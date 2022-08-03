ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia Police investigate eighth homicide of year after man found dead inside home

By Kevin Ellis, The Gaston Gazette
 4 days ago

At 2 a.m. the TV in Donyel Wright's home in Boston starting blaring so loudly it woke everyone up.

"Something was wrong," Wright said about the unexplained incident. "Something on my heart told me something wasn't right."

A few hours later Wright would start hearing questions from friends and family in Gaston and Cleveland counties about his older brother, 48-year-old Donald Watts.

He would soon learn his brother had been assaulted and killed in his west Gastonia home.

"Regardless of what happened to him, I want the person who did this to pay," Wright said.

The investigation in Watts death began with Gastonia Police being sent to his home on the 700 Belfast Drive, near Shannon Bradley Road in West Gastonia, around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived they reported finding Watts inside the home dead from a possible assault. Police declined to list an exact cause of death pending an autopsy report.

Police hope to talk to someone who may have information on the incidents.

Wright said he and other family members have heard a lot of rumors, but right now are waiting for police to finish their investigation.

"I want to hear the truth," Wright said. "I will never hear this man tell me again that he loves me. When he said he loved you, you knew that he loved you."

Wright believes Watts had recently lost his job, but was working toward getting re-hired. He had five children, ranging from a first-grader to a 31-year-old daughter, Wright said.

"He has all these kids and now they don't have a father," Wright said. "He loved his family like you wouldn't believe."

Wright said he brother had made some mistakes in his past, but that he was a good person. He was kind to others and willing to help those he could.

"He was a great man who you would want to know," Wright said. "A great man you would want on your side."

Police ask that anyone with information regarding this homicide to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. Callers may remain anonymous.

This marks the eighth homicide in Gastonia this year.

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-201-7016 or email him at kellis@gastongazette.com.

