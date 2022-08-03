Read on hypebeast.com
Balenciaga Bathes Runner Sneaker in Fresh Shades
From the recent Winter 2022 black trash bag for $1,790 USD to the UNITED24 Charity T-Shirt in support of Ukraine, Demna’s Balenciaga has no signs of slowing down. But in the effort of expanding its ever-evolving sneaker catalog, the Paris-based brand has unveiled a new colorway of its Runner Sneaker.
Official Look at the Air Jordan 11 "Cherry"
It’s tradition for Jordan Brand to bless its fans during the holidays with a cornucopia of new retro releases, and every time December rolls around you can always expect the imprint to launch a new Air Jordan 11. This year, the Christmas season is going to see the release of the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” which has just been officially unveiled.
Air Jordan 12 "Black Taxi" Lets Its Yellow Shine
Jordan Brand has reworked the Air Jordan 12 in plenty of different colorways over the years, however, none are as influential in the shoe’s history as the original “Taxi.” It’s rare to see a model so bound to one look as colorways such as the “Wings,” “Reverse Taxi” and now “Black Taxi” have all drawn inspiration from the “Taxi” color arrangement. Earlier this year, the “Taxi” treatment graced the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf after four years had passed since the last time the look hit the Air Jordan 12. Now, rather than simply reissuing the colorway, a “Black Taxi” rework is coming soon.
The Air Jordan 7 "Cardinal" is Making a Return
Jordan Brand fans have celebrated the return of several classic colorways in 2022. Most notably, the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Chicago Reimagined” and Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” are slated to release this October. Adding to this lineup of retros, the Air Jordan 7 “Cardinal” reissue joins Jordan Brand’s fall offerings. Last spotted in 2011, this retro comes just in time to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 7.
7-Eleven Taps Overtime and Easy Otabor for a Limited-Edition Apparel Collection
7-Eleven‘s series of exciting summer merch collaborations has been greatly influenced by the worlds of streetwear, sneakers and sports. For its latest drop, 7-Eleven has teamed up with the popular sports platform Overtime and gallerist, designer, tastemaker and founder of the clothing brand Infinite Archives, Easy Otabor. The multi-brand collaboration drops Friday, August 5 at 1:00 p.m. ET at https://shop.overtime.tv/ and includes hats, mesh basketball shorts, hoodies and tees.
First Look at the Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 12
After Eastside Golf athlete Wyatt Worthington was spotted in a new colorway of the AJ12 Low G’s last week, new images have surfaced of yet another collaboration between the two brands. This is the first time we’ve seen a golf version of the AJ12 in its more recognizable high...
Sacai's Nike Cortez 4.0 Surfaces in "Grey"
After receiving multiple looks at the highly-anticipated sacai x Nike Cortez 4.0 “OG”. , the official images for the alternate grayscale colorway have now emerged. The upcoming pairs arrive on the 50th anniversary of Bill Bowerman‘s Cortez silhouette and feature sacai‘s signature twinned design found across its other Nike footwear collaborations such as the Blazer Low and VaporWaffle.
Official Images of the Air Jordan 4 "Midnight Navy"
Jordan Brand has kept a steady flow of Air Jordan 4 releases coming in 2022. Unlike the Air Jordan 2 which has been outfitted in a plethora of collaborations, most of the Air Jordan 4 colorways for this year have been tasteful, in-house designs. Continuing this trend, the previously surfaced “Midnight Navy” has now been officially revealed by the Swoosh.
A Closer Look at the New Balance Tokyo Design Studio FuellCell RC Elite V2 in "Steel Blue"
Coming off its recent collaboration with Stone Island, New Balance‘s Tokyo Design Studio has dreamt up another iteration of the FuelCell RC Elite V2. Here we have a closer look at the shoes in “Steel Blue” that just arrived on HBX. Said to be inspired by the...
Rising Men’s Brand AKNVAS Piles On Plush Knitwear for FW22
Joining the ranks of a few directional brands that are aiming for the front of the fashion pack, AKNVAS – helmed by Danish designer Christian Juul Nielsen – is heading in the right direction. Presenting extreme yet cozy sweaters for next season’s cold months, the rising men’s brand has piled on plush knitwear for Fall Winter 2022.
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s pattern-rich bags such as the Supreme Duffle Bag and the Louis Vuitton Chapman Brothers Collection Messenger Bag, HBX Archives is back with a diverse range of apparel, footwear, carrying options, and collectibles for Week 82. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for...
A Closer Look at the thisisneverthat x New Balance 1906R and 2002R
Following their reveal, we now have a closer look at thisisneverthat and New Balance’s latest collaborative sneakers that just arrived on HBX. Sticking to the basics, the new styles see New Balance’s signature neutral gray color palettes. First up is the 1906R, which features yellowing blemishes throughout the mesh upper to mimic a pre-worn look. Reflective synthetic overlays and a shock-absorbing Stability Web outsole round out the running silhouette from the early aughts. Meanwhile, the 2002R comes dressed in a classic color-blocking combination of gray and navy. Continuing the aged aesthetic is the cracked leather on the collar and tongue.
New Balance Gives the MADE in USA 990v2 a "Marigold" Look
Since Teddy Santis joined New Balance as the Creative Director of the MADE in USA line, the footwear offerings from the division have been elevated with simplistic, tasteful looks. Now, following the 990v3 “Scarlet,” we’re offered yet another colorful look from the division. Arriving in “Marigold,” the...
Albino & Preto Readies a 'Mobile Suit Gundam Wing' Collection
Building on its journey to “carry on tradition,” Albino & Preto has now partnered with the iconic Japanese anime series, Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, for its latest collaborative collection. Celebrating the seminal franchise in the mecha genre, the special range features Heero Yuy’s XXXG-01W Wing Gundam and OZ-13MS Gundam Epyon, also piloted by Yuy and later given to Zechs Merquise.
HUMAN MADE Readies its Season 24 FW22 Collection
Following the release of three new adidas “ADIMATIC HM” colorways, NIGO‘s HUMAN MADE now readies the first drop of its Season 24 Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Kicking off the series is a raglan fleece sweatshirt and a range of graphic and pocket tees found in HM’s signature soft uneven slub yarn and padded collars.
Nike Adds a Second USA-Inspired Air Griffey Max 1
In anticipation of the Fourth of July, recently brought back the Air Griffey Max 1 in a USA-themed colorway. The sneaker prominently featured a slew of “Old Royal” and “Gym Red” hits across the white-based leather upper. As an added iteration, the Swoosh is set to release another USA-inspired Air Griffey Max 1 which flips the previous silhouette’s color scheme.
Grand Seiko Drops Pair of 36mm Manual Winders
Grand Seiko has released a pair of 36.5mm manual wind with elegant silver and rich chocolate sunray brushed dials. The stainless steel watches are “modern re-interpretations of the original 44GS design” with sharp indices and hands sitting in contrast again their open sunray dials. The silver-dialed SBGW291 has...
Luxury Brand Aman Essentials Launches Its First Leather Collection
Multi-layered luxury lifestyle group Aman is well-known for its first-rate destination experiences around the world, including resorts, hotels and spas. Further expanding its territory this year, the company is launching its first “Leather Collection” for Summer 2022. Formed in 2018, the Aman Essentials branch of Aman aims to...
F/CE.® Proves Less is More for FW22
Following its rodeo-inspired capsule with Wrangler earlier this year, Japanese imprint F/CE.® now delivers its Fall/Winter 2022 “Germany” collection lookbook centering around the idea of “Less is More.” Consistent with the brand’s past offerings, the upcoming assortment is both elevated and functional, adding wearable dashes of creativity to cold-weather layering.
Palace Shares its Champion Store Exclusive Capsule Collection
Unveiled in its Fall 2022 collection full look, Palace Skateboards is now gearing up to release its Champion Store Exclusive capsule. Set to accompany the Week 1 Drop of its latest seasonal range, the collection will be available in-store only at the British imprint’s London, New York, Los Angeles, and Tokyo locations.
