Gagosian Presents 'SWISS MADE: From Ferdinand Hodler to Urs Fischer'

Paris and her designs are based in Los Angeles — physically — but mentally, she occupies a world of her own. 69999 is Paris’ planet, and it is occupied by all of her technicolor designs which meet at the intersection of fashion and art. Depop and the effervescent Los Angeles fashion scene propelled her from humble beginnings, executing and flaunting her own creations at social events, to widespread sensation, gracing the bodies of none other than Kim Kardashian, Fousheé, and more.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO