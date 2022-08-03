Police end search for missing 75-year-old Wayne County man

UPDATE

The missing vulnerable adult alert was canceled Wednesday evening.

ORIGINAL STORY

CLYDE, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities are attempting to locate a 75-year-old man who suffers from dementia last seen in the Village of Clyde in Wayne County Tuesday night.

According to police, William Lamb was reported missing from Hill Street in Clyde at around 9 p.m. He was last seen driving a 2011 red Ford Fusion with New York registration GTE-2201.

Officials describe him as 5’10’ approximately 180 pounds with grey hair and grey eyes.

Lamb was wearing a baseball cap, black t-shirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots at the time of his disappearance. Investigators say to avoid approaching the man if he is found, as may be in possession of a firearm licensed to him.

Anyone with additional information about his whereabouts is asked to dial 911.

