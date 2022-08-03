Read on www.dailyadvocate.com
NORTH STAR – On August 4, 2022 at approximately 6:18 p.m. Darke County Deputies, along with Ansonia Rescue, and North Star Fire Department, were dispatched to the 14800 block of U.S. Route 127 in reference to a one vehicle crash with injury. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Black 2021...
B URKETTSVILLE – On Aug. 6, at approximately 4:13 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Burkettsville Fire and Ansonia Rescue and CareFlight, responded to the 14,900 block of State Route 118 for a motorcycle crash with injuries. Preliminary investigation revealed a group of motorcycles were traveling northbound on State...
