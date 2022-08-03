Total jobs increased by significantly more than expected in July, sparking debate once again about the current state of the economy and whether it’s in a recession. Non-farm payroll employment increased by 528,000 in July, according to the latest employment report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). During this time, the unemployment rate decreased to 3.5%. The job gains were led by increases in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services and healthcare.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO