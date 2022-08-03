BarTrop lays roots down in Clintonville

What started as a hobby at his home in Franklinton has grown into a full-fledged business for Andres Cardenas.

Cardenas is opening BarTrop, a store specializing in exotic tropical plants, by the end of August at 3017 Indianola Ave. in Clintonville.

He already has an active online business but decided, after growing plants in friends' backyards and garages, he would have more space and control over the growing conditions.

Cardenas is already in the space, having set up a 1,000-square-foot greenhouse in the basement and cultivating 3,000 to 5,000 plants, and packaging merchandise on the ground floor.

"It's kind of a micro greenhouse," he said.

BarTrop mostly is an online business, but Cardenas plans to invite customers to the store.

Yet, he only expects to use 150 square feet of the upstairs space and sublease the remaining 1,250 square feet or so to one tenant, meaning they would have to share the front door.

If that doesn't work, he said he will sell merchandise out of the back door.

Among the interesting styles of plants, Cardenas carries several different types of orchids, aroids and staghorn ferns.

Some of his selections include basic house plants, as well.

Cardenas, a self-taught horticulturist, said the tropical plants aren't difficult to grow in Ohio, but they must have the right conditions.

He said he gives customers full instructions on how to care for the plants.

"We like to teach and educate people through our model," he said.

In December 2019, Cardenas quit his job in the finance world to take a shot at the tropical plants business.

"I already had plans of 500 to 1,000 plants coming from Thailand," he said.

Then COVID hit, ratcheting up Cardenas' planting efforts and keeping him mostly out of harm's way.

Shortly after the major pandemic announcement in 2020, Cardenas did a pop-up appearance at the Columbus Makers Market, which was more successful than he anticipated.

"Within a couple of months, we had 2,000 likes on our Facebook page," he sad.

Cardenas said he started with a strong local following, but now ships plants beyond central Ohio.

His lone employee, Trinity Tobe, said she is learning a lot at BarTrop.

"It's my favorite job I've had, so far," said Tobe, who's studying horticulture at the University of Cincinnati.

Nancy Kuhel, executive director of the Clintonville Area Business Association, said she likes the sound of BarTrop, which will add to the strong mix of shops – including an art gallery, movie theater, pizza and ice cream – in that area of Indianola.

"It's nice to have someone knowledgeable about plants," Kuhel said. "If you have ever been in my house, you'd probably know how cool I think this is."

For more information about BarTrop, visit facebook.com/bartropplants/.

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary