2022 Fantasy Football: Jamey Eisenberg's Busts 3.0 feature Zeke Elliott, Davante Adams and Year 2 & 3 letdowns

Read on www.cbssports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
CBS Sports
Tom Brady missing from second straight Buccaneers practice due to personal matter
For the third straight day, and the second straight practice, there was no sign of Tom Brady at Buccaneers training camp Friday. The star quarterback had a scheduled rest day on Wednesday, along with other veterans, and Tampa Bay did not hold practice Thursday. A day later, and Brady was still a no-show on the field, with the Bucs later announcing an excused absence due to a personal matter.
thecomeback.com
Peyton Manning once ran the same play 12 straight times vs the Patriots, says Tony Dungy
Football coaches have a tendency to get too cute with their play-calling, and they’re sometimes afraid to run the same play multiple times in a game (and in some cases, even afraid to run a specific play multiple times in an entire season). If it’s working, why not use the play again until the defense shows they can stop it? Or force the defense to be so mindful of that play that you have them positioned poorly for a different play out of the same formation.
Cooper Kupp reveals top-5 receivers with shocking omission, surprise name
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has cemented himself as one of the best pass-catchers in the NFL. The 2021 Triple-Crown winner had one of the greatest seasons in NFL history. Cooper Kupp led the NFL in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. He finished the regular season with 145 receptions,...
saturdaytradition.com
Samori Toure shines in family night scrimmage for the Green Bay Packers
Samori Toure was not selected until the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, he’s making quite a strong impression during training camp with the Green Bay Packers. On Friday, the Packers hosted “family night” with a practice and scrimmage time held inside Lambeau Field and open to the fans. Toure’s first nice play came in one-on-one battles when he beat his man on a fade route to the corner of the end zone.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecomeback.com
Josh McDaniels explains playing both Josh Jacobs and Zamir White in Raiders’ preseason game
Normally, most NFL teams aren’t willing to risk either playing their starters in preseason, either sitting them entirely or only letting them play in one or two series. But that’s not the case for Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, who has a different take on his running backs playing in the preseason.
NFL・
Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on awkward Jimmy Garoppolo situation with 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo remains with the San Francisco 49ers as the team look to trade him in the coming days. However, his presence in training camp–throwing but not practicing with the rest of the team–has created what many fans deem as an awkward situation. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, nonetheless,...
CBS Sports
Bears' Velus Jones: Out for second straight day
Jones did not practice for a second straight day Saturday due to an undisclosed injury, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports. Head coach Matt Eberflus said Jones and fellow rookie Kyler Gordon were "day to day," but the coach withheld why both players were missing time. The Bears saw their wide receiver depth tested Saturday after N'Keal Harry (leg) and Byron Pringle (quad) were both unable to participate. While the status of either wide receiver hasn't been officially confirmed, it seems likely one or both could miss extended time during training camp, which could open the door for Jones to earn valuable first-team reps whenever he's able to practice.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about
The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Exits with likely leg injury
Evans left Friday's practice with an apparent leg injury, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Evans left early on the same day Chris Godwin (ACL) made his first practice appearance since December. Initial reports don't make it sound overly serious, but this is obviously something to keep an eye on with Evans going in the second or third round of most fantasy drafts. He's been TD-dependent since Tom Brady joined the Bucs, and while there was some thought his volume could skyrocket this year, Evans now has solid target competition with Godwin doing well in his rehab and Julio Jones signing up for the superteam. Even so, Evans has eight straight 1,000-yard season to start his career, and he remains an annual candidate to lead the league in TD catches (though he's never actually done it, despite four seasons with a dozen or more).
CBS Sports
Bears' N'Keal Harry: Ankle injury appears to be severe
Harry suffered an apparently severe ankle injury during Saturday's practice, but he's awaiting further evaluation, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Harry was traded to Chicago this offseason and was looking to restart his career after a poor showing in New England. However, the 2019 first-round pick appears to have suffered another setback and may be sidelined for an extended period. Harry's ankle issue is just one of a recent slew of injuries to the Bears' wideout corps, which now features Equanimeous St. Brown as the top healthy wideout behind Darnell Mooney.
CBS Sports
49ers' Arik Armstead: Working to the side in practice
Armstead (knee) was seen running to the side early on during San Francisco's practice Friday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. Armstead is expected to miss a few weeks after suffering a knee sprain during the 49ers' practice last week Wednesday, and this light work off to the side is an encouraging sign for his overall health. The 28-year-old racked up six sacks and a career-high 63 tackles over 17 games last season, so it is likely that the team will take every precaution as they work him back onto the field heading into the regular season.
CBS Sports
Jarren Williams: Let go by Giants
Williams (undisclosed) was waived from injured reserve with an injury settlement Saturday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Williams played in six games for the Giants last season, collecting 18 tackles. He'll now work to get healthy and earn an opportunity with another franchise.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Working as No. 1 tight end
Bellinger has been getting the clear majority of first-team work at tight end during camp, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Bellinger spent some time on the PUP list in late July, but he's since recovered from a quadriceps issue and may have worked his way into the lead role at tight end for New York to begin his rookie season. Ricky Seals-Jones was initially thought to be the slight favorite to top the depth chart at the position, but he's missed the entire past week of practice with an undisclosed issue. Should Bellinger secure the TE1 role, he'd be an interesting target in fantasy given the team's potential offensive growth in head coach Brian Daboll's new system.
Bears Add Another Undersized Linebacker to Mix
Former Raiders player Javin White has signed with the Bears after C.J. Avery was cut, bringing another undersized player into the linebacker corps.
CBS Sports
Browns' Cade York: Misses first kick
York has made 11-of-12 field-goal attempts in training camp, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. A few of those successful boots were as far out as 53 yards, although when taking into consideration the distance beyond the goal posts, they could have been good from 60-plus. His lone miss was from 58 yards. The 2022 fourth-round pick out of LSU made 54-of-66 for the Tigers, including 21-of-27 as a freshman for the 2019 national championship team. Not since Phil Dawson, who left as a free agent in 2012 after 14 seasons in Cleveland, have interested observers felt this confident in a Browns' placekicker.
CBS Sports
Giants' Matt Gono: Returns to active roster
Gono's (neck) roster exemption was lifted, removing him from the exempt/left squad list Saturday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Gono began to suffer issues with his neck after hitting started in Giants' training camp, and the injury was believed to be possibly career-ending in nature. There still has been no update on his future, although Gono has dealt with neck problems in the past, undergoing an undisclosed surgery last summer then showing up at training camp with a neck brace.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Bengals' D'Ante Smith: Carted off with injury
Smith (lower leg) was carted off the practice field Friday after suffering an apparent right leg injury, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. Smith injured his right leg during warmups Friday, and after trying to walk it off, was ultimately carted back to the locker room. The 24-year-old offensive lineman currently profiles as the Bengals' No. 2 left tackle behind starter Jonah Williams. Though the severity of the injury is not clear, losing depth along the offensive line would be unfortunate to say the least for a unit that has struggled to protect quarterback Joe Burrow in his first two seasons.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Avery Williams: Turning heads at training camp
Williams continues to make plays as a pass-catching running back during his first training camp as an offensive player, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. The 2021 fifth-round pick was drafted out of Boise State as a defensive back, but as a rookie, he made the biggest impact as a return man, totaling 490 kick-return yards and 152 punt-return yards. The Falcons are hoping to capitalize on Williams' return skills by transitioning him to offense during his second NFL season, similar to how Atlanta revitalized Cordarrelle Patterson's career last year. So far, the move appears to have worked out, as Williams continues to make plays in training camp. However, it's important to note that the 24-year-old's early success in camp may be a product of Atlanta's poor linebacker corps, which is trying to recover from the loss of Foye Oluokun in free agency.
CBS Sports
Giants' David Villar: Optioned down
Villar was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Villar and Dixon Machado were the roster casualties for Brandon Crawford (knee) and Joc Pederson (concussion), though unlike Machado, Villar maintains his 40-man spot. An 11th-round pick in 2018, Villar struggled to a .175/.338/.286 slash line in his first taste of the majors, but the 25-year-old posted an OPS north of 1.000 in 66 games with Sacramento to begin the year (1.042).
CBS Sports
Browns' Reggie Robinson: Goes unclaimed
Robinson (undisclosed) was reverted to IR after going unclaimed Saturday, per the NFL's transaction report. Robinson was waived with an injury designation Friday, and he'll now have to miss the 2022 season unless he can reach an injury settlement with the Browns.
Comments / 0