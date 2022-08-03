ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, MI

Parma Western Looking to Continue Program Growth

 4 days ago
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State gets commitment from hometown dynamic playmaker

Michigan State landed a commitment this past Wednesday from a local dynamic player in wide receiver Brandon Lewis from Lansing Catholic. Lewis made the commitment official on his Twitter. Lewis will join Michigan State as a preferred walk-on after the Spartans extended the PWO offer early in July. Not much...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Jackson enters new era under Antonio Parker

JACKSON -- Antonio Parker is about to kick off his first season as head coach of the Jackson Vikings. The long-time Vikings assistant coach became the head coach this summer following Scott Farley’s departure to become athletic director at Western, and he takes over a program coming off a playoff trip in 2021.
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Lowder Wins Miss Jackson Crossroads Pageant

Peyton Lowder of Jackson was named the Miss Jackson Crossroads scholarship pageant winner on Saturday at Western High School. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV. (August 6, 2022 10:48 PM) Soon-to-be Jackson College student Peyton Lowder used her pageant experience to win the Miss Jackson Crossroads scholarship pageant at Western High School on Saturday.
JACKSON, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State game-by-game predictions: ESPN’s FPI projects Spartans’ 2022 season

ESPN’s FPI is predicting every Michigan State game heading into 2022. Coming out of 2021, the Spartans are looking to build on an 11-win season and Peach Bowl win. Heading into the season, the Football Power Index has some favorable projections for Mel Tucker’s squad. Though some of the games are projected to be neck-and-neck, the Spartans are given good odds to win 9 games on the schedule.
EAST LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

Warchock Wins Miss Jackson County RoseQueen Crown

Lexi Warchock is crowned by outgoing RoseQueen Jessa Pettry at the Michigan Theatre. Photo by Bart Hawley, JTV. (August 7, 2022 10:23 AM) Lexi Warchock was the winner of the 2022 Miss Jackson County RoseQueen Pageant Saturday night at the Michigan Theatre. Warchock, Miss True Community Credit Union, is a graduate of Napoleon High School and has a dual degree in Bioengineering and Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan Dearborn.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Racing News

Michigan Starting Lineup: August 2022 (ARCA Menards Series)

ARCA starting lineup for Michigan International Speedway. Today, the ARCA Menards Series takes the green flag in Brooklyn, MI. Now, they’ll set the starting grid via a round of qualifying. View the Michigan starting lineup for the ARCA Menards Series below. Michigan: Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Prac/Qual...
BROOKLYN, MI
jtv.tv

Vietnam Traveling Wall at the Fair 8-7-22 | Photo Gallery

Michigan Vietnam Veterans Traveling Memorial Wall at Jackson County Fairgrounds, American 1 Events Center, 8-6-2022. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News. Michigan Vietnam Veterans Traveling Memorial Wall at Jackson County Fairgrounds, American 1 Events Center, 8-6-2022. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
jtv.tv

Events of August 5, 6, and 7, 2022

Grand River Farmers Market. 9 AM to 2 PM. Corner of Glick and Mechanic Streets, Downtown Jackson. Local farmers, fresh produce, crafts, plants, flowers and vendors. Fun in the Sun. 1 PM to 3 PM. I scream, you scream, we all scream for Chalk Art and Ice Cream! Join us at the Jackson District Library Eastern Branch to decorate our sidewalks with chalk art, watch an artist do a chalk art demonstration, and afterward, cool off from the summer heat with DIY Ice Cream in a bag.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

