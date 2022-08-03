ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant firefighters use special oxygen mask on cat after house fire

By Tim Renaud
 4 days ago

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant firefighters saved a cat from a house fire on Sunday.

Firefighter Samantha Mikesell from Engine Company 503 used a special pet oxygen mask on the cat.

The equipment is used by fire departments to help animals recover from possible smoke inhalation.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cwYC2_0h3SURhT00
    Mount Pleasant Fire Dept.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ldWZQ_0h3SURhT00
    Mount Pleasant Fire Dept.

“A little oxygen and some fire truck AC made everything better,” the department said.

Two cats were saved from a Sunday afternoon house fire in the Wakendaw neighborhood.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

