Rural Relief Mobile Food Pantry to be in Atwater Thursday
The Rural Relief Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing groceries for those in need at Old School Park, 6660 Waterloo Road in Atwater on Thursday from 3 p.m. until the food is gone.
The Rural Relief Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing groceries for those in need at Old School Park, 6660 Waterloo Road in Atwater on Thursday from 3 p.m. until the food is gone.
Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.http://record-courier.com
Comments / 0