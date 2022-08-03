Read on lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence residents’ average monthly water and waste bills could hit $145 in 2025
City officials are recommending a 26% increase to customer utility bills over the course of the next three years. Lawrence Municipal Services and Operations is seeking approval for the proposed hike, which Lawrence city commissioners will review at their meeting Tuesday. Under MSO’s recommendation, the city would raise the average...
Max Kautsch: Johnson County sheriff’s stonewalling on election probe keeps Kansans in the dark (Column)
Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. Occasionally, we’ll also pick up columns from other nearby news outlets. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Want to submit a letter or column to the...
Lawrence school board to consider hiring firm to help determine the future of neighborhood schools
The Lawrence school board will consider a proposal Monday to hire a consulting firm to assist in projecting future enrollment and use of school buildings. If approved, the consulting contract would cost up to $120,000 from the district’s general fund. The board considered school closings for the current fiscal...
Here are the places in Douglas County where voters said ‘no’ the loudest
No, neigh, non, nein, ni, nahin, nee, la, and not no way, not no how. A strong majority of voters at all 44 of Douglas County’s polling places said “no” Tuesday to a constitutional amendment that would have opened the door for politicians to ban abortion in the state.
Legal scholar and KU professor hopes her students never lose the right to abortion that she had
If she hadn’t received an abortion at age 19, Sarah Deer said she would not have become the person she is today. She has reached great heights of success and advocated for marginalized people. “[Giving birth] can change one’s life and I have no regrets about having an abortion,”...
Native American author to make stop in Lawrence during Ancestral Land Tour
A short story collection by Chelsea T. Hicks that centers Native women and ancestral connection will spark conversation Monday during a free event at the Raven Bookstore. Hicks will read from and sign copies of her book “A Calm and Normal Heart.” She’ll be joined in conversation with Jimmy Lee Beason II, a writer and professor in the Department of Indigenous and American Indian Studies at Haskell Indian Nations University.
Lawrence police arrest man suspected of 4 killings in Ohio
Lawrence police on Saturday arrested a man suspected in four shooting deaths in a small suburb of Dayton, Ohio. Stephen Marlow, 39, is the primary suspect in the deaths of four people, Clyde and Eva Knox and Sarah and Kayla Anderson, who were all killed Friday afternoon, according to the Butler Township, Ohio Police Department.
Sinkhole opens in County Road 458; road closed until further notice
County Road 458 closed to westbound traffic Saturday night until further notice for a sinkhole, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. According to a tweet from the sheriff’s office, the sinkhole appears to be about 6 feet deep and about 4 feet wide in the middle of the road.
Man found dead southeast of Lawrence in January had been released from jail, went missing
The man whose body was found southeast of Lawrence in January has been confirmed to be Guy Wayne Collins, 47, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies received a DNA confirmation from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation on Friday, according to a news release. Collins was released from...
