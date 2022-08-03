Ah, summertime... it slips by so quickly in a haze of suntans, splashing, and wasting entire weeks in the carefree pursuit of fun. And if you recall from your own youth, it’s also prime time for teens to explore that most magical of summer things: first love. Such is the case for Isabel Conklin, aka “Belly,” in the Amazon Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty — and Belly’s love triangle is just beginning. Season 1 of the series, which was based on the first book in Jenny Han’s young adult trilogy of the same name, made for perfect mother and teen-daughter viewing. From the ever-evolving bond between Belly and her mom Laurel to Belly’s burgeoning feelings for her childhood friends turned love interests, Conrad and Jeremiah, the beachy series managed to be both a romantic summer escape and an emotional family drama. Of course, that means viewers are already clamoring for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO