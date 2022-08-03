ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teresa Giudice Gets Married To Luis Ruelas in Glamorous Wedding Ceremony

Teresa Giudice has tied the knot again ... and TMZ has obtained video of the moment the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star said "I do!" Teresa and fiancé Luis Ruelas got hitched Saturday night in front of 200 hundred family and friends at the fancy Park Chateau Estate & Garden in New Brunswick, NJ. Luis' sister, Dr. Veronica Ruelas, officiated the wedding.
John Krasinski's Daughters Thought He Was An Accountant, Until Now

Although he has more than 50 film credits under his belt, John Krasinski is just an accountant in his daughters’ eyes. (Perhaps his days on The Office skewed their minds.) The actor and director appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this week and said his children, Hazel, 8, and Violet, 6, have finally seen one of his movies. Until now, the girls apparently didn’t believe he was a Hollywood star.
Man, I’m Going To Miss Age 4

I awake to her little hand on my back, her face inches from mine. She is fully dressed, usually in a bold, mismatched ensemble including some kind of eccentric accessory or sparkle (or both). She says good morning, kisses my head, and marches downstairs. After grabbing herself a snack from the cabinet she nestles into the corner of the couch. Sitting cross-legged, she navigates two television remotes to find her favorite episode of “My Little Pony,” which she watches until the rest of the house descends for the day. It’s magical, incredible, and perfectly adorable — quintessential age four.
From The Confessional: I'm Feeling Beyond Touched Out

There’s a state of being known as feeling “touched out.” If you have kids, and particularly if you’re their primary caregiver, you probably already know this. It’s basically the overwhelming sense of having too much contact with the people who are in your space all day... of being treated like a giant huggable, kissable, poke-able, climbable playground attraction that possibly lactates and also dispenses snacks.
The Summer I Turned Pretty

Ah, summertime... it slips by so quickly in a haze of suntans, splashing, and wasting entire weeks in the carefree pursuit of fun. And if you recall from your own youth, it’s also prime time for teens to explore that most magical of summer things: first love. Such is the case for Isabel Conklin, aka “Belly,” in the Amazon Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty — and Belly’s love triangle is just beginning. Season 1 of the series, which was based on the first book in Jenny Han’s young adult trilogy of the same name, made for perfect mother and teen-daughter viewing. From the ever-evolving bond between Belly and her mom Laurel to Belly’s burgeoning feelings for her childhood friends turned love interests, Conrad and Jeremiah, the beachy series managed to be both a romantic summer escape and an emotional family drama. Of course, that means viewers are already clamoring for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2.
Am I The Last Mom In America Giving My Daughter A Barbie?

I recently found myself on the floor of my parents’ house, rifling through the Barbie collection left over from my 1990s childhood which — I’m very sorry to report — is now considered “vintage.” (The pain of the geriatric millennial.) It was a big pile of stuff, including several dolls, a few stray shoes and tiny accessories, and a whole bunch of brightly colored, completely off-the-wall outfits. Because when I was a kid, I might have longed for an American Girl doll, but it was Barbie who was always there.
Tips For Parenting A Leo Child, Because It Can Be One Fierce Conundrum

If your child was born between July 22 and August 23, then you have a little Leo on your hands. Leos are warm, fun-loving, infectious, and, well, a little selfish. Like every child, every astrological sign is unique and requires a special touch when it comes to guiding them. So, at some point (perhaps sooner rather than later), you may wonder how to parent a Leo child. Alas, parenting doesn't come with a handbook — but if it did, you might want to look to the stars to help navigate your relationship with your little one.
Melanie Lynskey Was Body-Shamed While Filming ‘Coyote Ugly’

Melanie Lynskey, a veteran actress who has rocked both the small and big screens in hits like Yellowjackets and Don’t Look Up, has always been open about how she has been repeatedly shamed in the industry (and public eye) for her body type. Being the badass she is, Lynskey has not only repeatedly shed light on the unfair treatment, she even stood up to producers who have commented on her weight.
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online.

