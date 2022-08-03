Parma Western Looking to Continue Program Growth

Read on jtv.tv
127 Yard Sale, 35th Anniversary! Starts in Michigan and runs through Ohio, to Alabama.Everything Kaye!Michigan State
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
Don’t Miss Devils Lake Festival of the Arts in Beautiful Manitou BeachTracy StengelManitou Beach-devils Lake, MI
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Authorities Said He Ran Into The Woods After a Car Accident And He Has Never Been Seen AgainThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBattle Creek, MI
Michigan State gets commitment from hometown dynamic playmaker
Michigan State landed a commitment this past Wednesday from a local dynamic player in wide receiver Brandon Lewis from Lansing Catholic. Lewis made the commitment official on his Twitter. Lewis will join Michigan State as a preferred walk-on after the Spartans extended the PWO offer early in July. Not much...
Jackson enters new era under Antonio Parker
JACKSON -- Antonio Parker is about to kick off his first season as head coach of the Jackson Vikings. The long-time Vikings assistant coach became the head coach this summer following Scott Farley’s departure to become athletic director at Western, and he takes over a program coming off a playoff trip in 2021.
FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway underway after downpour
BROOKLYN — The skies opened up and poured down on Michigan International Speedway just 30 minutes before the FireKeepers Casino 400 was scheduled to begin. Race officials had moved the start time from 3:17 p.m. to 3:01 earlier in the day because of the rain in the forecast, but the race is now underway. “Thunderstorm & lightning...
Lowder Wins Miss Jackson Crossroads Pageant
Peyton Lowder of Jackson was named the Miss Jackson Crossroads scholarship pageant winner on Saturday at Western High School. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV. (August 6, 2022 10:48 PM) Soon-to-be Jackson College student Peyton Lowder used her pageant experience to win the Miss Jackson Crossroads scholarship pageant at Western High School on Saturday.
Michigan State game-by-game predictions: ESPN’s FPI projects Spartans’ 2022 season
ESPN’s FPI is predicting every Michigan State game heading into 2022. Coming out of 2021, the Spartans are looking to build on an 11-win season and Peach Bowl win. Heading into the season, the Football Power Index has some favorable projections for Mel Tucker’s squad. Though some of the games are projected to be neck-and-neck, the Spartans are given good odds to win 9 games on the schedule.
‘My liver can’t handle two races’: Scenes from a sold-out MIS infield
It’s easy to spot newbies in the Michigan International Speedway infield – they have a yellow sash of sorts, which is really just caution tape tied in a circle. The “rookie stripe” mimics an on-track ritual, as NASCAR requires rookies to have a yellow stripe on their rear bumper.
Former MSU football player resigns from state Board of Ed, Whitmer seeks replacement
Former Michigan State University football player Jason Strayhorn has resigned from the state Board of Education, citing “new academic and athletic opportunities that require us to relocate as a family out of state.”. Strayhorn, who now works as a real estate broker and color commentator for MSU football games,...
Warchock Wins Miss Jackson County RoseQueen Crown
Lexi Warchock is crowned by outgoing RoseQueen Jessa Pettry at the Michigan Theatre. Photo by Bart Hawley, JTV. (August 7, 2022 10:23 AM) Lexi Warchock was the winner of the 2022 Miss Jackson County RoseQueen Pageant Saturday night at the Michigan Theatre. Warchock, Miss True Community Credit Union, is a graduate of Napoleon High School and has a dual degree in Bioengineering and Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan Dearborn.
Miss Jackson Crossroads and Outstanding Teen Pageant 8-6-22 | Photo Gallery
Miss Jackson Crossroads and Outstanding Teen Pageant, Western Performing Arts Center. 8-6-22. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News. Miss Jackson Crossroads and Outstanding Teen Pageant, Western Performing Arts Center. 8-6-22. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News.
Tattoos on full display at Michigan International Speedway NASCAR race
BROOKLYN, MI -- Visitors from across the country flocked to the Michigan International Speedway infield to camp in preparation for this weekend’s Firekeepers Casino 400 NASCAR race. RVs, campers, trailers, school buses and all sorts of vehicles and set up camp in the grassy areas of the speedway in...
NASCAR race at MIS moved earlier due to threat of rain, storms
BROOKLYN, MI – Sunday’s NASCAR race at Michigan International Speedway will start 16 minutes earlier, as rain and thunderstorms threaten to disrupt the event. The green flag will now wave at 3:01 p.m., when it was previously scheduled for 3:17 p.m. The race is televised on the USA Network.
Michigan Starting Lineup: August 2022 (ARCA Menards Series)
ARCA starting lineup for Michigan International Speedway. Today, the ARCA Menards Series takes the green flag in Brooklyn, MI. Now, they’ll set the starting grid via a round of qualifying. View the Michigan starting lineup for the ARCA Menards Series below. Michigan: Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Prac/Qual...
NASCAR returns to Michigan International Speedway, bringing business to Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of people set up camp at Michigan International Speedway for NASCAR Weekend. It’s the only race weekend at the Michigan International Speedway and fans have been waiting for it all summer long. Some said they came as far as Toronto. Campers still have two...
Vietnam Traveling Wall at the Fair 8-7-22 | Photo Gallery
Michigan Vietnam Veterans Traveling Memorial Wall at Jackson County Fairgrounds, American 1 Events Center, 8-6-2022. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News. Michigan Vietnam Veterans Traveling Memorial Wall at Jackson County Fairgrounds, American 1 Events Center, 8-6-2022. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News.
Jonesville man wins $115,000 playing Michigan Lottery’s Fantasy 5 game
JONESVILLE, MI (WTVB) – A Hillsdale County man has won a $115,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. 68-year-old Stephen Hammel of Jonesville matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the July 24 drawing to win the big prize. The winning numbers were 04-16-22-30-38. He bought his winning ticket...
Jackson County RoseQueen and Miss Teen USA Pageant 8-6-22 | Photo Gallery
2022 Miss Jackson County RoseQueen and Miss Jackson County Teen USA Pageant, Michigan Theatre. 8-6-22. Photos by Bart Hawley, JTV. 2022 Miss Jackson County RoseQueen and Miss Jackson County Teen USA Pageant, Michigan Theatre. 8-6-22. Photos by Bart Hawley, JTV.
Crazy: Look Inside This Now Abandoned Elementary School In Brighton
If you are a fan of abandoned destinations, you'll be in a world shock to find one so close to home. Located in Brighton, Lindbom Elementary school has sat deserted for ten years. Look: Abandoned Elementary School In Brighton. This school has sat untouched by the sound of students' voices...
Jackson Interfaith Shelter Block Party 8-6-22 | Photo Gallery
Jackson Interfaith Shelter Block Party and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, 8-6-22. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News. Jackson Interfaith Shelter Block Party and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, 8-6-22. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News.
Bubba Wallace will greet fans at Michigan McDonald’s prior to MIS race
BROOKLYN, MI – NASCAR fans can meet Bubba Wallace this weekend and check out his race-winning car from 2021 at a McDonald’s near Michigan International Speedway. Wallace has been greeting fans at McDonald’s restaurants across the nation this year. McDonald’s is one of his primary sponsors.
Events of August 5, 6, and 7, 2022
Grand River Farmers Market. 9 AM to 2 PM. Corner of Glick and Mechanic Streets, Downtown Jackson. Local farmers, fresh produce, crafts, plants, flowers and vendors. Fun in the Sun. 1 PM to 3 PM. I scream, you scream, we all scream for Chalk Art and Ice Cream! Join us at the Jackson District Library Eastern Branch to decorate our sidewalks with chalk art, watch an artist do a chalk art demonstration, and afterward, cool off from the summer heat with DIY Ice Cream in a bag.
