Bipartisan group of former Treasury secretaries back Manchin-Schumer bill

Former President Donald Trump described himself as "the most persecuted person" in the history of the United States on Friday night. Trump made his declaration during a rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, where he pointed to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into any possible ties that his 2016 campaign had to the Russian government. The former president called it the “Russia, Russia, Russia scam” and said that the media knew it was “fake news,” adding that such an investigation "could only happen to me."

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO