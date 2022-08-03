ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Section of shoreline collapses into Buffalo River at DL&W Station

By Patrick Ryan
 4 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A large section of the Buffalo shoreline at the east end of the downtown DL&W Railroad Station has collapsed into the Buffalo River.

The 12 feet by 200 feet section crumbled into the water Saturday around 1:13 p.m., according to the NFTA.

The cause of the collapse is not yet known and a marine contractor has started an underwater investigation. It’s not clear how much it will cost to fix it.

This area of the shoreline has been closed to the public for several months for unrelated construction work. The NFTA said barriers and other measures are in place to keep people safe.

The U.S. Coast Guard, the Buffalo District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the City of Buffalo are coordinating efforts with the NFTA.

Patrick Ryan

Comments / 4

Tom Haworth
4d ago

poor Care it should have been looked at beforehand of building all these outrageous things all over the riverfront you know should have checked before we built and all the new everything news going in you should check your foundation check your own backyard and check your foundation

