Zoey Deutch Explained How She Immediately Knew She Didn't Land A Role In "Hunger Games" During Her Audition

AOL Corp
Watch: Brad Pitt Walks Back Retirement Talk At ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere Saying, “I’ve Never Been A Five Year Plan Kind Of Guy”
Brad Pitt seemed as surprised as anyone when asked at the Bullet Train premiere tonight about his impending retirement. Pitt had a semi-humorous and very visceral reaction to the question, which was prompted by a recent GQ interview. On the red carpet tonight, he laughed and spun halfway around as if embarrassed before coming back with, “No, I mean…I really have to work on my phrasing.”
In Style
Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair
San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
Mickey Rourke Looks Exactly Like Val Kilmer in New Interview, According to Twitter
Who had “vicious feud between Mickey Rourke and Tom Cruise” on their 2022 bingo card? If you did, you should probably start buying lottery tickets because it came out of nowhere. In a recent episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Sin City star Mickey Rourke went on an unexpected anti-Tom Cruise rant.
Mickey Rourke has ‘no respect’ for Tom Cruise amid ‘Top Gun’ success: ‘I don’t care’
Mickey Rourke is not impressed by fellow actor Tom Cruise’s recent box-office triumphs — to put it lightly. Appearing Monday on Talk TV’s “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” Rourke did not mince words while bashing Cruise, whose career has soared to new heights this summer thanks to the blockbuster release of “Top Gun: Maverick.”
digitalspy.com
Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie
Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
Maya Hawke Is the Spitting Image of Uma Thurman as She Poses for Photo with Her Dad Ethan Hawke
Maya Hawke looked just like her mother as she posed on the red carpet with her father Ethan Hawke. The actress teamed up with her father to promote his new docuseries, The Last Movie Stars, and showed an uncanny resemblance to actress Uma Thurman, with her big eyes and easy smile.
Ryan Seacrest and Model Aubrey Paige Petcosky’s Relationship Timeline
Ryan Seacrest may be notoriously private about his relationships, but he (and cohost Kelly Ripa) can’t help but gush over his current love, Aubrey Paige. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the American Idol host’s romance with the model, whose full name is Aubrey Paige Petcosky, in June 2021. “[They are] very happy together and doing great,” […]
JoJo Siwa's Mom Called Out Candace Cameron Bure And Explained What "Really" Happened
"Real, genuine kindness always goes a long way."
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's son Deacon to make acting debut in season three of Netflix's Never Have I Ever
The son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe is following in his parents' footsteps. Deacon Phillippe, 18, will make his acting debut in season three of Netflix's comedy-drama series Never Have I Ever. A Netflix press release revealed that Deacon will appear as a guest star. He nabbed the role...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Reacts to Alfonso Ribeiro Joining Season 31 as Cohost: ‘So Freaking Amazing’
Returning to the ballroom! After news broke that Alfonso Ribeiro is slated to cohost Dancing With the Stars alongside Tyra Banks, the show’s pro dancers have opened up about his return to the dance floor. “Can’t think of a more perfect fit to host @dancingwiththestars than my brother/uncle (I say uncle because he’s twice my age 🤣😘) @therealalfonsoribeiro 👏🏼🙏🏼🤍 how grateful I am […]
After Rumors Swirled About Alleged Drama Between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles, What’s Really Going On?
Here’s what’s really going on after rumors swirled about there being drama between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, and Harry Styles.
Quentin Tarantino Says He Loved ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ Reveals Discussion With Tom Cruise About It
Click here to read the full article. Speaking on CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast yesterday, Quentin Tarantino held forth on the experience of seeing Top Gun: Maverick. “Normally I don’t talk about new movies that much because I’m only forced to say only good things, but in this case I f***ing love Top Gun, the Maverick movie. I thought it was fantastic,” Tarantino said. “I saw it at the theaters. It was, as our good mutual friend Brett Easton Ellis says, that and [Steven] Spielberg’s West Side Story both provided a true cinematic spectacle, the kind that I’d almost thought that I wasn’t...
Jane Fonda Confessed Her Biggest Plastic Surgery Regret And Why She Stopped Doing It
"I don’t know, if I had it to do over, if I would do it."
EW.com
Brad Pitt and his Bullet Train director explain how they pulled off those 'killer cameos'
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Bullet Train. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is confident audiences will be floored by the surprises in Bullet Train — just as he was when he was making it. Taylor-Johnson, who plays one of several assassins in the movie, remembers calling director David Leitch over because...
People Are Talking About Horror Movies They Watched As Kids That Traumatized Them, And Their Stories Are YIKES
"My mom saw It had a clown in it and assumed it was a kids film, so she put it on for me and my sister to watch when we were 9 and 10."
EW.com
Salma Hayek calls Angelina Jolie 'probably the best director I've ever worked with'
Salma Hayek has worked with directors like Ridley Scott, Robert Rodriguez, Oliver Stone, Julie Taymor, and Steven Soderbergh — but her favorite of the bunch may surprise you. The actress has revealed that she considers her Eternals costar Angelina Jolie, who directed her in the upcoming Without Blood, one...
Melanie Lynskey Says She Was Body-Shamed On The Set Of "Coyote Ugly" While "Starving" Herself For The Role
"Just the feedback was constantly like, 'You're not beautiful. You're not beautiful.'"
How Brad Pitt Ended Up Reuniting With His Former Stuntman For Bullet Train After Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Brad Pitt tells us about his experience going from playing a stuntman in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, to reuniting with his former stuntman on Bullet Train.
Florence Pugh Is Prepping For Her Dune: Part 2 Role In What Looks Like The Most Relaxing Way Possible
Production on Dune: Part 2 has begun, and star Florence Pugh has found a very relaxing way to prep for the part.
We Want To Know The Wildest Thing You've Ever Done For A Friend
Besides picking them up at the airport at 4 a.m., like me.
