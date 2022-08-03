Gagosian Presents 'SWISS MADE: From Ferdinand Hodler to Urs Fischer'

Read on hypebeast.com
Duckwrth and His Rebellious Musical Approach
Duckwrth announced the Chrome Bull EP will be released on August 26 alongside a vibrant, sex-positive new single “Ce Soir” featuring Syd out now. Known for his genre-bending sound, Duckwrth has collected millions of streams across his catalog and a cult following across the globe. Hypebeast had a chat with the LA-based recording artist regarding his musical inspirations, staying true to his art and more regarding his latest single “Ce Soir”. Read on to learn more.
KENZO Blends Military Styles and Tailoring for FW22 Drop 3
In January of this year, NIGO made his debut as KENZO’s new creative director for the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 men’s and women’s collection. Held at the Galerie Vivienne in Paris, the collection was an exhibition of multifaceted design influences and tailoring. But since its debut, the Paris-based house has a couple of FW22 collection drops and the latest addition to the catalog is Drop 3.
Cody Hudson Worked With Louis Buhl & Co. On Two New Hand-Woven Rugs
Limited to just four rugs per edition. Last September, Cody Hudson created a meditative series of work that reflected his experiences during the pandemic. Housed at Detroit’s Louis Buhl & Co., “Well I Thought It Was Already As Heavy As Can Be” featured a large mural, paintings and an array of small sculptures that tied into the contemplation he found in his home studio.
Luxury Brand Aman Essentials Launches Its First Leather Collection
Multi-layered luxury lifestyle group Aman is well-known for its first-rate destination experiences around the world, including resorts, hotels and spas. Further expanding its territory this year, the company is launching its first “Leather Collection” for Summer 2022. Formed in 2018, the Aman Essentials branch of Aman aims to...
Arc'Teryx Veilance Delivers Elevated Urban Uniform for FW22
Founded by Arc’teryx in 2009, the Veilance sublabel specializes in crafting advanced technical pieces in a refined, minimalist aesthetic. Having built a reputation for its lightweight forms and all-weather performance, Veilance now improves upon key styles and introduced new staples for Fall 2022. Highlights of the upcoming series include...
Rising Men’s Brand AKNVAS Piles On Plush Knitwear for FW22
Joining the ranks of a few directional brands that are aiming for the front of the fashion pack, AKNVAS – helmed by Danish designer Christian Juul Nielsen – is heading in the right direction. Presenting extreme yet cozy sweaters for next season’s cold months, the rising men’s brand has piled on plush knitwear for Fall Winter 2022.
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s pattern-rich bags such as the Supreme Duffle Bag and the Louis Vuitton Chapman Brothers Collection Messenger Bag, HBX Archives is back with a diverse range of apparel, footwear, carrying options, and collectibles for Week 82. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for...
Holiday Launches at Dover Street Market With an Exclusive Collection
Following a Pride capsule with Boyfriend Warehouse, Nick Holiday‘s Los Angeles-based Holiday streetwear label is now set to launch at Dover Street Market. To celebrate its arrival at Rei Kawakubo‘s iconic department store, Holiday has put together an exclusive collection. Available only in-store at Dover Street Market New...
Slam Jam, Ill-Studio and Techno Icon Joseph Capriati Celebrate Amnesia's Legacy
Ibizan nightclubs are the cornerstone of the electronic music scene, a hub for letting loose, finding oneself and exploring new music in the luxury of the island’s ample scenery and almost enchanting allure. Recently, we’ve seen the iconic CircoLoco celebrate 23 years of parties with an adidas Originals collaboration and work with Off-White™ for an “After Hours” collection, and now its the turn of another party institution — Amnesia — which has been tapped by Slam Jam and Ill-Studio in a three-way partnership-meets-takeover.
Palace Shares its Champion Store Exclusive Capsule Collection
Unveiled in its Fall 2022 collection full look, Palace Skateboards is now gearing up to release its Champion Store Exclusive capsule. Set to accompany the Week 1 Drop of its latest seasonal range, the collection will be available in-store only at the British imprint’s London, New York, Los Angeles, and Tokyo locations.
Tremaine Emory Teases the Return of PYREX VISION
Virgil Abloh‘s PYREX VISION is making a return with Denim Tears. Previewed by Tremaine Emory, this resurrection of the pre-Off-White™ label is not only a homage to the late Abloh’s early beginnings, but the way Emory has chosen to bring the label back has been done in a way that is sure to interest those that have been following the cultural movements of streetwear for last few decades.
King Krule Featured in Yardsale's Summer Part 2 Drop
Perhaps more than any decade in recent memory, the 1990s continues to influence a range of creative industries – from music to fashion. Coming off the heels of a hip-hop inspired Spring/Summer 2022 capsule, Yardsale returns to the ’90s with its latest Summer offerings. The South London skate...
다다DADA多多 and WORST SKATESHOP Celebrate Seoul's Skate Culture
Celebrating Seoul’s skate culture, South Korean creative collective 다다DADA多多 has come together with WORST SKATESHOP on an exclusive capsule collection. WORST SKATESHOP started off as a flea market held at South Korea’s legendary skatepark “Cult,” developing into a full-fledged retailer, the retail name now releases its own collections and puts on events to support local skaters and skate culture of South Korea.
Ajax’s New Away Jersey Draws Inspiration From Amsterdam’s Coat of Arms
Amsterdam-based football team Ajax is known for pushing the boundaries when it comes to its jerseys. Last season, the Dutch champions released a Bob Marley-themed away kit that paid homage to the singer’s famous record, “Three Little Birds.” This campaign,. and Ajax have presented their latest away...
Jil Sander's FW22 Campaign Warps Your Everyday Surroundings
Lucie and Luke Meier‘s Jil Sander explored contemporary tailoring tropes for Fall/Winter 2022, delivering a collection the designers dubbed “engaging and varied.” Now, the creative duo has tapped photographer Chris Rhodes to capture this season’s campaign, imagining the collection as something that both slots into nature and sits exposed from it as images are captured in a still-life manner and will appear on billboards around the world soon, acting like part of the city’s environment.
Depop Collaborators: Designer and Artist Paris Takes Us To a Futuristic Planet of Her Own
Paris and her designs are based in Los Angeles — physically — but mentally, she occupies a world of her own. 69999 is Paris’ planet, and it is occupied by all of her technicolor designs which meet at the intersection of fashion and art. Depop and the effervescent Los Angeles fashion scene propelled her from humble beginnings, executing and flaunting her own creations at social events, to widespread sensation, gracing the bodies of none other than Kim Kardashian, Fousheé, and more.
New Balance Delivers the 1906R in Two Modern Constructions
In 2009, New Balance created the 1906 tech running shoe as a nod to the 2000’s running aesthetic. To extend the silhouette’s lifespan within in a new decade, the sportswear giant is reintroducing the shoe in the form of two installments tagged as the M1906RA and M1906RB. Extracting...
Man in Tokyo Effortlessly Robbed of $55,000 USD 18K-Gold Rolex Yacht-Master II
Even if Japan does sit on the list of top 10 safest countries in the world, this next story proves that you should always be cautious when selling your high-valued goods — especially a $55,000 USD 18K gold USD Rolex Yacht-Master II. A man from Saitama, Tokyo scheduled a...
Collector Auctions-Off Eleven Like New Rolex Submariner Hulks
While watch collectors are known to mine specific niches by buying into single brands, specific complications or certain design styles, the 12 lot sale coming up at Bonhams New York next week puts most of them to shame in its specificity. The single-owner collection going under the hammer features 11...
HYPEBEAST Visits: Wretched Flowers Make Art Out of Death
Wretched Flowers is not your traditional florist. Instead of using plants and flowers that have come to signify beauty, such as a rose or tulip, the New York-based art collective forages plants on the outer fringes to create unique arrangements that are fused with modern day technology. “We’re really about...
