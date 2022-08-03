ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Batgirl’ canceled: The reason Warner Bros will not release the film after spending $90 million

By Daniel Neira
 4 days ago

Warner Bros. and DC Films are not going forward with the release of the highly anticipated film ‘Batgirl’ starring Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon . And while the project was already in the final stages of post-production and the studio had spent over $90 million, a theatrical premiere or HBO Max release will not be made possible.

It was reported that the nearly completed film was not testing well enough, and Warner Bros. was not satisfied with the response of audiences. This decision also follows recent changes across the company, and WB merger with Discovery.

“This falls in line with the mandate put down by the new WB regime to cut back on the feature films premiering on the streamer and deciding which films will be released theatrically and which will be shelved,” Deadline reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2moeqR_0h3STdJ600 DC Comics

Sources close to the project revealed that Batgirl and the new Scooby-Doo movie ‘Scoob!: Holiday Haunt’ ultimately did not make the cut, as Warner Bros. is implementing a new strategy, and the studio “is looking to make theatrical tentpoles with budgets at $90 million-plus, and from early footage seen this did not fall into place with that model.”

Details about the storyline were never revealed, however it had been said that Brandon Fraser was playing the villainous Firefly. J.K. Simmons was also tied to the project, reprising Barbara’s father, Commissioner Gordon. And Michael Keaton, was coming back to play Batman following his role in 1989 and 1992.

The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”

Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
MOVIES
