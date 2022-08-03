Read on newslj.com
Related
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through August 6
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted August 16 through August 6. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Marc...
Sturgis isn’t the only city inviting bikers
The city of Custer doesn't want to be Sturgis or the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for the next nine days, but it does want to be an option.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming citizens may need to be on the lookout for motorcycles in coming weeks
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming citizens may have noticed a surge of motorcyclists on interstates and in towns recently. This is due to the motorcycle rally being held in Sturgis, South Dakota that begins August 5. This rally is huge, not only for Sturgis, but for surrounding states like Wyoming as well. The rally brings riders from all across the country through Wyoming on their way to South Dakota and this can have a significant impact on the economy.
KEVN
Taten’s lemonade stand is back at the Rally
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - When the Sturgis Rally comes to mind you think motorcycles, but today we talked to someone who brought something different to the rally, lemonade. Taten’s Lemonade stand is back at the rally for its fourth year. The stand offers free water and lemonade to rallygoers but will take donations. All proceeds from the stand will go to the Crisis Intervention Shelter Service in Sturgis.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND TV
Bikers on a budget
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s not just gas prices that Sturgis rally-goers have to consider as they make their way west. We find out what thrifty bikers are doing to stay ahead of inflation. Cash and credit rule the road when you’re heading to the Sturgis Motorcycle...
hubcityradio.com
Daily figures for this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Compiled from 6 a.m. Saturday August 6, 2022, to 6 a.m. Sunday August 7, 2022. Item Sturgis Rapid City District District Total Last Year to Date. At 10:57 a.m., Saturday, South Dakota Highway 34, mile marker 157, 18 miles west of Hayes: A 2013 Harley-Davidson FLHX motorcycle was westbound on South Dakota Highway 34 when it rear-ended a second westbound 2013 Harley-Davidson FLHX motorcycle that had slowed down. The 58-year-old male driver of the first motorcycle died later at a Rapid City hospital. The 68-year-old male driver of the second motorcycle sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Philip hospital. Neither driver was wearing a helmet.
Retired fraud investigator charged with bank fraud
A retired fraud investigator for the South Dakota Department of Revenue is facing several charges for money laundering and bank fraud.
ORGANICS PART 2: Fraudulent farmers live lavishly until caught
Farmers who commit organic grain fraud have shown a propensity to spend big money on lavish lifestyles until the authorities catch up with them. When Belle Fourche, S.D., organic grain broker Kent Duane Anderson turned to fraud, he made millions of dollars and used the ill-gotten gains to establish a new life in Florida, replete with an $8 million yacht, a $2.4 million new home, $400,000 in jewelry, two new Range Rovers and a Maserati.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kotatv.com
Firefighters make progress on Fish Wildfire
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Firefighters are making progress in taming the Fish Wildfire that has been burning near Sundance since Sunday. Earlier this morning, all evacuation orders were lifted, and residents were able to return to their homes. An area closure remains in place for parts of the Black Hills National Forest.
Cheyenne Plays in Regional Title Game on Sunday in Gillette
The Cheyenne Sixers play for a regional American Legion Baseball championship on Sunday at the AA Northwest Regional Tournament in Gillette. Post 6 faces two-time defending national champion Idaho Falls in the Region 7 Championship Game at 1:30 p.m. at Hladky Stadium. The winner moves onto the American Legion World Series in Shelby, NC.
kbhbradio.com
One fatality reported in Highway Patrol’s first rally report
STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Highway Patrol issued their first ‘rally tally’ of the 82nd Annual event, and one fatality has been reported. That fatal crash happened Saturday morning, on South Dakota Highway 34, mile marker 157, 18 miles west of Hayes. The patrol says a 2013 Harley-Davidson FLHX motorcycle was westbound on South Dakota Highway 34 when it rear-ended a second westbound 2013 Harley-Davidson FLHX motorcycle that had slowed down. The 58-year-old male driver of the first motorcycle died later at a Rapid City hospital. The 68-year-old male driver of the second motorcycle sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Philip hospital. Neither driver was wearing a helmet.
Black Hills Pioneer
Rapid City man sentenced in grand theft case
DEADWOOD — A Rapid City man found with a pickup stolen out of Spearfish in the Wal-Mart parking lot in June pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the charges against him Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Christopher Ernest Goglin, 33, was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newslj.com
Man killed in shootout near Sundance
SUNDANCE (WNE) — A male subject with an active Wyoming warrant was shot and killed by law enforcement on Saturday morning after two shootouts took place on I-90 near Sundance. According to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office, the man was contacted by a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper on Saturday...
sdpb.org
Another gold-drilling project proposed in Black Hills, this time near Spearfish Canyon
Another company wants to conduct exploratory drilling for gold in the Black Hills — and this time the drilling sites are near Spearfish Canyon. The Black Hills National Forest announced Friday that Colorado-based Solitario Zinc Corp. plans to drill on national forest land southwest of Spearfish. The proposal is called the Golden Crest Exploration Drilling Project.
kbhbradio.com
Motorcyclist hurt in accident on I-90 near Exit 57
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sets in, law enforcement are encouraging travelers to ride and drive safe. The increase in traffic is causing congestion on area roads. Thursday morning, a motorcycle collided with the back of a pickup truck that had slowed for a...
Comments / 0