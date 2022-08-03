Read on racer.com
Related
Tony Stewart Just Dropped Hint and It Could Be Fulfillment of Commitment to Future NASCAR Race That Got Ruined by Pandemic
Tony Stewart posted an intriguing tweet this week about "doing something special for fans" and it could potentially be the fulfillment of his commitment to a specific race that was ruined by the pandemic. The post Tony Stewart Just Dropped Hint and It Could Be Fulfillment of Commitment to Future NASCAR Race That Got Ruined by Pandemic appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Dr. Diandra: Why Chase Elliott outruns the rest of Hendrick Motorsports
The four Hendrick Motorsports drivers have the same equipment and access to the same knowledge base. So why is Chase Elliott the only driver having a better season than last year?. Let’s start by comparing finishes for the first 22 races of the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The table...
NASCAR: Which six drivers are actually in the playoffs?
Just six playoff berths have officially been clinched, and there are only four races remaining in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season. Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick started and ended the month of July with a road course victory, earning his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory at Road America and then adding a second at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course this past weekend.
New NASCAR Cup Series team ready for debut later in 2022
A new NASCAR Cup Series organization is ready to make its debut in 2022. Who is this team and which drivers could be driving for the organization?
RELATED PEOPLE
racer.com
Steiner says Haas won’t wait for Ferrari on Schumacher
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner does not have to wait for Ferrari to decide what it wants to do with Mick Schumacher to finalize its driver lineup but is in no rush to make a call. Schumacher is in his second season in Formula 1 and has had some eye-catching...
Autoweek.com
Another Andretti Will Make NASCAR Debut
Fresh from winning the SRX Championship, Marco Andretti revealed Sunday that he will make his NASCAR debut in October. Andretti will race in NASCAR’s Xfinity race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway infield road course, known as the ROVAL on Oct. 8. Andretti broke the news on Twitter Sunday morning....
NBC Sports
Saturday Michigan Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
The race for first in the points heats up with six races left in the Xfinity regular season. The top three in the standings are separated by 30 points entering Saturday’s race at Michigan International Speedway. AJ Allmendinger, who won this race last year in triple overtime, leads the...
NASCAR: What Drivers Said after Michigan
Check out what drivers had to say -- the good, bad and ugly -- after Sunday's race in the Wolverine state
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nashville Practice Results: August 5, 2022 (Indycar Series)
Indycar practice results from the Nashville Street Course. This weekend, the NTT Indycar Series takes to the streets of Downtown Nashville, Tennessee. On Friday, teams rolled to the Nashville Street Course for the opening round of practice. View Nashville practice results for the Indycar Series below. Nashville Menu. TV Schedule...
racer.com
Veach on comeback trail from Indy Lights coaching to midget racing
Zach Veach has been searching for his next move in motor racing. The Ohioan trained extensively on the Mazda Road to Indy, won plenty of races, found a sponsor in Gainbridge to take to Andretti Autosport to fund a three-year run in IndyCar, and turned his attention to IMSA and sports car endurance racing when his open-wheel journey came to a premature conclusion.
racer.com
Hitch a Music City wild ride with the IndyCar stars
It’s the NTT IndyCar Series’ second visit to the streets – and Cumberland River-spanning Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge – of Nashville, Tenn., for this weekend’s Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. With only four rounds remaining in the 2022 title chase, this slugfest in...
racer.com
McLaren in Ricciardo exit talks before Piastri announcement
McLaren is in negotiations with Daniel Ricciardo about his departure from the team and trying to facilitate a move to another Formula 1 outfit before it announces Oscar Piastri’s arrival. RACER understands McLaren feels it has a valid contract with Piastri for 2023 after Alpine failed to complete formalities...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400: Top moments from MIS
The NASCAR Cup Series kicks off its August schedule Sunday by returning to Brooklyn, Michigan, for the FireKeepers Casino 400. Drivers are putting it all on the line in the 200-lap, 400-mile race for a chance to take home the Michigan Heritage Trophy. Here are the top moments from Michigan...
racer.com
Triarsi wins SRO3, Holland GT4 in GT America race 1 at Nashville
GT America powered by AWS got down to business with race 1 on Saturday at Nashville’s Music City Grand Prix. The field only saw one brief full-course yellow flag due to a GT4 car making light contact with the wall, otherwise it was an action-packed 40 minutes under a gorgeous Tennessee sunset.
racer.com
Lundegaard leads opening IndyCar practice at Nashville
Christian Lundgaard built on the breakthrough of his first career NTT IndyCar Series podium last week at Indianapolis by setting the pace in the opening practice session for the second Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville. Running on the alternate tires — green rather than red sidewalled this...
racer.com
McLaughlin leads Penske sweep of second Nashville IndyCar practice
Saturday afternoon’s 45-minute practice session on the streets of Nashville opened with Rinus VeeKay stuffing his car into the barriers midway through his first lap and closed with Team Penske and Team Chevy taking complete ownership of qualifying preparations. Run in oppressively hot and humid conditions, Penske’s Scott McLaughlin...
IndyCar: 2022 Nashville qualifying – Full starting lineup
The starting lineup for Sunday afternoon’s IndyCar race on the streets of Nashville is set following Saturday afternoon’s qualifying session. IndyCar is set for the 14th of 17 races on the 2022 schedule and the fifth of five races in a 22-day span this Sunday afternoon on the streets of Nashville, Tennessee.
Comments / 0