ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 8 WROC

Police end search for missing 75-year-old Wayne County man

By Panagiotis Argitis
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LZDV6_0h3SRgsr00

UPDATE

The missing vulnerable adult alert was canceled Wednesday evening.

ORIGINAL STORY

CLYDE, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities are attempting to locate a 75-year-old man who suffers from dementia last seen in the Village of Clyde in Wayne County Tuesday night.

According to police, William Lamb was reported missing from Hill Street in Clyde at around 9 p.m. He was last seen driving a 2011 red Ford Fusion with New York registration GTE-2201.

Officials describe him as 5’10’ approximately 180 pounds with grey hair and grey eyes.

Lamb was wearing a baseball cap, black t-shirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots at the time of his disappearance. Investigators say to avoid approaching the man if he is found, as may be in possession of a firearm licensed to him.

Anyone with additional information about his whereabouts is asked to dial 911.

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 9

Brenda Towsley
4d ago

why isnt there someone with these people that are suffering with dementia ? idc if you work or not and dont have the time to be with them ! hire someone ,miss work , if your a xhild and you cant take care of your parent with dementia then you sad !!! they took care of you didnt they

Reply(6)
2
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Baseball Cap#Gte 2201#Nexstar Media Inc
Syracuse.com

66-year-old man assaulted during Solvay home invasion

Solvay, N.Y. -- A 66-year-old man was assaulted inside his Solvay apartment during a home invasion Saturday morning, police said. Around 11:55 a.m., police responded to reports of a man running out of his home in the 500 block of Third Street with a significant cut on his head, according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches.
SOLVAY, NY
localsyr.com

Man taken to Upstate after shooting

(WSYR-TV) — According to Syracuse Police Department a shooting occurred near the intersection of Fitch Street and Dudley Street on Saturday, August 6 around 11:45 p.m. Police say at least 19 casings were found on the scene and once they arrived at Upstate Hospital, they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot in the leg but is expected to survive.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Passenger reported shot while traveling in car in DeWitt, dispatchers say

East Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was taken to a Syracuse hospital Saturday night after she was reported shot in a car traveling in DeWitt, according to 911 dispatches. The shooting was reported at about 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of James Street and Thompson Road, according to initial Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
FL Radio Group

Gang Assault at Ithaca Commons

Ithaca Police were called to the Commons Friday night for a gang assault. Police say they responded around 7:15p for the report of a victim being beaten by three individuals. The suspects fled before police arrival. An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca...
ITHACA, NY
WHEC TV-10

5-year-old dies, 6 injured in Wolcott car accident

WOLCOTT, NY (WHEC) — Six people are injured and a 5-year-old is dead after a car they were riding in crashed into a creek on Thursday in Wolcott. NY State Police said the driver lost control of the car as it was traveling on Younglove Road in Wayne County around 5 p.m. The car slid off the road, overturned, and became completely submerged in the creek.
WOLCOTT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Target located, search called off for missing boater on Canandaigua Lake

Divers from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office and the Branchport Fire Department were deployed while a NYSP boat equipped with side scan sonar searched the area. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., the sonar located a target of interest—what police believe to be the body of the missing boater. Due to...
WIBX 950

Vehicle With Six Kids Inside Overturns Into Creek, 5-Year-Old Killed in Finger Lakes Region

A tragic accident in the Finger Lakes Region as a young child has died in a motor vehicle crash. New York State Police say the accident happened in the town of Wolcott, on Younglove Road, as the operator of a vehicle carrying six children inside somehow lost control, police said. The vehicle exited the roadway, overturned and became completely submerged in a creek, state police said.
WOLCOTT, NY
News 8 WROC

Crews search for missing swimmer on Canandaigua Lake

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Crews are searching for a man who investigators say presumably drowned while swimming in Canandaigua Lake Friday. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, two men were on a boat around 1:40 p.m. when one of them jumped off to swim and began to struggle. The man was not wearing a […]
CANANDAIGUA, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse police release photos of two people wanted on murder indictments

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse police are hoping someone has information on two murder suspects. Police released photos of Arianna Bailey and Kaivion Strong on Friday. Both have warrants out for Murder in the Second Degree. Because this is a sealed indictment, the police department is not giving out any additional information about when and where this alleged crime happened.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

Syracuse Police Officer Involved In Crash While Heading To Emergency Call

Syracuse, N.Y. - Emergency crews responded to an accident involving a Syracuse Police Department vehicle a little before 11:30 Friday morning. It happened at the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Erie Blvd. Officials say an officer was heading to an emergency call at Aldi's on Eire Boulevard East when another...
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Madison County: Cocaine overdoses at home lead to resignation of prosecutor

A member of the Madison County District Attorney's Office has resigned after deputies responded to his home last week for a report of two people overdosing on fentanyl-laced cocaine, according to the county sheriff's department. Deputies and medical personnel responded to the home of Assistant District Attorney Bradley J. Moses...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy