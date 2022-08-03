New Mexico receives over $6 million for workforce training

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some federal money is coming to New Mexico and will help with job training programs. The North Central New Mexico Economic Development District is receiving $6.4 million as part of the Good Jobs Challenge.

The money will help create the Northern New Mexico Workforce Integration Network (WIN). This will be a healthcare, building and construction workforce training program. The Good Jobs Challenge awarded grants to 32 workforce training programs selected from a pool of over 500 applicants. “This $6.4 million investment will help ensure underserved New Mexicans have the skills they need to secure high-paying jobs and provide for themselves and their families,” Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernandez said in a release.

The program will create ways Latino, Indigenous, formerly incarcerated and individuals recovering from substance abuse to find jobs in healthcare, building and construction. WIN will use a network of local community colleges, employers and unions to deploy a mobile classroom to train people, according to a release from the United States Department of commerce.

