Despite Manchin's spin, the Inflation Reduction Act will devastate the economy
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and President Joe Biden must think voters are fools. That’s the only possible explanation for why they thought the “ Inflation Reduction Act ” was an appropriate title for a bill that spends hundreds of billions of dollars, raises more in taxes, and hikes the cost of doing business at a time when people are facing record inflation and a recession. Democratic leaders think voters won’t notice their disastrous policies and will forgive them at the ballot box in November. They couldn’t be more wrong.
Sinema stock buyback tax would hit retirement accounts, business groups say
The largest business group in the United States is warning a new Democratic plan to tax stock buybacks could end up hurting retirement savings. The stock buyback plan, proposed as a compromise by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), is facing blowback from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The group said the tax proposal, which envisions a 1% excise tax on corporate buybacks, would filter down and have a deleterious effect on average investors.
Parliamentarian approves energy and drug price provisions in Inflation Reduction Act
Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough has reportedly given the green light for most of the energy and drug pricing provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act to be part of the reconciliation bill. With the Senate parliamentarian's approval, Senate Democrats will soon be able to wrangle one of their most significant pieces...
Biden's big selling point for the new spending bill? The IRS
Democrats have embraced the IRS, a much-maligned federal government agency, as a key component of their most recent climate and healthcare spending bill. As critics ask whether Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV)'s Inflation Reduction Act will, in fact, lower prices, their IRS proposals are being scrutinized for their potential to break President Joe Biden's campaign promise not to raise taxes on the middle class.
Daily on Energy: Two boosts to momentum for Biden
Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. GOOD NEWS FOR BIDEN ON TWO FRONTS: Falling fuel prices and a green energy bill on...
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Democrats will slit their own political throats if they pass the Manchin-Schumer bill
By embracing the Manchin-Schumer tax-and-spend bill, congressional Democrats are poised to commit political hari-kari in the middle of an election year. The public is clamoring for virtually nothing contained in this bloated bill, which meanwhile contains all sorts of provisions that will infuriate large blocs of voters. The single most...
'Sold out West Virginia': Trump blasts Manchin for secret Schumer deal at WI rally
Former President Donald Trump condemned Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) over his "political antics" that led to a surprise energy, healthcare, and tax deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) at a rally in Wisconsin on Friday evening. The 45th president's comments are his most pointed to date about Manchin...
Washington knows best what car you should drive: Electric vehicles
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the leftist push to force American consumers toward electric vehicles ignores individual consumer needs.]. When politicians are out there saying, ‘Let’s get rid of all cars using gasoline,’ do they understand this?” Toyota President Akio Toyoda asked in 2020, referring to the profound consequences of politicians forcing a transition away from conventional vehicles.
Senate passes Inflation Reduction Act after all-night vote series
The Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act along party lines following hours of debate and a flurry of amendments that stretched through Saturday night and into Sunday afternoon. Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tiebreaking 51st vote for the Democrats after a grueling vote-a-rama on the roughly $740 billion budget...
Should voters and the media take Fetterman seriously or literally?
ALTOONA, Pennsylvania — On July 24, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman tweeted a photo of himself with a bemused look on his face next to a Sheetz gas pump with the $106.86 amount he had to pay to fill up his vehicle. The tweet clearly showed not only a...
Senate Republicans fume over Democrats passing surprise reconciliation deal
Senate Republicans lambasted their Democratic colleagues for pushing Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-WV) surprise energy, healthcare, and tax deal through the chamber over the weekend. Schumer squeezed the Inflation Reduction Act, which was thought to be dead due to opposition from Manchin and Sen....
The latest federal takeover of elections violates federal law
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a new executive order from President Joe Biden undermines states' right to carry out the election process.]. Democrats haven’t stopped trying to take over elections, they just have new tactics to do so under voters’ noses. Employees...
White House Report Card: Biden’s ‘even a blind squirrel’ week
This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden capping a week where he finally had things fall mostly his way. The jobs report was unexpectedly good, he took out Ayman al Zawahiri (the head of al Qaeda), two skeptical Democratic senators gave in to Biden’s tax-and-spend bill, and Democrats showed too strong to tackle in their bid to beat back an anti-abortion plan in conservative Kansas.
Bernie Sanders rails against Senate Democrats' 'so-called' inflation bill
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) slammed Democrats' surprise energy, healthcare, and tax deal as the Senate debated the bill Saturday, warning the legislation would be ineffective at reducing inflation and medical costs. The Inflation Reduction Act is a scaled-back alternative to Build Back Better, a sweeping social spending and green energy...
Legalized marijuana is a global warming nightmare
Leaders in the Democratic Party are backing legislation to reduce carbon emissions. Some of them are also sponsoring bills that would expand the cannabis industry, ranging from the MORE Act to the Safe Banking Act and now the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act just introduced by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). Co-sponsors have publicly chastised President Joe Biden for not doing enough to help in their effort.
Senate GOP blocks $35-a-month cap on insulin in sweeping reconciliation bill
Republican senators blocked a provision that would cap the monthly price of insulin at $35 on grounds that it does not conform with the Senate's budget reconciliation rules. The proposed addition to the Inflation Reduction Act did not meet the 60-vote threshold necessary after the Senate parliamentarian determined that it did not conform with budget rules that would allow a simple majority for it to pass. Seven Republicans voted with all 50 Democrats after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), the ranking member on the budget committee, raised a point of order against the provision.
Might Trump not run in 2024?
If you would have asked me last week if former President Donald Trump were going to run again in 2024, I would have placed the odds at 99%. After all, when he says things like, “I’ve already made that decision,” it sounds like a done deal. But...
Every Senate Democrat votes against defining pregnancy as unique to biological females
All 50 Senate Democrats and the independents who caucus with them voted Sunday against an amendment to the Inflation Reduction Act that would federally define pregnancy as a condition unique to biological females. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) introduced the measure to the sweeping budget reconciliation bill in a marathon voting...
The inflation problem nobody is talking about
Voters rank inflation as their top concern as prices continue to rise at the fastest pace in 40 years . And though the inflation conversation tends to center on consumer goods and energy, something else has become much more expensive than before: job qualifications, especially for work in the public sector. Rolling back an overreliance on college degrees can help.
