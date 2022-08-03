Prince George's County Schools host job fair for the 2022-2023 school year

Read on www.wusa9.com
Bay Net
Anne Arundel County Executive Responds To Second Racial Incident At Community Center
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman issued the following statement regarding a second racially-motivated vandalism incident at Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills. “On Wednesday evening, the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a racially-motivated vandalism incident at the Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills. This is...
WTOP
Many Maryland counties experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
Though daily cases of COVID-19 were fairly constant in the D.C. area earlier in the summer, some counties are beginning to see their community levels of the infection rise. Community levels are a metric used by the Centers for Disease Control based on new cases of COVID-19, hospital admissions and hospital beds used. Being aware of community levels helps residents know when it is time to take measures to protect themselves and help prevent further spread of the virus.
WTOP
School Zone: What’s changing with free school lunches?
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What it is: During the last two school years, any student attending a public school who wanted a school lunch was able to receive one for free. The free...
foxbaltimore.com
What can be done to address Maryland's teacher shortage?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The countdown is on to the start of a new school year. Maryland, along with the rest of the country, is facing a crisis when it comes to who’s teaching your kids. There’s a severe shortage of teachers with hundreds of job vacancies in local...
Storms force Baltimore County Schools without power to close Friday
Several Baltimore County Schools were forced to close Friday after severe storms left them without power.
Church in Prince George’s County hosts 8th Annual Backpack Blessings school drive
LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — As always, you can expect a lot of school supply drives in August as students get ready to go back to school, but this year inflation is driving prices up. A church in Prince George’s County gave away free backpacks and school supplies to relieve some pressure off parents. […]
WTOP
When do DC-area students head back to school?
For many D.C.-area school systems, August means getting ready to return to the classroom. Here’s a breakdown of when students across the area go back to school.
NBC Washington
Parents Prepare Children to Get Back to School With Supplies, Vaccines
The sale signs are out and so is the merchandise: notebooks, backpacks, pencils and more. It means the end of summer is near, and parents and kids are preparing for the return to school. But these days, getting ready to go back to class isn’t just about buying books and...
gefd.org
Governor Hogan visits the Glen Echo Fire Department August 5, 2022
Thank you Governor Larry Hogan for joining us today at the Glen Echo Fire Department. The Glen Echo Fire Department appreciates your support of our station renovation. We greatly appreciate the state grant that will go toward our effort. Our station was built in 1954 and we are working everyday to make the necessary repairs to ensure our community has the best fire and EMS services. Thank you Anthony Williams for your service as our photographer.
Bay Net
Charles County’s National Night Out Was An Enormous Success!
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – Neighbors and first responders spent the evening talking, laughing, eating, dancing, playing games, and in some instances even enjoyed a foam party!. Many thanks to the nearly 50 neighborhoods across Charles County and our fellow first responders for coming together for a night of camaraderie and celebration of our awesome community.
Bay Net
PUBLIC NOTICE: Unscheduled Mosquito Control Activity In P.G. County
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA), in cooperation with the Prince George’s County Health Department, will expand mosquito control services in areas due to a public health concern over the potential for mosquito-borne diseases. Ultra-Low Volume (ULV) truck-based spraying to control adult mosquitoes is planned...
Alexandria City Public Schools unveil additional safety protocols for students, staff
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on May 31. Students attending public schools in Alexandria, Virginia, will see additional safety measures when they return this fall. Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) released a list of safety and security...
mocoshow.com
MCPS Currently Has 247 Full-Time/60 Part-Time Open Teaching Positions
MCPS currently has 247 full-time teaching positions and 60 part-time open teaching positions as the first day of school approaches (August 29th), according to the school system’s website. Last Tuesday, MCPS hosted a virtual informational session for job seekers to learn about available openings for the 2022-2023 school year. On Friday morning the Montgomery County Board of Education tweeted, “MCPS is looking for special education teachers! Do you know someone who would be a great fit? Encourage them to apply at http://mcpscareers.org“.
royalexaminer.com
Front Royal father and son perish in Potomac River drowning
A Front Royal, Va. man and his son drowned Monday afternoon in the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, Md., according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department. According to Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Chris Morris, around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 1, officers were dispatched to...
Fairfax Co. Police confirm fallen light fixture at Tysons Corner mall prompted report of shots fired
TYSONS CORNER, Va. — Fairfax County Police have confirmed that a report of shots fired at Tysons Corner Center mall was a fallen light fixture; no shooting occurred on Sunday afternoon. The mall did go on lockdown as police were investigating the reported shooting. Officers responded to the Tysons...
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Rockville Town Square
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Rockville Town Square yesterday afternoon, August 6, 2022. The assault was reported in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 3:24 PM Saturday.
rockvillenights.com
Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox meets with Latino pastors in Montgomery County
the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, met with a group that represents over 350 Latino pastors across the state Tuesday evening in Montgomery County. Following the event in Derwood, Cox said in a statement that the Hispanic pastors "are embracing family values with our campaign." Cox, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump, has continued his outreach to diverse faith communities this week in a state where African-American and Latino voters hold significant electoral power. Earlier Tuesday, his campaign posted a photo of Cox praying with African-American pastors at a National Night Out event in Baltimore.
WJLA
5 injured, 4 in custody after Prince George's carjacking pursuit ends in DC bus crash
WASHINGTON (7News) — Five people were injured and four juveniles were taken into custody Sunday after a Maryland pursuit that led to a crash involving a Circulator Bus and sedan in Southeast DC, according to D.C. police. Multiple firearms were recovered at the scene. The 1600 block of Alabama...
Missing swimmer's body found near Lake Montclair's Dolphin Beach
MONTCLAIR, Va. — Authorities have found a body of a swimmer Saturday evening, according to Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD). At around 4:45 p.m., Saturday, August 6, officers responded to the area where they received reports of a 35-year-old man went underwater. Police say the man jumped off...
Tax-free holidays are back in Virginia, Maryland just in time for back to school
VIRGINIA, USA — Editor's Note: This video is from Aug. 2021 about Virginia's tax-free weekend. It is that time of year again - sales tax holiday time! As people prepare for inclement weather and return to school, sales taxes are being waived across Virginia and Maryland for some items on select dates.
