Man walking down street squirted with water gun then attacked by stranger

ATLANTA — An investigator was at the right place, at the right time, to stop an attack.

On Monday around 9 a.m., an Atlanta police investigator was passing by Pryor Street and Trinity Avenue SW. when she saw two men fighting on the sidewalk, according to investigators.

Although the investigator was working on another case, she stopped and detained both of them to find out what happened.

“She got out of the car and basically told them to stop and they stopped. I’m sure she was forceful, but yes, she got them to stop,” Atlanta officer Steve Avery said.

According to officials, the investigator learned that the victim was walking on the sidewalk when the suspect, Carlton Hall, 28, came up to the victim in the opposite direction.

When the two passed each other, Hall used a water gun and squirted water on the victim. The victim questioned Hall on why he did that.

Hall then grabbed the victim and started punching him, the release stated. Hall denied attacking him but surveillance footage confirmed the victim’s story.

Hall was arrested on charges of battery and simple assault and booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Hall has been arrested at least four times previously for similar offenses including criminal trespass, prowling and sexual battery.

The department said it takes all violent assaults seriously and is prepared to take action to stop them.

They thanked the investigator for acting quickly to arrest a violent offender.

