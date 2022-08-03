Republican senators blocked a provision that would cap the monthly price of insulin at $35 on grounds that it does not conform with the Senate's budget reconciliation rules. The proposed addition to the Inflation Reduction Act did not meet the 60-vote threshold necessary after the Senate parliamentarian determined that it did not conform with budget rules that would allow a simple majority for it to pass. Seven Republicans voted with all 50 Democrats after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), the ranking member on the budget committee, raised a point of order against the provision.

