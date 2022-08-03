ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New temporary cooling, computer center to open in Cedar Rapids amid library closure

KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids public pools winding down for the season

There are several omicron subvariants, but one in particular, known as B.A.4.6 is spreading across the region. 'Hero Weekend' honors trooper Sgt. Smith and other first responders. Updated: 4 hours ago. A state trooper killed in the line of duty is being remembered by his church. Labor leaders issue statement...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Officials seeking assistance in Iowa City shooting investigation

Gates Park Pool in Waterloo marks last day open before renovations. People in Waterloo celebrated at Gates Park as the pool officially closes for good - with new renovations coming in the near future. Updated: 3 hours ago. Major League Baseball returns to Iowa this week. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne reports...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

‘Let’s Fill The Bus’ school supply drive held ahead of school year start

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Realty Foundation brought its annual “Fill the Bus” school supply drive to eastern Iowa on Saturday. People were able to drop off items like backpacks, binders, and notebooks at two Iowa Realty offices, one in Cedar Rapids, at 385 Collins Road NE, and another in Coralville, at 2751 Oakdale Blvd. Organizers will fill up a school bus at each location with the donations - and give them to the Iowa City Community School District Foundation as well as area Cedar Rapids schools.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Dyersville prepares for big week at Field of Dreams

Gates Park Pool in Waterloo marks last day open before renovations. People in Waterloo celebrated at Gates Park as the pool officially closes for good - with new renovations coming in the near future. Heavy rainfall expected across parts of Eastern Iowa. Updated: 15 hours ago. Heavy rainfall expected across...
DYERSVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Marion getting ready to open new public library

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion is getting ready to open its new library, as part of a major redevelopment of its uptown area. It’s opening along 6th Avenue at 11th Street, right next door to the old public library. The city built this space, with the purpose of making it what they call “the community’s living room.”
MARION, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Railroad bridge to Iowa

This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. This is column 19 of a series about people and events related to 19th-century equal-rights champion Alexander Clark. What started as a single column for Black History Month has turned into a weekly project I will continue until I run out of steam, or the editor pulls the plug.
MUSCATINE, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids library to reopen by September after fire forces closure

A new CDC study shows children battling long COVID had a much greater chance of having serious health problems. Senate to vote on bill addressing climate change, taxes, health care, inflation. Updated: 58 minutes ago. A bill which addresses climate change, taxes, health care and inflation will have its first...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Walk and Talk through the new Marion Public Library

‘I want my business to be able to survive - Local bakeries impacted by record inflation. KCRG-TV9's Emily Schrad spoke with two businesses about how they're adjusting to rising prices. Switching from wheelchair tennis to boccia, Nick Taylor looks for national gold in Cedar Rapids. For the first time since...
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Community Connections holds Back-to-School Clothing Giveaway

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Community Connections, an eastern Iowa nonprofit, held a back-to-school drive for any students in need of clothing and supplies. They provided the items as part of its second-ever back to school give away. People were able to take anything they needed, from shoes to glue sticks. Organizers say they’re seeing a growing need for this kind of assistance in the community.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Ingredion comments on current union strike in Cedar Rapids

‘I want my business to be able to survive - Local bakeries impacted by record inflation. KCRG-TV9's Emily Schrad spoke with two businesses about how they're adjusting to rising prices. Walk and Talk through the new Marion Public Library. Updated: 19 hours ago. TV9 was the first news outlet to...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Gates Park Pool in Waterloo marks last day open before renovations

Major League Baseball returns to Iowa this week. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne reports from Dyersville ahead of the festivities. Heavy rainfall expected across parts of Eastern Iowa. Updated: 15 hours ago. Heavy rainfall expected across parts of Eastern Iowa. Union Station held at Veterans Appreciation Day. Updated: Aug. 6, 2022 at...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Heavy rainfall expected across parts of Eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain is falling outside the window this morning across Eastern Iowa with warm temperatures in the 70s and 80s. If you’re heading out for church or errands this morning, you might want to grab a raincoat. A Flood Watch is in effect until Monday morning for counties East of I-380 and north of Highway 30. If you have to be on the roads, give yourself extra time to reach your destination and avoid flooded roadways.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast: Friday, August 5th, 2022

Iowa Irish Fest kicks off Friday in Waterloo. Iowa City firefighter files lawsuit alleging discrimination, harassment, and retaliation. An Iowa City firefighter is suing the city for discrimination and harassment. Sadie McDowell has been on unpaid leave since last year. Cedar Rapids Police confirm robbery at Blairs Forest Plaza. Updated:...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:07 p.m. on Friday the Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa River at 6501 River Junction Road Southeast, which is located in rural Johnson County. At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Witnesses performed CPR on the child who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals. At 7:10 p.m. the adult male’s body was found dead following the recovery operation.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Shots fired damage at UnityPoint Work Well Clinic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday evening at approximately 8:20 pm, the St. Luke’s Therapy Plus and Work Well Clinic at 830 1st Avenue SE sustained broken windows and doors as a result of gunshots fired at the building. No one inside the building was injured. Work Well and...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Five people and 3 dogs rescued from the Wapsipinicon River in Buchanan County Sunday Morning

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 7:45 a.m. Sunday morning, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from a caller who had been camping with his family on a sandbar in the Wapsipinicon River north of Quasqueton, closest to the 2700 block of Coots Boulevard. After rainfall, the campers’ tents collapsed, and some of their tubes and kayaks floated down the river leaving the campers stranded on the sandbar.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA

