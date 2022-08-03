ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphian chosen in 2022 class of Solid Black Changemakers; $25K donated to local school

By Morgan Mitchell
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Doritos is celebrating boldness and diversity with its 2022 class of Solid Black Changemakers and a Memphis native is one of the creators whose work is being elevated by the company.

Katie Robinson, also known under the screen name Pikachulita, is a queer black woman from Memphis who has been creating content on twitch for more than seven years.

She is part of the channel black girl gamers. her content centers around creating safe, supportive, and fun spaces for marginalized individuals-especially those who are black, brown, or lgbtqia+.

Doritos is celebrating the Black community and inspiring others to do the same by committing $200,000 to support this year’s class of four Solid Black Changemakers including Robinson.

The company is also donating $25,000 on her behalf to Code Crew , which educates and mentors those most underrepresented in technology to be innovators and leaders in tech through practical, hands-on computer science education programs.

Learn more about the Doritos Solid Black Changemakers, here .

