Edison fire chief suspended, township won’t comment

EDISON – Township Fire Chief Brian Latham has been suspended from the job for more than a week.

The department is being overseen by Deputy Chief Andrew Toth, according to a July 21 email from township Business Administrator Sonia Alves-Viveiros

Township officials have refused to comment on the personnel matter or to say why Latham was suspended.

Latham has served as the Edison Fire Chief since March 2010, according to his LinkedIn profile. He studied fire science at Middlesex College in the 1980s.

State records show that Latham in 2021 had an annual salary of $215,170. It's not clear whether he was suspended with pay.

A phone message left for Latham on Wednesday has not been returned.

The Edison Division of Fire has a mix of 134 career and 75 volunteer firefighters and officers serving the state's sixth-largest town of more than 100,000 residents.

Career personnel are assigned to six fire stations throughout the township with 32 on-duty personnel 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, using seven fire pumpers, two aerial trucks, one rescue and four support vehicles, according to the township website and Latham's LinkedIn profile.

The volunteer fire companies respond from four stations utilizing three fire pumpers, two brush trucks and nine support vehicles, according to the township website.

The Division of Fire is responsible for fire suppression, vehicle extrication, high- and low-angle rescue, confined space rescue, trench rescue and emergency management, according to Latham's LinkedIn profile.

