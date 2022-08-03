‘Batgirl’ canceled: The reason Warner Bros will not release the film after spending $90 million

Warner Bros. and DC Films are not going forward with the release of the highly anticipated film ‘Batgirl’ starring Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon . And while the project was already in the final stages of post-production and the studio had spent over $90 million, a theatrical premiere or HBO Max release will not be made possible.

It was reported that the nearly completed film was not testing well enough, and Warner Bros. was not satisfied with the response of audiences. This decision also follows recent changes across the company, and WB merger with Discovery.

“This falls in line with the mandate put down by the new WB regime to cut back on the feature films premiering on the streamer and deciding which films will be released theatrically and which will be shelved,” Deadline reports.

DC Comics

Sources close to the project revealed that Batgirl and the new Scooby-Doo movie ‘Scoob!: Holiday Haunt’ ultimately did not make the cut, as Warner Bros. is implementing a new strategy, and the studio “is looking to make theatrical tentpoles with budgets at $90 million-plus, and from early footage seen this did not fall into place with that model.”

Details about the storyline were never revealed, however it had been said that Brandon Fraser was playing the villainous Firefly. J.K. Simmons was also tied to the project, reprising Barbara’s father, Commissioner Gordon. And Michael Keaton, was coming back to play Batman following his role in 1989 and 1992.