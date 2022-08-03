Read on www.scarymommy.com
Related
Drew Scott's 'Resting Dad Face' Will Resonate With All New Parents
All parents know that sound. You know, the mushy one where your newborn baby is definitely going No. 2 in their tenth diaper of the day. Well, HGTV host and new dad Drew Scott has now coined a term to describe the face one makes when they hear the, uh, squishy squirt.
Teresa Giudice’s Stuns In Strapless White Wedding Dress As She Marries Luis Ruelas: Photos
Teresa Giudice is celebrating the big day in the most gorgeous dress imaginable! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, stunned in a strapless white gown with a sweetheart neckline as she walked down the aisle to wed Luis Ruelas on Saturday, Aug. 6 in East Brunswick, New Jersey.
TMZ.com
Teresa Giudice Gets Married To Luis Ruelas in Glamorous Wedding Ceremony
Teresa Giudice has tied the knot again ... and TMZ has obtained video of the moment the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star said "I do!" Teresa and fiancé Luis Ruelas got hitched Saturday night in front of 200 hundred family and friends at the fancy Park Chateau Estate & Garden in New Brunswick, NJ. Luis' sister, Dr. Veronica Ruelas, officiated the wedding.
Beyoncé Shares Rare Photo With Her Kids In Celebration Of New Album
It’s official! Beyoncé has released new music. And, alongside Act 1 of her album Renaissance, she shared photos and a touching letter thanking those who inspired her latest work. Thursday evening into Friday, the first part of Renaissance hit the world — as did a personal selfie of...
RELATED PEOPLE
John Krasinski's Daughters Thought He Was An Accountant, Until Now
Although he has more than 50 film credits under his belt, John Krasinski is just an accountant in his daughters’ eyes. (Perhaps his days on The Office skewed their minds.) The actor and director appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this week and said his children, Hazel, 8, and Violet, 6, have finally seen one of his movies. Until now, the girls apparently didn’t believe he was a Hollywood star.
Olympian Lolo Jones Tearfully Shares She’s Starting IVF As She Turns 40
Sometimes you can’t wait for things to be in place before you go for what you want — and in Lolo Jones’ case, she is doing just that. The two-sport Olympian shared an empowering and emotional video on her Instagram yesterday announcing her decision to begin the IVF process on her own.
Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Dancing Is the Cutest Thing You'll See Today
Three years old Kaavia James has 1.9 million followers on Instagram, and it’s not because she’s the daughter of two star-studded celebrities; it’s because she’s a whole mood. The toddler is back at it again in all her glory, this time with a reel of her performing ‘interpretive dance’ skills during a day by the pool.
Katie Holmes Reveals Daughter Suri Will Sing In Her New Movie, ‘Alone Together’
As Katie Holmes makes the rounds for her latest film, Alone Together, she’s revealed a delightful Easter egg: her daughter Suri, 16, will make a small singing cameo in the film. Holmes, who is producing, directing, and starring in the film, also put her daughter to work for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Neil Patrick Harris Watches Horror Movies With His 11-Year-Old
He may be more of a comedic actor, but Neil Patrick Harris’ daughter is all about the horror genre. The Uncoupled star recently revealed that he’s been watching scary movies with his 11-year-old — and she’s, oddly, not that spooked. During a chat with Jimmy Fallon...
This Baby Looks Exactly Like Woody Harrelson, And Woody Harrelson Agrees
In the most adorable news of the day, Woody Harrelson has a baby look-alike — except she has more hair than the actor does!. Baby Cora Grier’s mom, Danielle Grier Mulvenna, posted a side-by-side photo of her 9-month-old child and 61-year-old Harrelson on Twitter Aug. 3, writing, “Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harreslon [sic].”
Man, I’m Going To Miss Age 4
I awake to her little hand on my back, her face inches from mine. She is fully dressed, usually in a bold, mismatched ensemble including some kind of eccentric accessory or sparkle (or both). She says good morning, kisses my head, and marches downstairs. After grabbing herself a snack from the cabinet she nestles into the corner of the couch. Sitting cross-legged, she navigates two television remotes to find her favorite episode of “My Little Pony,” which she watches until the rest of the house descends for the day. It’s magical, incredible, and perfectly adorable — quintessential age four.
KIDS・
Author Georgia Clark Talks Ensemble Casts, Queer Romance, And Her New Book ‘Island Time’
In 2020, queer romance novelist Georgia Clark was quarantining with her wife in New York City when life’s biggest questions came knocking on her doorstep — Am I happy? How can I live a value-driven life? — and consequently, the idea for her sixth novel, Island Time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
From The Confessional: I'm Feeling Beyond Touched Out
There’s a state of being known as feeling “touched out.” If you have kids, and particularly if you’re their primary caregiver, you probably already know this. It’s basically the overwhelming sense of having too much contact with the people who are in your space all day... of being treated like a giant huggable, kissable, poke-able, climbable playground attraction that possibly lactates and also dispenses snacks.
The Summer I Turned Pretty
Ah, summertime... it slips by so quickly in a haze of suntans, splashing, and wasting entire weeks in the carefree pursuit of fun. And if you recall from your own youth, it’s also prime time for teens to explore that most magical of summer things: first love. Such is the case for Isabel Conklin, aka “Belly,” in the Amazon Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty — and Belly’s love triangle is just beginning. Season 1 of the series, which was based on the first book in Jenny Han’s young adult trilogy of the same name, made for perfect mother and teen-daughter viewing. From the ever-evolving bond between Belly and her mom Laurel to Belly’s burgeoning feelings for her childhood friends turned love interests, Conrad and Jeremiah, the beachy series managed to be both a romantic summer escape and an emotional family drama. Of course, that means viewers are already clamoring for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2.
Am I The Last Mom In America Giving My Daughter A Barbie?
I recently found myself on the floor of my parents’ house, rifling through the Barbie collection left over from my 1990s childhood which — I’m very sorry to report — is now considered “vintage.” (The pain of the geriatric millennial.) It was a big pile of stuff, including several dolls, a few stray shoes and tiny accessories, and a whole bunch of brightly colored, completely off-the-wall outfits. Because when I was a kid, I might have longed for an American Girl doll, but it was Barbie who was always there.
KIDS・
Tips For Parenting A Leo Child, Because It Can Be One Fierce Conundrum
If your child was born between July 22 and August 23, then you have a little Leo on your hands. Leos are warm, fun-loving, infectious, and, well, a little selfish. Like every child, every astrological sign is unique and requires a special touch when it comes to guiding them. So, at some point (perhaps sooner rather than later), you may wonder how to parent a Leo child. Alas, parenting doesn't come with a handbook — but if it did, you might want to look to the stars to help navigate your relationship with your little one.
Melanie Lynskey Was Body-Shamed While Filming ‘Coyote Ugly’
Melanie Lynskey, a veteran actress who has rocked both the small and big screens in hits like Yellowjackets and Don’t Look Up, has always been open about how she has been repeatedly shamed in the industry (and public eye) for her body type. Being the badass she is, Lynskey has not only repeatedly shed light on the unfair treatment, she even stood up to producers who have commented on her weight.
Scary Mommy
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 0