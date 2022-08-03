ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atwater, OH

Rural Relief Mobile Food Pantry to be in Atwater Thursday

By Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 4 days ago
The Rural Relief Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing groceries for those in need at Old School Park, 6660 Waterloo Road in Atwater on Thursday from 3 p.m. until the food is gone.

