American Red Cross honors 2 Cypress ISD employees for saving life of student athlete during water polo game

Read on www.click2houston.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Serial Road Rager terrorizes residents in the Heights neighborhood of Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Apartments called ‘deplorable’ by residents back up to code; Community leaders, activists provide school supplies for those families
HOUSTON – Big changes are happening at the Sterlingshire Apartments in northeast Houston. Since June, KPRC 2 has reported about residents who were living in deplorable conditions. Since then, community activists and city leaders have stepped up to help. On Saturday, the Rainbow Push Coalition and several other organizers...
5 people ejected in Freeport boat crash, leaving couple dead and 1 injured, officials say
"We offer our heartfelt sympathies to the family of the two boaters who didn't make it and wish them swift healing in the wake of this tragedy," said Sector Houston-Galveston chief warrant officer.
fox26houston.com
South Dakota family drives all the way to Houston for son's brain tumor surgery
HOUSTON - A family from South Dakota has been traveling all the way to Houston for life-changing surgery for their little boy. Daniel and Shalena Zeller sure are thankful for the Texas Medical Center and say it will always hold a warm place in their hearts!. Their son, Daksten, was...
fox26houston.com
Parents of 3-year-old drowning victim hold benefit Saturday in Conroe to celebrate her life
CONROE, Texas - "It has been a tragic accident that the community has seen and heard," said family friend Triana Grizzell. On July 19, 3-year-old Camilla was swimming with her family. They were getting ready to leave when Camilla took her life jacket off and decided to wash her feet off in the pool.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tsu.edu
Alumni Back to School campaign helps Texas Southern University students in need
Like many students across the nation, Texas Southern University students are facing an array of challenges from the ongoing pandemic, including financial hardship. Employment opportunities have been disrupted, families have lost sources of income and the ability to cover basic living expenses. The 2022 Alumni Back to School Campaign hopes...
White Linen Night returns to the Heights after two-year hiatus
HOUSTON — Party people were out on the street in full force Saturday as a popular block party returned to the Heights after a two-year hiatus. White Linen Night, which started in New Orleans as a way for artists and patrons to celebrate the city's creativity, finally returned for 2022.
Click2Houston.com
‘I’m worried somebody is going to get hurt’: Montrose neighbors plead with city of Houston to remove tree with falling limbs
HOUSTON – The city of Houston to put cones or barricades around a tree in a Montrose neighbor before a contractor removes it. For the better part of a year, the property owners called 311 trying to get it removed after limbs began to fall. “I’m worried somebody is...
Elite Houston hospitals reach top spot on annual Best Hospitals list by U.S. News & World Report
The rankings for the yearly study are based on patient care and safety, outcomes, reputation, nursing, and advanced technology of the hospitals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
University of Houston mascot Shasta VI dies from progressive spinal disease, school says
"He represented the spirit and tenacity of UH's students and alumni, and personified the resilience and strength of the University," the university said in a release.
Upcoming back to school events happening across Houston area for students
Here are some upcoming back to school events families can attend before the school year begins.
katymagazineonline.com
Katy-Area Shelters Reach Critical Capacity; Need Fosters, Adoptions, and Donations
Katy-area animal shelters are reporting record capacities and seek fosters, adoptions, and donations. Pictured left to right: Stegosaurus at Katy Animal Control. Whiskey at CAP. Local Animal Shelters Over Capacity. Many local shelters such as Citizens for Animal Control (CAP,) Fort Bend County Animal Shelter, and Katy Animal Control all...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Shasta, a pup who pretends she’s a fish
Looking for a pup with a tank full of energy? Shasta is your gal!. The 8-month-old Retriever mix came to Houston Humane Society from another shelter. Volunteers say Shasta LOVES to play in the water -- she’ll love to play in doggie pools and swim! She also loves to fetch, run, and hang out with her humans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Houston's Back 2 School Fest to bring students free school supplies for the upcoming school year
The event will be happening on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the George R. Brown Convention Center from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until supplies last.
Click2Houston.com
‘Unimaginable tragedy’: Toddler killed after cement truck falls on top of family SUV identified; Mother launches GoFundMe page for funeral costs
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The family of a 22-month-old twin boy is planning their next steps as they prepare to lay the toddler, who was killed in a crash involving a cement truck, to rest. According to family members, the little boy’s name was Nicolas Resendiz. Police say...
Click2Houston.com
More than 100 acres burned during grass fire in Brazoria Co. Saturday, fire marshal says
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – Fire officials in Brazoria County worked to put out a grass fire Saturday afternoon. According to the Brazoria County Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire was happening near County Road 18, about one mile east of Highway 36. Around 7:45 p.m., officials say the fire...
Houston nurse accused in fiery California wreck that killed multiple people
LOS ANGELES — A Houston nurse is the woman accused of causing a horrific crash in the Los Angeles area on Thursday. Surveillance video captured a Mercedes-Benz speeding through the busy intersection of Slauson and La Brea Aves. before hitting several cars. At least five people were killed, including...
Residents celebrating after NE Houston apartment complex brought back up to code
HOUSTON — It was a full circle moment for people living in deplorable conditions at a northeast Houston apartment complex. Residents at the Sterlingshire Apartments celebrated the apartment being back up to code thanks to the successful efforts of those who stepped in to fix things up. Back in...
Family of father killed after 18-wheeler's loose tires strike 2 vehicles hold a balloon release
The husband and father of five children had his life suddenly taken after a tire from an 18-wheeler jumped the center wall and sheared the roof of the vehicle.
Family of man killed on I-45 by tire thrown from a big rig calls for justice at Saturday vigil
SPRING, Texas — The family of the man killed in a horrific accident on the North Freeway this week held a vigil Saturday at the location where the father of five died. Lee Simmons, Jr., 32, was killed Thursday night when a tire flew off a big rig on I-45 near the Louetta exit.
15-year-old becomes youngest Sam Houston State University graduate
According to SHSU, Nehemiah Juniel was just 13 years old when he received his associates degree, and now, at 15, received his bachelor's degree in health sciences.
Comments / 1