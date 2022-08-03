ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zoey Deutch Explained How She Immediately Knew She Didn't Land A Role In "Hunger Games" During Her Audition

By Alex Gurley
 2 days ago

Zoey Deutch could have starred in The Hunger Games — but her audition didn't quite go according to plan.

Looking back, Zoey says playing Katniss is the No. 1 role she wishes she had landed.

Unfortunately, during the audition process, Zoey immediately knew she wasn't going to get the part.

"I screen-tested for Katniss. But knew I didn't get it, because in the screen test, he was like, 'Why don't you read this other part?'" Zoey revealed on the Lights Camera Barstool podcast .

Overall, she admits "that one was a little painful."

But Zoey says that isn't the only painful audition experience she's had — especially considering that she recently had to give an award to a group of actors who all landed roles she wanted.

"At one of these award shows, I gave like the Best Limited Series award out and every single one that was nominated, I had auditioned and not gotten it," Zoey explained.

She explained that during the pandemic, there were only four projects that she auditioned for that she really wanted — and she didn't get any of them.

"I wanted to be like, 'And the award doesn't go to...don't worry, if you lose, I lost too! I didn't get any of these parts!'" Zoey joked.

You can hear all that Zoey had to say below.

