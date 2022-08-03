What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Rich Vazzana

Read on news.hamlethub.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Related
hamlethub.com
Westport Playhouse Announces "4,000 Miles" Bike Giveaway
Westport, CT - In conjunction with its upcoming production of “4000 Miles,” Westport Country Playhouse is offering a giveaway of a Cannondale Adventure 1 Bike, valued at $960. The bike was donated as first prize by Cycleology Bike and Ski of Westport. Second price, also thanks to the generosity of Cycleology, is a Cycleology RBX classic SS cycling jersey (size large) and Cycleology water bottle, valued at $97.
hamlethub.com
Founders Hall Sundae Tea Returns with Sweet Summer Treats on August 12
Founders Hall’s annual Sundae Tea will be taking place on August 12th from 2:00-3:30. A fan favorite for the last two decades, this tea features an ice cream sundae bar with a variety of flavors and toppings. Members will relish Rich Farm Ice Cream complemented by Grace’s famous hot...
hamlethub.com
"Project Cabaret" Classes For Youth Offered by NPT
Fairfield, CT - Project Cabaret. Think: “Project Runway” in a class that guides you in “creating your own” cabaret show with other performers!. Six weeks of group classes and a spectacular final ensemble cabaret performance that you helped to create!. New Paradigm Theatre continues to push...
hamlethub.com
Services in Danbury for Edwin Ordonez, 28, GoFundMe Launched to Support Family
Some people just light up a room, and Edwin Ordonez was that person. Edwin Ordonez died last week at the age of 28. According to Anthony Cataldo and Danny Hayes who organized a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of Edwin's family, the beloved community member who worked at Danbury War Memorial before joining the staff at Ridgefield High School, passed away after a tragic accident. Edwin leaves behind his wife and his first child, Sarah, who is just four months old.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hamlethub.com
Services planned for beloved member of RHS staff, Edwin Ordonez has died
Ridgefield High School lost a beloved staff member last week. Edwin Ordonez died at the age of 28. According to Anthony Cataldo and Danny Hayes who organized a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of Edwin's family, the RHS employee passed away after a tragic accident. Edwin leaves behind his wife and his first child, Sarah, who is just four months old.
hamlethub.com
HUGE Summer Clearance Sale at Hutton's in Ridgefield!
Hutton's Fine Men's Wear HUGE Summer Clearance SALE with up to 50% off seasonal items!. Incredible summer-weather attire is being offered at up to 50% off! Shop top brands like Viyella, Brax, Raffi, Peter Millar, Johnnie-O, and more!. Shop local and look dapper! Stop into Hutton's soon to take advantage...
hamlethub.com
Thank you to Dionne Craig for your dedicated service to the Town of Bethel and best wishes on your new chapter!
Dionne Craig, Administrative Assistant to Bethel First Selectman Matt Knickerbocker took to social media to bid farewell to the community that will always hold a special place in her heart. Craig is gearing up for her next chapter - a move that will bring her closer to family. There is nothing more important than that!
hamlethub.com
Services planned for Wilton resident Tony Ragusa, 91
Anthony J. “Tony” Ragusa of Wilton, CT age 91 entered eternal rest on August 4th, 2022, at Danbury Hospital after a brief illness. Anthony was born on October 12th, 1930, to Salvatore Ragusa and Josephine Varbaro Ragusa in Port Chester, NY. He is survived by his wife Andrea...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hamlethub.com
Merwin Meadows Pond Now OPEN
Based on the results of testing performed on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wilton’s Merwin Meadows Pond is safe for swimming and reopens today, Friday, August 5th. Wilton’s Health Director continues to feel the E. coli contamination identified on July 29th is the result of geese in the area. Earlier this week, park staff installed a field of 10 pinwheels as an additional tool to deter geese. The swirling pinwheels refract sunlight, acting as a humane means of scaring away the geese.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Responds to hold town-wide event to support Ukraine on August 27, seek support and partnerships!
Ukrainian Independence Day is on August 24 and Ridgefield Responds will be hosting a town-wide event on August 27th to celebrate the country's sovereignty and incredible strength in defending itself since this war began earlier this year. Ridgefield Responds explains, "We’re seeking local businesses, groups, and organizations to participate! Sell...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Warren Tricomi Salon
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Warren Tricomi...
hamlethub.com
Merryall Center for the Arts Receives Grant from the New Milford Non-Profit Assistance Fund
New Milford, Conn - The Merryall Center for the Arts is the recipient of a grant from the New Milford Non-Profit Assistance Fund, as announced jointly by Mayor Pete Bass and Dean Gray, President of Merryall’s Board of Directors. “These funds are part of the American Rescue Plan created to provide COVID-19 relief to help non-profits that had reduced profits during this pandemic,” explained Mayor Bass.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hamlethub.com
New Milford Mayor Pete Bass Provides NMHS Fire Update
"Our contractor (Belfor) continues with the restoration process at NMHS" * Continued soot cleaning on the 3rd floor. * Continued masking of rooms and necessary infrastructure above the ceiling grid in preparation for fireproofing encapsulation on the 3rd floor. * Continued encapsulation of fireproofing on the 3rd floor. Continue to remove air scrubbers as areas are cleaned.
hamlethub.com
Izzy Beresin, former manager of Bargain World of Danbury, has died
Isadore "Izzy" Beresin, husband of the late Esther "Sibby" Beresin, manager of the former Bargain World of Danbury, died on Thursday, August 4, 2022, in his 100th year. Funeral services will be private and at the direction of the family. A Celebration of Life will be announced.
hamlethub.com
Danbury Proton Petition and Press Conference on August 10 at City Hall
On July 29, Danbury Proton submitted a formal Petition for Reconsideration imploring the State Office of Health Strategy to engage in a dialogue to address any concerns about their Certificate Of Need application, which they denied on July 14. Next Wednesday, August 10 at 2:30 pm, the City of Danbury...
hamlethub.com
Yale New Haven Health opens Digestive Health Center in Westport
Yale New Haven Health has opened a new digestive health center at 325 Riverside Ave., Suite 100, in Westport. A ribbon cutting was held Aug. 3 with center staff and health system officials on hand. “We are excited for Yale New Haven Health and Yale Medicine to bring to Westport...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Public Schools Announces New Food Service Provider
Ridgefield Public Schools (RPS) announced this week that they have contracted with Aramark to be the District’s new food service provider. Aramark’s commitment to excellence, affordability, the environment, and diversity were all important in this decision. RPS’s new Director of Food Service, Eric Nickelson has worked for Aramark...
hamlethub.com
Danbury College Student Matthew Kennedy Named to Presidential Honor List at New York Tech
Matthew Kennedy from Danbury was named to the Spring 2022 Presidential Honor List at New York Institute of Technology. Kennedy was one of more than 800 students recognized. To qualify for the Presidential Honor List, a student must achieve a minimum semester GPA of 3.7 and complete at least 12 credit hours without any incomplete grades.
hamlethub.com
Chappaqua AYSO Soccer Registration is open for the Fall/Spring 2022-23 season
The Fall 2022 soccer season will run from September to November. The Spring 2023 season will run from April to June. Please register, and a coach or coordinator will reach out to you as soon as the exact dates are finalized. The U5, U6, U7, U8, U10 & VIPs will...
hamlethub.com
Greenwich Police Officer Robert Smurlo Retires After Two Decades of Dedicated Service
Officer Robert Smurlo retired from the Greenwich Police Department after twenty years of service to the Town of Greenwich. Prior to joining the Greenwich Police Department, Officer Smurlo worked in Traffic Engineering for the Town of Greenwich Department of Public Works and received an associate degree in Criminal Justice. In...
Comments / 0