Bipartisan group of former Treasury secretaries back Manchin-Schumer bill

Washington Examiner
Democrats will slit their own political throats if they pass the Manchin-Schumer bill
By embracing the Manchin-Schumer tax-and-spend bill, congressional Democrats are poised to commit political hari-kari in the middle of an election year. The public is clamoring for virtually nothing contained in this bloated bill, which meanwhile contains all sorts of provisions that will infuriate large blocs of voters. The single most...
Washington Examiner
'Sold out West Virginia': Trump blasts Manchin for secret Schumer deal at WI rally
Former President Donald Trump condemned Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) over his "political antics" that led to a surprise energy, healthcare, and tax deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) at a rally in Wisconsin on Friday evening. The 45th president's comments are his most pointed to date about Manchin...
Washington Examiner
Despite Manchin's spin, the Inflation Reduction Act will devastate the economy
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and President Joe Biden must think voters are fools. That’s the only possible explanation for why they thought the “ Inflation Reduction Act ” was an appropriate title for a bill that spends hundreds of billions of dollars, raises more in taxes, and hikes the cost of doing business at a time when people are facing record inflation and a recession. Democratic leaders think voters won’t notice their disastrous policies and will forgive them at the ballot box in November. They couldn’t be more wrong.
Washington Examiner
Senate passes Inflation Reduction Act after all-night vote series
The Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act along party lines following hours of debate and a flurry of amendments that stretched through Saturday night and into Sunday afternoon. Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tiebreaking 51st vote for the Democrats after a grueling vote-a-rama on the roughly $740 billion budget...
Washington Examiner
Sinema stock buyback tax would hit retirement accounts, business groups say
The largest business group in the United States is warning a new Democratic plan to tax stock buybacks could end up hurting retirement savings. The stock buyback plan, proposed as a compromise by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), is facing blowback from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The group said the tax proposal, which envisions a 1% excise tax on corporate buybacks, would filter down and have a deleterious effect on average investors.
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Washington Examiner
Reporter’s Notebook: Is Biden turning his presidency around ahead of midterm elections?
Washington Examiner White House Reporter Katherine Doyle joins Jim Antle to discuss President Joe Biden’s recent legislative wins while recovering from COVID-19. Will they help Democrats during the midterm elections?
Washington Examiner
Trump rally watch live: Donald in Waukesha, Wisconsin tonight ahead of CPAC speech
Former President Donald Trump is in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Friday for a "Save America" rally to stump for his preferred candidates ahead of the state's GOP primaries. The former president has a busy weekend, speaking to supporters from the Waukesha County Fairgrounds on Friday evening and delivering the keynote address at a CPAC gathering in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday. Trump's Friday speech comes one day after his endorsed candidates emerged victorious in Arizona's contentious Republican primary, and ahead of Wisconsin's primary on Tuesday.
Washington Examiner
Buzz: Obama's Justice would indict Trump 'in a minute'
It’s a good thing for former President Donald Trump that President Joe Biden didn’t bring former President Barack Obama’s top Justice Department team back. Two top officials — former Attorney General Eric Holder and former Assistant Attorney General Lanny Breuer — said they would indict Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, riot charges.
Washington Examiner
White House Report Card: Biden’s ‘even a blind squirrel’ week
This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden capping a week where he finally had things fall mostly his way. The jobs report was unexpectedly good, he took out Ayman al Zawahiri (the head of al Qaeda), two skeptical Democratic senators gave in to Biden’s tax-and-spend bill, and Democrats showed too strong to tackle in their bid to beat back an anti-abortion plan in conservative Kansas.
Washington Examiner
The latest federal takeover of elections violates federal law
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a new executive order from President Joe Biden undermines states' right to carry out the election process.]. Democrats haven’t stopped trying to take over elections, they just have new tactics to do so under voters’ noses. Employees...
Washington Examiner
Parliamentarian approves energy and drug price provisions in Inflation Reduction Act
Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough has reportedly given the green light for most of the energy and drug pricing provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act to be part of the reconciliation bill. With the Senate parliamentarian's approval, Senate Democrats will soon be able to wrangle one of their most significant pieces...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Trump calls himself 'the most persecuted person' in American history
Former President Donald Trump described himself as "the most persecuted person" in the history of the United States on Friday night. Trump made his declaration during a rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, where he pointed to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into any possible ties that his 2016 campaign had to the Russian government. The former president called it the “Russia, Russia, Russia scam” and said that the media knew it was “fake news,” adding that such an investigation "could only happen to me."
Washington Examiner
Bernie Sanders rails against Senate Democrats' 'so-called' inflation bill
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) slammed Democrats' surprise energy, healthcare, and tax deal as the Senate debated the bill Saturday, warning the legislation would be ineffective at reducing inflation and medical costs. The Inflation Reduction Act is a scaled-back alternative to Build Back Better, a sweeping social spending and green energy...
Washington Examiner
Brittney Griner's sentence is a disgrace, but Viktor Bout must not be released
Russia's sentencing of WNBA star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison is an outrage. This ruling shames Russian honor and crystallizes the utter rot of its justice system. To be clear, Griner was given this outrageous sentence not because she may or may not have had marijuana oil in her luggage but because Vladimir Putin believes she offers him useful leverage with the U.S. government. She is an unjustly held hostage, pure and simple. As is Paul Whelan, another American wrongly imprisoned in Russia.
Washington Examiner
Should voters and the media take Fetterman seriously or literally?
ALTOONA, Pennsylvania — On July 24, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman tweeted a photo of himself with a bemused look on his face next to a Sheetz gas pump with the $106.86 amount he had to pay to fill up his vehicle. The tweet clearly showed not only a...
U.S. Senate passes major health, tax and climate bill in boost for Democrats
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate, along party lines, passed a sweeping energy, health care, climate and tax package Sunday afternoon, following an overnight marathon of votes that resulted in just a handful of notable changes to the legislation. The 755-page bill was passed after Vice President Kamala Harris broke a 50-50 tie in the evenly […] The post U.S. Senate passes major health, tax and climate bill in boost for Democrats appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Washington Examiner
Daily on Energy: Two boosts to momentum for Biden
Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. GOOD NEWS FOR BIDEN ON TWO FRONTS: Falling fuel prices and a green energy bill on...
