appointment...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

181K+
Followers
20K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy