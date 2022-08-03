ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Internationally Acclaimed ‘Lightscape’ Coming To San Diego Botanic Garden For 2022 Holiday Season

Lightscape will transform the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden from November 18 through January 1. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound. Lightscape in San Diego is...
History inside Carlsbad’s Shipley-Magee House.

The 1887 Shipley-Magee House, home of the Carlsbad Historical Society, contains a museum that history lovers must visit. I walked through its doors earlier this year to discover a treasure trove of artifacts, documents and old photographs from Carlsbad’s earliest days. The rooms of this historical Craftsman-style house are...
Best Morning Market in North County ‘Oceanside Morning Farmers Market’

Oceanside features multiple activities and events throughout the week, one being the Oceanside Morning Farmers Market. The outdoor farmers market hosts a variety of vendors to buy fresh and gourmet products. The farmers market is sponsored by MainStreet Oceanside which is famously known for hosting multiple events like the Sunset...
San Diego Barbecue Destination Iron Pig Alehouse To Become New Concept Salsa & Smoke

Pacific Beach's 8-year-old barbecue destination Iron Pig Alehouse has shuttered and reopen next week as Salsa & Smoke, a new bar & restaurant specializing in "smoked meats and Mexican eats." In fall 2014, Louise Kelly, Kenny Casciato and Brigette O'Donovan opened Iron Pig Alehouse in the heart of San Diego's...
Celebrate National Oyster Day at San Diego County's Own Oyster Farm

It’s National Oyster Day and what better place to crack, pry and slurp than San Diego County’s own oyster farm, the Carlsbad Aquafarm. The farm is located on Carlsbad Boulevard, directly across the street from Carlsbad State Beach, and if you blink you might miss it. The farm shares a discrete, gated parking lot entrance with the Carlsbad Energy Center.
Crazy for Kajmak at Old World Meat Company

“My grandfather was Archduke Ferdinand,” says Laura casually. “He was assassinated in Sarajevo in 1914.” Whoa. The assassination that started World War One? Her grandfather? Laura and Bosko, her husband, definitely hail from the Serbian and Austrian part of the world, even though they were born here in the U.S.
San Diego Reddit Thread Dishes Dirt On Best & Worst Local Restaurants To Work For

A thread on a San Diego Subreddit has amassed nearly a thousand comments with people dishing both dirt and praise about many San Diego bars & restaurants. "[A]s a server born and raised in sd i’ve worked at my fair share of shitty restaurants with shitty owners," reads the thread titled restaurants that do and don’t deserve my support? on the r/sandiego Subreddit group. "i’m wondering who i should be giving my money to here and who sucks and i shouldn’t be going to?"
Closed Beaches Affecting Businesses in Imperial Beach

Yellow signs warn beachgoers to stay out of the water because it's contaminated by sewage and chemicals, but some Imperial Beach merchants say the signs are also keeping tourists out of their stores. “That’s our gold mine,” said Michael Bibbey, who owns Bibbey’s Shells and Rocks, which is right across...
At 78 years old, Hob Nob Hill is new again

One of San Diego’s oldest and most cherished restaurants has been reborn. If you haven’t set foot into Hob Nob Hill since Covid reared its menacing head in early 2020, you’re in for a pleasant surprise. The restaurant, which doubles as a bakery, was given one of...
Cucina Urbana Founder To Bring Gold Finch Jewish Deli To San Diego's La Jolla

The founder of San Diego Italian food destination Cucina Urbana is bringing a modern Jewish delicatessen named Gold Finch to La Jolla. Over the past 27 years, Tracy Borkum's Urban Kitchen Group - which operates Cucina Urbana in Bankers Hill, Cucina Sorella in Kensington, Artifact at Mingei, and Cucina Enoteca locations in Del Mar, Irvine, and Newport Beach - has earned a reputation as a leader in the Southern California hospitality industry. Earlier this year, Urban Kitchen Group acquired Waters Fine Foods Cafe in Bay Park, which is being used as a new catering and commissary kitchen. Tracy Borkum and Chef Partner Tim Kolanko will also bring market-inspired and modern coastal cooking to downtown La Jolla with the opening of The Kitchen at the newly renovated Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego.
