ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Bipartisan group of former Treasury secretaries back Manchin-Schumer bill

By Zachary Halaschak, Economics Reporter
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

'Sold out West Virginia': Trump blasts Manchin for secret Schumer deal at WI rally

Former President Donald Trump condemned Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) over his "political antics" that led to a surprise energy, healthcare, and tax deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) at a rally in Wisconsin on Friday evening. The 45th president's comments are his most pointed to date about Manchin...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Despite Manchin's spin, the Inflation Reduction Act will devastate the economy

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and President Joe Biden must think voters are fools. That’s the only possible explanation for why they thought the “ Inflation Reduction Act ” was an appropriate title for a bill that spends hundreds of billions of dollars, raises more in taxes, and hikes the cost of doing business at a time when people are facing record inflation and a recession. Democratic leaders think voters won’t notice their disastrous policies and will forgive them at the ballot box in November. They couldn’t be more wrong.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Senate passes Inflation Reduction Act after all-night vote series

The Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act along party lines following hours of debate and a flurry of amendments that stretched through Saturday night and into Sunday afternoon. Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tiebreaking 51st vote for the Democrats after a grueling vote-a-rama on the roughly $740 billion budget...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Washington Examiner

Sinema stock buyback tax would hit retirement accounts, business groups say

The largest business group in the United States is warning a new Democratic plan to tax stock buybacks could end up hurting retirement savings. The stock buyback plan, proposed as a compromise by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), is facing blowback from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The group said the tax proposal, which envisions a 1% excise tax on corporate buybacks, would filter down and have a deleterious effect on average investors.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Timothy Geithner
Person
Henry Paulson
Person
Robert Rubin
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Janet Yellen
Washington Examiner

Trump rally watch live: Donald in Waukesha, Wisconsin tonight ahead of CPAC speech

Former President Donald Trump is in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Friday for a "Save America" rally to stump for his preferred candidates ahead of the state's GOP primaries. The former president has a busy weekend, speaking to supporters from the Waukesha County Fairgrounds on Friday evening and delivering the keynote address at a CPAC gathering in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday. Trump's Friday speech comes one day after his endorsed candidates emerged victorious in Arizona's contentious Republican primary, and ahead of Wisconsin's primary on Tuesday.
WAUKESHA, WI
Washington Examiner

Buzz: Obama's Justice would indict Trump 'in a minute'

It’s a good thing for former President Donald Trump that President Joe Biden didn’t bring former President Barack Obama’s top Justice Department team back. Two top officials — former Attorney General Eric Holder and former Assistant Attorney General Lanny Breuer — said they would indict Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, riot charges.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

White House Report Card: Biden’s ‘even a blind squirrel’ week

This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden capping a week where he finally had things fall mostly his way. The jobs report was unexpectedly good, he took out Ayman al Zawahiri (the head of al Qaeda), two skeptical Democratic senators gave in to Biden’s tax-and-spend bill, and Democrats showed too strong to tackle in their bid to beat back an anti-abortion plan in conservative Kansas.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury#Corporate Tax#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Manchin Schumer#Democratic#Republicans#American#Democrats#Joint Committee
Washington Examiner

The latest federal takeover of elections violates federal law

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a new executive order from President Joe Biden undermines states' right to carry out the election process.]. Democrats haven’t stopped trying to take over elections, they just have new tactics to do so under voters’ noses. Employees...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Trump calls himself 'the most persecuted person' in American history

Former President Donald Trump described himself as "the most persecuted person" in the history of the United States on Friday night. Trump made his declaration during a rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, where he pointed to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into any possible ties that his 2016 campaign had to the Russian government. The former president called it the “Russia, Russia, Russia scam” and said that the media knew it was “fake news,” adding that such an investigation "could only happen to me."
WAUKESHA, WI
Washington Examiner

Bernie Sanders rails against Senate Democrats' 'so-called' inflation bill

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) slammed Democrats' surprise energy, healthcare, and tax deal as the Senate debated the bill Saturday, warning the legislation would be ineffective at reducing inflation and medical costs. The Inflation Reduction Act is a scaled-back alternative to Build Back Better, a sweeping social spending and green energy...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
Washington Examiner

Brittney Griner's sentence is a disgrace, but Viktor Bout must not be released

Russia's sentencing of WNBA star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison is an outrage. This ruling shames Russian honor and crystallizes the utter rot of its justice system. To be clear, Griner was given this outrageous sentence not because she may or may not have had marijuana oil in her luggage but because Vladimir Putin believes she offers him useful leverage with the U.S. government. She is an unjustly held hostage, pure and simple. As is Paul Whelan, another American wrongly imprisoned in Russia.
BASKETBALL
Tennessee Lookout

U.S. Senate passes major health, tax and climate bill in boost for Democrats

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate, along party lines, passed a sweeping energy, health care, climate and tax package Sunday afternoon, following an overnight marathon of votes that resulted in just a handful of notable changes to the legislation. The 755-page bill was passed after Vice President Kamala Harris broke a 50-50 tie in the evenly […] The post U.S. Senate passes major health, tax and climate bill in boost for Democrats appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
INCOME TAX
Washington Examiner

Daily on Energy: Two boosts to momentum for Biden

Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. GOOD NEWS FOR BIDEN ON TWO FRONTS: Falling fuel prices and a green energy bill on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy