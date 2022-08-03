ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New Mexico receives over $6 million for workforce training

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HwbNs_0h3SULeL00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some federal money is coming to New Mexico and will help with job training programs. The North Central New Mexico Economic Development District is receiving $6.4 million as part of the Good Jobs Challenge.

“I felt like prey”: Video shows Albuquerque man hit by truck, shot at while walking

The money will help create the Northern New Mexico Workforce Integration Network (WIN). This will be a healthcare, building and construction workforce training program. The Good Jobs Challenge awarded grants to 32 workforce training programs selected from a pool of over 500 applicants. “This $6.4 million investment will help ensure underserved New Mexicans have the skills they need to secure high-paying jobs and provide for themselves and their families,” Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernandez said in a release.

Get your cash: New Mexico to send out final $250, $500 payment this week

The program will create ways Latino, Indigenous, formerly incarcerated and individuals recovering from substance abuse to find jobs in healthcare, building and construction. WIN will use a network of local community colleges, employers and unions to deploy a mobile classroom to train people, according to a release from the United States Department of commerce.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 3

Related
Daniella Cressman

In New Mexico Hospitals, the Shortage of Staffing Looms in Budget Decisions

"Health care vacancies, especially at New Mexico hospitals, are plentiful and that is a top concern." —Collen Heild. Hospitals are experiencing staff shortages in New Mexico, which is a major problem, especially right now: We have to be prepared to fight monkeypox and many are traveling across state borders to access abortion services in the Land of Enchantment.
Cadrene Heslop

New Mexico Rebate Money Is Still On Its Way

New Mexico plans to issue refundable income tax rebates to all taxpayers. The payments got broken into two parts. One check in June and the other in August. (source) The payments are $250 for individual filers. And joint filers, heads of households, and surviving spouses will receive $500. But some residents still await the first check. The state expects to send monies to 800,000 recipients. But as of August 1, about 30,000 June payments await mailing. Stephanie Schardin Clarke is the state's Taxation and Revenue secretary. Stephanie explained the delay. (source)
KRQE News 13

Best colleges in New Mexico

(STACKER) – Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles. While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to take into account: […]
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

New grant program helps businesses affected by wildfires

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As many people across the state are putting the pieces back together from the historic wildfires this year, local businesses have taken one of the hardest hits. Now, the state has announced a new grant program that will help those affected build back up. It has created the New Mexico Wildfire Business […]
POLITICS
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- Astro Buds in Chaparral, just a mile from the Texas border, has only been operating for two weeks, but the amount of traffic coming in and out made it look like it's been around for a lot longer. They've already generated $15,000 in tax revenue for the state of New Mexico The post New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue appeared first on KVIA.
CHAPARRAL, NM
J.R. Heimbigner

New stimulus proposal would send Arizona families cash every month

money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Mexicans#Latino#Nexstar Media Inc
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico breaks record in cannabis sales

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico --New Mexico's Cannabis Control Division revealed a record-breaking $40 million in sales of cannabis for the month of July. This surpassed the state's previous high of $39 million. This was in April for the first month of legalized use. Albuquerque sold the most with $14.58 million in combined total sales. Santa The post New Mexico breaks record in cannabis sales appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Farmer’s Market Week kicks off Aug. 7

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The month of August is when shoppers will see colorful spreads of fruits and vegetables that were locally grown. For this reason, August is a big month not only for the growers themselves but also for the New Mexico Farmer’s Marketing Association. The association provides resources like education and marketing assistance for its […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
Daniella Cressman

The State of New Mexico Has Ramped Up Its Rollout of Monkeypox Vaccines

Just as we are barely recovering from COVID-19, another infectious disease is spreading swiftly across the country: monkeypox. The disease is primarily spread through skin-on-skin contact. Namely, sex. It's damaging to put people in a box and say that it is only spread by gay men having sex with one another though because this is a virus that can infect everyone.
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico August 5 – 11

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 5 – Aug. 11 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico saw its biggest month of cannabis yet

In July, the state tallied more than $23M in recreational marijuana sales. Divers begin inspecting and cleaning water tanks …. Boil advisories in place for water users in San Juan, …. The state is considering selling land for a new veteran’s …. Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office finishes week...
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy