Gas line rupture closes BU 21 just inside Loop 224 in Nacogdoches

Kilgore Police Department issues missing person alert
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Brandon Fagans. Mr. Fagans, 33 years of age, is autistic and walked away from his home on Turkey Creek Drive sometime during the morning on Aug. 5. His family has been unable to locate him or confirm his welfare since. […]
These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July
Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
Boil water notice issued for City of Overton
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - The Overton Community Public Water System has issued a boil water notice for the city due to a pipe break. According to officials, a 6″ water line near JW Green on FM 323 suffered a break that has caused the water storage tank to run dry. Water pressure has been lost in the distribution system, compromising water supply to the city.
Popular Lufkin Bakeshop Opening Brand New Location In Nacogdoches, Texas
We have a sneak peek of the newest bakery in Nacogdoches. The Grandough Baking Company staff have been spending their summer vacation working to open a new location. Grandough Bakery's only location, as of right now, is at 1705 Feagin Drive in Lufkin. Currently they are closed until Monday, August 8th for Summer Vacation.
kjas.com
Woodville driver involved in a Polk County crash
A Woodville woman was involved in a late Thursday afternoon crash in Polk County. It happened shortly after 4:00 on Highway 190 in the Indian Springs Community, about 10 miles east of Livingston. Polk County Today is reporting information from the Texas Department of Public Safety that says Angela Vanek,...
WebXtra: Burger battle heats up among Nacogdoches restaurants
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Brick Street Burger Battle is challenging people to taste test burgers from restaurants in downtown Nacogdoches to find the very best one. KTRE’S Avery Gorman was one of the judges for the preview of the burger battle, which promotes the restaurants in downtown Nacogdoches.
SFA buzzing with bee research study in East Texas
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - With the new semester at Stephen F. Austin University beginning in just a few weeks, the campus is buzzing in more ways than one. The SFA Biology Department is hard at work on bee research in East Texas. SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas...
messenger-news.com
KILER THE K9 – MAN’S AND CROCKETT POLICE DEPARTMENT’S BEST FRIEND
CROCKETT – For the first time, Houston County has an active K9 unit on call and ready to sniff out everything from narcotics to fleeing suspects. Kiler (pronounced ‘kai-ler’) is a three-year-old Belgian shepherd who works with Crockett Police Department (CPD) officer Nathan Key. The Belgian shepherd...
Texas woman charged with holding 17 immigrants hostage in home
A Texas woman has been accused of holding 17 undocumented immigrants hostage in her home.
60-year-old Tatum man arrested after 4-hour standoff in Rusk County
TATUM, Texas (KETK) — A Tatum man was arrested by authorities with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office on Friday after a four-hour standoff. According to the sheriff’s office, the standoff was a result of an aggravated assault/aggravated robbery investigation, which also involved the Nacogdoches SWAT Team, Rusk County Precinct 2 Constable Matt Allison, Rusk County […]
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying funeral home burglary suspects
CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - A funeral home in Center was ransacked Friday night. Officials are asking the public to share information if they saw anything suspicious. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says Watson & Sons Funeral Home on Highway 7 East was ransacked between 8:30 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Unknown subjects entered each office, went through all items and damaged two vehicles on the property. The subjects took multiple items from each office.
scttx.com
Sheriff's Department Investigating Burglary at Stateline Storage
August 6, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary of storage units that was reported August 5, 2022. An unknown subject(s) entered the Stateline Self Storage on Hwy 84 East and cut the locks on 20 storage units. Countless items were taken from the units.
Affidavit: Nacogdoches man arrested for setting fires, badgering deputies
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies in Nacogdoches County have arrested a man for setting a series of fires in the woods and throwing trash can lids at cars, according to an affidavit. Enoc Morua Juarez, 34, was booked in the Nacogdoches County Jail on Aug. 3 and is being...
scttx.com
Sheriff's Department Seeks Attempted Robbery Suspects
August 5, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating to subjects involved in an ATM burglary. At approximately 4:30 a.m. on August 5, 2022, two black males approached the ATM located at American State Bank on the Haslam strip in Joaquin. The subjects attempted to break into the machine. The subjects were driving a white Dodge Avenger with a black racing stripe on the hood and black pin striping on the sides. The vehicle has Texas plates.
kjas.com
Local boy makes good...Gee is new Lufkin City Manager
The Lufkin City Council has selected Jasper native and high school graduate Kevin Gee as the next city manager. Gee is not new to city government or public works. He had been serving as the interim manager since February of this year. Prior to that, Gee served as director of public works.
ktoy1047.com
Arrest made in trail ride shooting
20-year-old Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius of Minden was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon. His bond is currently set at $150,000. Schools are getting ready for the 2022-23 school year across the Ark-La-Tex. Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is...
Two East Texans named Region 7 Teachers of the Year
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — Two hard-working East Texas educators earned the coveted title of Region 7’s Regional Teacher of the Year. KETK’s Kaci Koviak had the honor of emceeing today’s ceremony hosted by the Region 7 Education Center in Kilgore. Catherine Jackson, of Carthage ISD, was named Secondary Teacher of the Year and Pydi Oliver, […]
2 Crockett 19-year-olds arrested for suspected meth
CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Two Crockett 19-year-olds were arrested Tuesday morning on possession charges after officers said they found suspected meth while conducting a traffic stop. Officers said they found a loaded syringe with suspected meth and a clear baggie of suspected meth after obtaining probable cause to search a Dodge Durango during a traffic […]
Trial date reset for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The trial of a former Neches ISD principal has been delayed again due to a COVID-19 infection. A representative for the Anderson County District Court indicated Kimberlyn Ann Snider’s trial date would be postponed given that one of the necessary parties has COVID-19. Snider is...
Henderson police seeking public’s help in search for missing woman
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — The Henderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Betty Rowland (Pemberton). She was last seen on Monday, Aug. 1, driving a green 1998 Toyota Tacoma, the department said. According to police, Rowland may be suffering from an episode of dementia and may be in a confused state. […]
