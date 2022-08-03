ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, KS

Lawrence residents’ average monthly water and waste bills could hit $145 in 2025

City officials are recommending a 26% increase to customer utility bills over the course of the next three years. Lawrence Municipal Services and Operations is seeking approval for the proposed hike, which Lawrence city commissioners will review at their meeting Tuesday. Under MSO’s recommendation, the city would raise the average...
LAWRENCE, KS
Native American author to make stop in Lawrence during Ancestral Land Tour

A short story collection by Chelsea T. Hicks that centers Native women and ancestral connection will spark conversation Monday during a free event at the Raven Bookstore. Hicks will read from and sign copies of her book “A Calm and Normal Heart.” She’ll be joined in conversation with Jimmy Lee Beason II, a writer and professor in the Department of Indigenous and American Indian Studies at Haskell Indian Nations University.
LAWRENCE, KS
Lawrence police arrest man suspected of 4 killings in Ohio

Lawrence police on Saturday arrested a man suspected in four shooting deaths in a small suburb of Dayton, Ohio. Stephen Marlow, 39, is the primary suspect in the deaths of four people, Clyde and Eva Knox and Sarah and Kayla Anderson, who were all killed Friday afternoon, according to the Butler Township, Ohio Police Department.
LAWRENCE, KS
