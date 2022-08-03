Sam Sullivan

Read on www.kmmo.com
STEVEN R. SULLIVAN
Steven R. Sullivan, age 69, of rural Marshall, died Thursday, August 4, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Memorial services will be Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the Slater High School Gymnasium, with Dr. Michael Kateman officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:30 A.M. until the time of services at the Gym. Inurnment will be in the Slater City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Shriners Hospital for Children in St. Louis or the Saline County Animal League in care of Weiker Funeral Home in Slater.
BONNIE LOUISE RAPP
Bonnie Louise (Widel) Rapp, 89, of Boonville passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 at her home. Visitation for Bonnie will be held at Howard Funeral home Wednesday, August 10, 2022 from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Tim Fairley officiating. Burial will follow in Pilot Grove City Cemetery.
CLYDESDALES TO MAKE AN APPEARANCE IN MARSHALL
County Distributing CO. and KMMO are helping bring the Clydesdales to Marshall. The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are scheduled to make an appearance in the area on Tuesday, August 16, in conjunction with the Missouri State Fair. The eight-horse hitch is scheduled to be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon at the Marshall Town Square at 6 p.m.
DENNIS NATION
Dennis Nation, age 63, of Fayette, died Thursday, August 4 at his residence. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 7 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette, where visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Private burial will be held at a later date at...
CENTRAL MISSOURI HONOR FLIGHT NO. 64 SET TO TAKE OFF EARLY FRIDAY, AUGUST 12
95 veterans will be given the trip of a lifetime as Central Missouri Honor Flight (CMHF) No. 64 is scheduled to take flight 1:45 a.m. Friday, August 12. A news release says the passenger list includes 5 Korean War veterans, 89 Vietnam veterans and 1 veteran who served in WWII. All 95 veterans will enjoy a one-day tour of the WWII Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, Battle of Iwo Jima Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery. At the Tomb of the Unknowns, honor flight veterans are quietly and respectfully acknowledged during the Changing of the Guard. Traveling with the veterans will be a medical team as well as guardians who assist veterans with wheelchairs, walkers, oxygen and companionship on the flight.
SPRINGFORK LAKE REOPENED FOR PUBLIC USE
An area lake reopened on Friday, August 5. After evaluating the condition of Springfork Lake, it was determined the lake would reopen for public use. The City closed the lake on June 13, 2022 for public use as it was believed to be in the best interest of public health due to a concern related to an algae bloom occurring at the lake.
ROADWORK SCHEDULED IN SEVERAL AREA COUNTIES
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of August 8-14. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -Route E is closed for a...
HEAT ADVISORY IN AFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY
A Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire KMMO listening area. A release from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office says the Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday, August 7. Heat index values up to 106 are expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat...
MODOT TO CLOSE ROUTE P IN CHARITON COUNTY NEXT WEEK
The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to close Chariton County Route P next week for a culvert replacement. A news release says the road will close between Cropp Road and Puzzle Lane from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, August 8. Motorists will need to use an alternate route during...
HIGGINSVILLE BOARD OF ALDERMEN PASS SEVERAL BILLS CHANGING WATER RATES
The Higginsville Board of Aldermen passed several bills during its meeting on Monday, August 1. The board looked at an ordinance that amends Provisions of Article 1 of Chapter 710, which is related to water rates. The recommendation of a water rate study the city of Higginsville is monitoring is to increase the rates 3.5 percent. An update from Jeanette Dobson says “the increase is to continue the progressive measures to maintain the quality of water service for citizens of Higginsville and the other cities and district it serves.”
