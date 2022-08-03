ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

2022 Fantasy Football: Jamey Eisenberg's Busts 3.0 feature Zeke Elliott, Davante Adams and Year 2 & 3 letdowns

By Jamey Eisenberg
CBS Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Tom Brady missing from second straight Buccaneers practice due to personal matter

For the third straight day, and the second straight practice, there was no sign of Tom Brady at Buccaneers training camp Friday. The star quarterback had a scheduled rest day on Wednesday, along with other veterans, and Tampa Bay did not hold practice Thursday. A day later, and Brady was still a no-show on the field, with the Bucs later announcing an excused absence due to a personal matter.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Peyton Manning once ran the same play 12 straight times vs the Patriots, says Tony Dungy

Football coaches have a tendency to get too cute with their play-calling, and they’re sometimes afraid to run the same play multiple times in a game (and in some cases, even afraid to run a specific play multiple times in an entire season). If it’s working, why not use the play again until the defense shows they can stop it? Or force the defense to be so mindful of that play that you have them positioned poorly for a different play out of the same formation.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
saturdaytradition.com

Samori Toure shines in family night scrimmage for the Green Bay Packers

Samori Toure was not selected until the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, he’s making quite a strong impression during training camp with the Green Bay Packers. On Friday, the Packers hosted “family night” with a practice and scrimmage time held inside Lambeau Field and open to the fans. Toure’s first nice play came in one-on-one battles when he beat his man on a fade route to the corner of the end zone.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Buffalo, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
State
Alabama State
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
CBS Sports

Bears' Velus Jones: Out for second straight day

Jones did not practice for a second straight day Saturday due to an undisclosed injury, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports. Head coach Matt Eberflus said Jones and fellow rookie Kyler Gordon were "day to day," but the coach withheld why both players were missing time. The Bears saw their wide receiver depth tested Saturday after N'Keal Harry (leg) and Byron Pringle (quad) were both unable to participate. While the status of either wide receiver hasn't been officially confirmed, it seems likely one or both could miss extended time during training camp, which could open the door for Jones to earn valuable first-team reps whenever he's able to practice.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about

The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Jaylen Waddle
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Exits with likely leg injury

Evans left Friday's practice with an apparent leg injury, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Evans left early on the same day Chris Godwin (ACL) made his first practice appearance since December. Initial reports don't make it sound overly serious, but this is obviously something to keep an eye on with Evans going in the second or third round of most fantasy drafts. He's been TD-dependent since Tom Brady joined the Bucs, and while there was some thought his volume could skyrocket this year, Evans now has solid target competition with Godwin doing well in his rehab and Julio Jones signing up for the superteam. Even so, Evans has eight straight 1,000-yard season to start his career, and he remains an annual candidate to lead the league in TD catches (though he's never actually done it, despite four seasons with a dozen or more).
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Bears' N'Keal Harry: Ankle injury appears to be severe

Harry suffered an apparently severe ankle injury during Saturday's practice, but he's awaiting further evaluation, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Harry was traded to Chicago this offseason and was looking to restart his career after a poor showing in New England. However, the 2019 first-round pick appears to have suffered another setback and may be sidelined for an extended period. Harry's ankle issue is just one of a recent slew of injuries to the Bears' wideout corps, which now features Equanimeous St. Brown as the top healthy wideout behind Darnell Mooney.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

49ers' Arik Armstead: Working to the side in practice

Armstead (knee) was seen running to the side early on during San Francisco's practice Friday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. Armstead is expected to miss a few weeks after suffering a knee sprain during the 49ers' practice last week Wednesday, and this light work off to the side is an encouraging sign for his overall health. The 28-year-old racked up six sacks and a career-high 63 tackles over 17 games last season, so it is likely that the team will take every precaution as they work him back onto the field heading into the regular season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Jarren Williams: Let go by Giants

Williams (undisclosed) was waived from injured reserve with an injury settlement Saturday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Williams played in six games for the Giants last season, collecting 18 tackles. He'll now work to get healthy and earn an opportunity with another franchise.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Adp#Quarterbacks Projections#Sportsline#Chase#Bengals
CBS Sports

Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Working as No. 1 tight end

Bellinger has been getting the clear majority of first-team work at tight end during camp, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Bellinger spent some time on the PUP list in late July, but he's since recovered from a quadriceps issue and may have worked his way into the lead role at tight end for New York to begin his rookie season. Ricky Seals-Jones was initially thought to be the slight favorite to top the depth chart at the position, but he's missed the entire past week of practice with an undisclosed issue. Should Bellinger secure the TE1 role, he'd be an interesting target in fantasy given the team's potential offensive growth in head coach Brian Daboll's new system.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Browns' Cade York: Misses first kick

York has made 11-of-12 field-goal attempts in training camp, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. A few of those successful boots were as far out as 53 yards, although when taking into consideration the distance beyond the goal posts, they could have been good from 60-plus. His lone miss was from 58 yards. The 2022 fourth-round pick out of LSU made 54-of-66 for the Tigers, including 21-of-27 as a freshman for the 2019 national championship team. Not since Phil Dawson, who left as a free agent in 2012 after 14 seasons in Cleveland, have interested observers felt this confident in a Browns' placekicker.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Giants' Matt Gono: Returns to active roster

Gono's (neck) roster exemption was lifted, removing him from the exempt/left squad list Saturday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Gono began to suffer issues with his neck after hitting started in Giants' training camp, and the injury was believed to be possibly career-ending in nature. There still has been no update on his future, although Gono has dealt with neck problems in the past, undergoing an undisclosed surgery last summer then showing up at training camp with a neck brace.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
CBS Sports

Bengals' D'Ante Smith: Carted off with injury

Smith (lower leg) was carted off the practice field Friday after suffering an apparent right leg injury, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. Smith injured his right leg during warmups Friday, and after trying to walk it off, was ultimately carted back to the locker room. The 24-year-old offensive lineman currently profiles as the Bengals' No. 2 left tackle behind starter Jonah Williams. Though the severity of the injury is not clear, losing depth along the offensive line would be unfortunate to say the least for a unit that has struggled to protect quarterback Joe Burrow in his first two seasons.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Falcons' Avery Williams: Turning heads at training camp

Williams continues to make plays as a pass-catching running back during his first training camp as an offensive player, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. The 2021 fifth-round pick was drafted out of Boise State as a defensive back, but as a rookie, he made the biggest impact as a return man, totaling 490 kick-return yards and 152 punt-return yards. The Falcons are hoping to capitalize on Williams' return skills by transitioning him to offense during his second NFL season, similar to how Atlanta revitalized Cordarrelle Patterson's career last year. So far, the move appears to have worked out, as Williams continues to make plays in training camp. However, it's important to note that the 24-year-old's early success in camp may be a product of Atlanta's poor linebacker corps, which is trying to recover from the loss of Foye Oluokun in free agency.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Giants' David Villar: Optioned down

Villar was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Villar and Dixon Machado were the roster casualties for Brandon Crawford (knee) and Joc Pederson (concussion), though unlike Machado, Villar maintains his 40-man spot. An 11th-round pick in 2018, Villar struggled to a .175/.338/.286 slash line in his first taste of the majors, but the 25-year-old posted an OPS north of 1.000 in 66 games with Sacramento to begin the year (1.042).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Browns' Reggie Robinson: Goes unclaimed

Robinson (undisclosed) was reverted to IR after going unclaimed Saturday, per the NFL's transaction report. Robinson was waived with an injury designation Friday, and he'll now have to miss the 2022 season unless he can reach an injury settlement with the Browns.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy