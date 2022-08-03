Community gathers in Jim Thorpe for National Night Out

Read on www.tnonline.com
Times News
JT Rotary wrapping up summer rec, looking to fall
The Jim Thorpe Rotary Club and community partners (the SHINE Program, Jim Thorpe Area School District, Borough of Jim Thorpe, Mauch Chunk Trust, Jim Thorpe Neighborhood Bank, Penn Forest Township, Jim Thorpe Lions, Thrivent Financial, and Brandywine Transportation) are finishing its eight week Summer Recreation program. Serving the community for...
Times News
Commissioners delay Family Promise block grant
Carbon County Commissioners say they hope to soon award a $163.000 grant to Family Promise for a women’s homeless shelter. The proposal for the Community Development Block Grant failed by a 2-1 vote on Thursday. Ahner and Chris Lukasevich voted against the release; Commissioners’ Chairman Wayne Nothstein was in...
Times News
Carbon County commissioners
At a public meeting Thursday, Carbon County commissioners approved several requests. • Johnson Controls Fire Protection of Allentown for a new wireless and keyboard duress system for the courthouse and administration building at 44 and 76 Susquehanna St. for $81,711.10. • Award of the contract to Anzalone Forensic Psychology LLC...
Times News
Historical markers provide glimpse into Schuylkill history
Learning about the rich history of Schuylkill County can be as easy as hitting the road and looking for bright blue historical markers. Placed by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, Schuylkill County has 26 of the roadside markers, spanning from Pine Grove in the south to Sheppton in the north.
Times News
Carbon County Fair begins Monday
They work together to keep the tradition alive and well at the Carbon County Fair. The 22nd annual event takes place Monday through Saturday along Little Gap Road in Palmerton. It will be open from 4-10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 2-10 p.m. Saturday. The cost of admission is $7...
Times News
Zoning changes approved in Walker Twp.
After four years of delays, revisions, meetings and a public hearing, the Eastern Schuylkill Regional Planning Board member communities finally approved the zoning ordinance changes that had been requested by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office. It was in August 2018 that Walker Township received a letter from the State...
Times News
Barry Isett adds to staff
Barry Isett & Associates Inc., a multidiscipline engineering firm with offices in Wilkes-Barre and Hazleton and six other offices in Eastern and Central Pennsylvania, announces new associates:. • Joseph Franzone, MCP, of Slatington, joined as a Code Specialist serving the Lehigh Valley region. He brings to the table almost 20...
Times News
St. Luke’s Carbon Auxiliary inaugural celebration
They say every cloud has a silver lining. Sometimes we forget that positive events took place during the global pandemic that affected so many in our community. Recognizing these accomplishments was the theme of the annual dinner meeting of the St. Luke’s Carbon Hospital Auxiliary, held on July 27 at the Lehighton American Legion Post.
Times News
Six candidates vie for Jim Thorpe council seat
Six candidates are in the running to fill a vacant Jim Thorpe Borough Council seat when the governing body meets Thursday. At a workshop meeting this week, the list of candidates was released including Jay Miller, Clem McGinley, John McGuire, James Dougher, Andrew Roberts and Sydney Wernett. The vacancy was...
WFMZ-TV Online
History's Headlines: Tippecanoe and Easton, Too
The editor of the Easton Free Press was excited. Here it was, October 1, 1836, and the Lehigh Valley was awaiting the arrival of Whig presidential candidate General William Henry Harrison. He was scheduled for rallies and meetings in the Lehigh Valley’s three major population centers: Easton, Bethlehem and Allentown. Carriages were at the ready to carry the leading citizens of all three towns when Harrison arrived at municipal limits.
Times News
Schuylkill County commissioners
In personnel moves Wednesday at a Schuylkill County commissioners work session, the public learned that Clerk III Angela Malusky resigned from the Clerk of Courts office as of July 22. Clerk of Courts Maria T. Casey asked to eliminate that position and create two part-time clerk III jobs as of...
Times News
MYST owner remembered as ‘class act’
The owner of a popular hibachi and sushi gastro pub in downtown Jim Thorpe died Sunday at his home in Drums. Mike Heiser, 44, opened MYST in 2019 at the site of the former Blue Mountain Sports & Wear bike shop on Susquehanna Street. Employees who worked with and for...
Politics at Musikfest? Campaigning is a no-no, but free speech is welcome
Abortion rights. Gun control. Closely contested races for Congress and Pennsylvania governor. None of it’s cause to do anything different at Musikfest, the 10-day festival of tunes, food and drink that kicked off with a preview night Thursday and continues through Aug. 14 in Bethlehem. “We operate the festival...
A new kind of bike show in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The inaugural Bike Weekend kicked off Friday at the Viewmont Mall with vendors from all over. Event organizer Janiece Montes is ready for people to start rolling in. "I do organize events for small businesses so they have the opportunity to meet with the community...
Times News
Monroe businesses cited by liquor board
Two Monroe County businesses have been cited by the Wilkes-Barre state police enforcement office of the liquor control board for violating the state liquor code. 1836 Saloon Inc., Marshalls Creek, was cited for used or permitted the use on the inside and/or outside a loudspeaker or similar device whereby the sound of music or other entertainment, or the advertisement thereof, could be heard beyond the licensee’s property line. Two citations were issued for the same offense, one on May 21 and the second on June 4.
Times News
Medical project gets $1.76M loan; St. Luke’s to create 35 jobs, retain 8 positions in 3 years
Renovations are underway at a St. Luke’s University Health Network medical facility in Jim Thorpe. Joe Bennett, of Bennett Family Properties, said the property at 1122 North St. was home to both Dean Anthony’s Banquet Hall and St. Luke’s Nephrology Associates of Carbon County. According to deed records in the Carbon County Courthouse, Jerome J. Citro Jr. sold the Dean Anthony’s property to Jim Thorpe Site LLC for $560,000 last year.
Sunflower Festival in full bloom in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — At Yenser's Tree Farm near Lehighton, sunflowers span as far as the eye can see. "We have thousands of blooms. We have branching sunflowers in our maze, which has a lot of variety color-wise. We have more traditional sunflowers in our pick-your-own fields. So there are plenty of sunflowers," Jan Wentz, one of the owners of Yenser's Tree Farm, said.
Times News
Carbon County Community Foundation to host happy hour events
The Carbon County Community Foundation will host a series of happy hour events over the next few weeks for individuals and groups interested in learning more about the 20/20 Circle. Community members are invited to attend these free events to meet other 20/20 Circle members, to learn more about the group, and to discuss nonprofit needs in the community.
Times News
Schuylkill eyes STS building to ease prison
Schuylkill County officials have for years explored solutions to overcrowding in its 171-year-old prison on Sanderson Street in Pottsville. Now that the Schuylkill Transportation System is moving, the building has joined the list of options. STS is moving into a new $33 million building at the intersection of Route 61...
PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week 8-8
According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week. On August 8, the PennDOT Maintenance Forces will conduct a bridge repair on PA 191 between PA 390 and County Line in Barrett Township. Restrictions will be in effect from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM. Due to lane restrictions, drivers should expect delays. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through the work zone. The Maintenance Forces expect to complete work on August 12 but could be delayed in the event of rain.
