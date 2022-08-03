Read on www.foxbusiness.com
When does interest resume on federal student loans?
How to get a loan with a bad credit score
Still time to save: Today’s 30-year mortgage refinance rates dip further below 5% | August 5, 2022
Today’s best mortgage deal: 30-year rates tumble even lower | August 5, 2022
Fed will ‘absolutely’ raise interest rates in September with focus to lower inflation: SF Fed pres Mary Daly
Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly on Sunday said the U.S. central bank will "absolutely" raise interest rates half a percent in September to try to bring down red-hot inflation. Daly appeared on CBS’ "Face the Nation," saying Americans are struggling as inflation hits 9.1% – the...
Job growth surged in July, recovering all employment lost during pandemic
Total jobs increased by significantly more than expected in July, sparking debate once again about the current state of the economy and whether it’s in a recession. Non-farm payroll employment increased by 528,000 in July, according to the latest employment report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). During this time, the unemployment rate decreased to 3.5%. The job gains were led by increases in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services and healthcare.
