Evansville, IN

Amy Word enters plea of not guilty in initial hearing

By Jana Garrett
 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Amy Word appeared in court today for her initial hearing in which she entered a plea of not guilty.

Police arrested Word over the weekend as part of a lengthy drug investigation involving Lamasco Bar and Grill, which she owns. No drugs were found on her person. She is charged with a felony count of Maintaining a Common Nuisance. She was released from jail on a $500 bond.

EPD releases information on another arrest involving local bar

She is due back in court on September 28.

Body cam video shows us a closer look at the arrest. Officers say an employee with her was arrested for having marijuana and cocaine. Officials say the man has since been identified as Zachary Michael Clark. Officials say he is now back in jail. Court records show he tested positive for THC and cocaine and admitted to using after he bonded out the first time. Court records show he’s being held for 3 days in jail.

