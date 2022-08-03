ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Examiner

Despite Manchin's spin, the Inflation Reduction Act will devastate the economy

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and President Joe Biden must think voters are fools. That’s the only possible explanation for why they thought the “ Inflation Reduction Act ” was an appropriate title for a bill that spends hundreds of billions of dollars, raises more in taxes, and hikes the cost of doing business at a time when people are facing record inflation and a recession. Democratic leaders think voters won’t notice their disastrous policies and will forgive them at the ballot box in November. They couldn’t be more wrong.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Sinema stock buyback tax would hit retirement accounts, business groups say

The largest business group in the United States is warning a new Democratic plan to tax stock buybacks could end up hurting retirement savings. The stock buyback plan, proposed as a compromise by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), is facing blowback from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The group said the tax proposal, which envisions a 1% excise tax on corporate buybacks, would filter down and have a deleterious effect on average investors.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Biden's big selling point for the new spending bill? The IRS

Democrats have embraced the IRS, a much-maligned federal government agency, as a key component of their most recent climate and healthcare spending bill. As critics ask whether Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV)'s Inflation Reduction Act will, in fact, lower prices, their IRS proposals are being scrutinized for their potential to break President Joe Biden's campaign promise not to raise taxes on the middle class.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Bernie Sanders
Washington Examiner

Daily on Energy: Two boosts to momentum for Biden

Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. GOOD NEWS FOR BIDEN ON TWO FRONTS: Falling fuel prices and a green energy bill on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

'Sold out West Virginia': Trump blasts Manchin for secret Schumer deal at WI rally

Former President Donald Trump condemned Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) over his "political antics" that led to a surprise energy, healthcare, and tax deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) at a rally in Wisconsin on Friday evening. The 45th president's comments are his most pointed to date about Manchin...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Tax Credit#Tax Bill#Corporate Tax#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Democratic#Senate#Ira
Washington Examiner

Washington knows best what car you should drive: Electric vehicles

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the leftist push to force American consumers toward electric vehicles ignores individual consumer needs.]. When politicians are out there saying, ‘Let’s get rid of all cars using gasoline,’ do they understand this?” Toyota President Akio Toyoda asked in 2020, referring to the profound consequences of politicians forcing a transition away from conventional vehicles.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Senate passes Inflation Reduction Act after all-night vote series

The Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act along party lines following hours of debate and a flurry of amendments that stretched through Saturday night and into Sunday afternoon. Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tiebreaking 51st vote for the Democrats after a grueling vote-a-rama on the roughly $740 billion budget...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Senate Republicans fume over Democrats passing surprise reconciliation deal

Senate Republicans lambasted their Democratic colleagues for pushing Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-WV) surprise energy, healthcare, and tax deal through the chamber over the weekend. Schumer squeezed the Inflation Reduction Act, which was thought to be dead due to opposition from Manchin and Sen....
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Washington Examiner

The latest federal takeover of elections violates federal law

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a new executive order from President Joe Biden undermines states' right to carry out the election process.]. Democrats haven’t stopped trying to take over elections, they just have new tactics to do so under voters’ noses. Employees...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

White House Report Card: Biden’s ‘even a blind squirrel’ week

This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden capping a week where he finally had things fall mostly his way. The jobs report was unexpectedly good, he took out Ayman al Zawahiri (the head of al Qaeda), two skeptical Democratic senators gave in to Biden’s tax-and-spend bill, and Democrats showed too strong to tackle in their bid to beat back an anti-abortion plan in conservative Kansas.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Bernie Sanders rails against Senate Democrats' 'so-called' inflation bill

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) slammed Democrats' surprise energy, healthcare, and tax deal as the Senate debated the bill Saturday, warning the legislation would be ineffective at reducing inflation and medical costs. The Inflation Reduction Act is a scaled-back alternative to Build Back Better, a sweeping social spending and green energy...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Legalized marijuana is a global warming nightmare

Leaders in the Democratic Party are backing legislation to reduce carbon emissions. Some of them are also sponsoring bills that would expand the cannabis industry, ranging from the MORE Act to the Safe Banking Act and now the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act just introduced by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). Co-sponsors have publicly chastised President Joe Biden for not doing enough to help in their effort.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Senate GOP blocks $35-a-month cap on insulin in sweeping reconciliation bill

Republican senators blocked a provision that would cap the monthly price of insulin at $35 on grounds that it does not conform with the Senate's budget reconciliation rules. The proposed addition to the Inflation Reduction Act did not meet the 60-vote threshold necessary after the Senate parliamentarian determined that it did not conform with budget rules that would allow a simple majority for it to pass. Seven Republicans voted with all 50 Democrats after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), the ranking member on the budget committee, raised a point of order against the provision.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Might Trump not run in 2024?

If you would have asked me last week if former President Donald Trump were going to run again in 2024, I would have placed the odds at 99%. After all, when he says things like, “I’ve already made that decision,” it sounds like a done deal. But...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

The inflation problem nobody is talking about

Voters rank inflation as their top concern as prices continue to rise at the fastest pace in 40 years . And though the inflation conversation tends to center on consumer goods and energy, something else has become much more expensive than before: job qualifications, especially for work in the public sector. Rolling back an overreliance on college degrees can help.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy