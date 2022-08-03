ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Man walking down street squirted with water gun then attacked by stranger

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0anWzA_0h3SVI2N00

ATLANTA — An investigator was at the right place, at the right time, to stop an attack.

On Monday around 9 a.m., an Atlanta police investigator was passing by Pryor Street and Trinity Avenue SW. when she saw two men fighting on the sidewalk, according to investigators.

Although the investigator was working on another case, she stopped and detained both of them to find out what happened.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“She got out of the car and basically told them to stop and they stopped. I’m sure she was forceful, but yes, she got them to stop,” Atlanta officer Steve Avery said.

According to officials, the investigator learned that the victim was walking on the sidewalk when the suspect, Carlton Hall, 28, came up to the victim in the opposite direction.

When the two passed each other, Hall used a water gun and squirted water on the victim. The victim questioned Hall on why he did that.

Hall then grabbed the victim and started punching him, the release stated. Hall denied attacking him but surveillance footage confirmed the victim’s story.

Hall was arrested on charges of battery and simple assault and booked into the Fulton County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Hall has been arrested at least four times previously for similar offenses including criminal trespass, prowling and sexual battery.

The department said it takes all violent assaults seriously and is prepared to take action to stop them.

They thanked the investigator for acting quickly to arrest a violent offender.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Family fears 24-year-old woman was abducted at Midtown apartment

ATLANTA - Loved ones are organizing a prayer vigil for a Midtown woman who's been missing for more than a week. The Atlanta Police Department first issued an alert about 24-year-old Alliahnia Lenoir on Monday. She was last seen on July 30 near Peachtree Midtown Apartments at 1660 Peachtree Street....
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

5 injured, including a 6-year-old, 1 dead at southwest Atlanta park, police say

ATLANTA — Six people were shot after an argument turned into a shooting, police said during a sports game at a southwest Atlanta park. Atlanta police said they responded to a person shot around 7 p.m. at Dunbar Recreation Center inside Rosa L. Burney Park. They said there are six victims, including a man in his 30s who's dead, and a 6-year-old who is currently in critical condition at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta - Egleston Hospital.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Carlton, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police#Violent Crime#Trinity Avenue Sw#Wsb Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
11Alive

Atlanta police searching for woman missing for days

ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman has been missing for nearly a week and police are asking for the public's help in finding her. Atlanta Police Department's Homicide/Adult Missing Person Unit is working to find 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. She was last seen along 1600 Peachtree Street in northeast Atlanta on...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Maintenance worker shot dead at southwest Atlanta apartments: APD

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department homicide detectives are investigating after a maintenance worker was shot dead at an apartment complex. Officers were called to a southwest Atlanta neighborhood along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Thursday twice. Initially to investigate whether shots were fired, which officers said amounted to nothing. Later, they were called back to investigate a report of a man in his late 40s found dead.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

North Georgia man charged in shooting at Cartersville tire store

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Police in Cartersville arrested a man accused of an afternoon shooting at a local business. Police charged 57-year-old James Edward Hardin from White, Georgia, for the Aug. 2 shooting on N. Tennessee Street. He's charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property and gun possession charges.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
173K+
Followers
120K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy