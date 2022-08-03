Mount Pleasant firefighters use special oxygen mask on cat after house fire
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant firefighters saved a cat from a house fire on Sunday.
Firefighter Samantha Mikesell from Engine Company 503 used a special pet oxygen mask on the cat.
The equipment is used by fire departments to help animals recover from possible smoke inhalation.
“A little oxygen and some fire truck AC made everything better,” the department said.
Two cats were saved from a Sunday afternoon house fire in the Wakendaw neighborhood.
