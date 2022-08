STEVENS POINT — The 2022-23 WIAA season has officially begun with the start of the football season. Athletes from all around the state got their hands on helmets and pads. Teams also got their first full practice of the season on Aug. 2. Locally, Stevens Point Area Senior High and Pacelli Catholic high school got down to business in preparation for week one.

STEVENS POINT, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO