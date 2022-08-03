Governor Murphy Signs Legislation Extending Permissions for Outdoor Dining to Support Restaurant Industry [PHOTO]

Read on thelakewoodscoop.com
Petirah of Rav Uri Mandlebaum Z”L, Longtime Menahel at Philly Yeshivah
We regret to inform you of the Petirah of Rav Uri Mandlebaum Z”L, the longtime Menahel of the Philly Yeshivah. Rav Uri Z”L served as the Menahel for several decades before retiring due to an illness. He was 88. The Niftar leaves behind a large family, many of...
Lakewood Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Fatal Stabbing
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 5, 2022, Jorge Santiago-Garcia, 33, of Lakewood, was sentenced by the Honorable Rochelle Gizinski, J.S.C., to twenty-five years New Jersey State Prison as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to Aggravated Manslaughter in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-4a(1), in connection with the stabbing death of Rodrigo Jimenez-Paz in Lakewood Township on August 31, 2020. This sentence will be subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2, meaning that Santiago-Garcia will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence before he may be considered for parole eligibility. Santiago-Garcia pled guilty to the charge before Judge Gizinski on June 9, 2022.
Storm knocks out power, downs trees and causes flooding in Lakewood [VIDEO]
A powerful summer storm, while delivering much-needed rain, is causing severe flooding and widespread power outages throughout Lakewood. Lakewood Police said they received multiple reports of houses flooded and cars stranded on roadways across Lakewood. There have been multiple lightening strikes around town as well. At least 10,945 customers were...
