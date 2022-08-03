ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Gas line rupture closes BU 21 just inside Loop 224 in Nacogdoches

KLTV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Kilgore Police Department issues missing person alert

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Brandon Fagans. Mr. Fagans, 33 years of age, is autistic and walked away from his home on Turkey Creek Drive sometime during the morning on Aug. 5. His family has been unable to locate him or confirm his welfare since. […]
KILGORE, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July

Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Boil water notice issued for City of Overton

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - The Overton Community Public Water System has issued a boil water notice for the city due to a pipe break. According to officials, a 6″ water line near JW Green on FM 323 suffered a break that has caused the water storage tank to run dry. Water pressure has been lost in the distribution system, compromising water supply to the city.
OVERTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Nacogdoches, TX
Crime & Safety
Nacogdoches, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Gorman, TX
City
Nacogdoches, TX
kjas.com

Woodville driver involved in a Polk County crash

A Woodville woman was involved in a late Thursday afternoon crash in Polk County. It happened shortly after 4:00 on Highway 190 in the Indian Springs Community, about 10 miles east of Livingston. Polk County Today is reporting information from the Texas Department of Public Safety that says Angela Vanek,...
POLK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Burger battle heats up among Nacogdoches restaurants

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Brick Street Burger Battle is challenging people to taste test burgers from restaurants in downtown Nacogdoches to find the very best one. KTRE’S Avery Gorman was one of the judges for the preview of the burger battle, which promotes the restaurants in downtown Nacogdoches.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

SFA buzzing with bee research study in East Texas

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - With the new semester at Stephen F. Austin University beginning in just a few weeks, the campus is buzzing in more ways than one. The SFA Biology Department is hard at work on bee research in East Texas. SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bees#Accident#Loop 224#East Texas#The American Red Cross#Rusk High School#Kltv#Longview Isd Child
KETK / FOX51 News

60-year-old Tatum man arrested after 4-hour standoff in Rusk County

TATUM, Texas (KETK) — A Tatum man was arrested by authorities with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office on Friday after a four-hour standoff. According to the sheriff’s office, the standoff was a result of an aggravated assault/aggravated robbery investigation, which also involved the Nacogdoches SWAT Team, Rusk County Precinct 2 Constable Matt Allison, Rusk County […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying funeral home burglary suspects

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - A funeral home in Center was ransacked Friday night. Officials are asking the public to share information if they saw anything suspicious. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says Watson & Sons Funeral Home on Highway 7 East was ransacked between 8:30 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Unknown subjects entered each office, went through all items and damaged two vehicles on the property. The subjects took multiple items from each office.
CENTER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
scttx.com

Sheriff's Department Seeks Attempted Robbery Suspects

August 5, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating to subjects involved in an ATM burglary. At approximately 4:30 a.m. on August 5, 2022, two black males approached the ATM located at American State Bank on the Haslam strip in Joaquin. The subjects attempted to break into the machine. The subjects were driving a white Dodge Avenger with a black racing stripe on the hood and black pin striping on the sides. The vehicle has Texas plates.
JOAQUIN, TX
kjas.com

Local boy makes good...Gee is new Lufkin City Manager

The Lufkin City Council has selected Jasper native and high school graduate Kevin Gee as the next city manager. Gee is not new to city government or public works. He had been serving as the interim manager since February of this year. Prior to that, Gee served as director of public works.
LUFKIN, TX
ktoy1047.com

Arrest made in trail ride shooting

20-year-old Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius of Minden was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon. His bond is currently set at $150,000. Schools are getting ready for the 2022-23 school year across the Ark-La-Tex. Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is...
MINDEN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Two East Texans named Region 7 Teachers of the Year

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — Two hard-working East Texas educators earned the coveted title of Region 7’s Regional Teacher of the Year. KETK’s Kaci Koviak had the honor of emceeing today’s ceremony hosted by the Region 7 Education Center in Kilgore. Catherine Jackson, of Carthage ISD, was named Secondary Teacher of the Year and Pydi Oliver, […]
KILGORE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 Crockett 19-year-olds arrested for suspected meth

CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Two Crockett 19-year-olds were arrested Tuesday morning on possession charges after officers said they found suspected meth while conducting a traffic stop. Officers said they found a loaded syringe with suspected meth and a clear baggie of suspected meth after obtaining probable cause to search a Dodge Durango during a traffic […]
CROCKETT, TX
KLTV

Trial date reset for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The trial of a former Neches ISD principal has been delayed again due to a COVID-19 infection. A representative for the Anderson County District Court indicated Kimberlyn Ann Snider’s trial date would be postponed given that one of the necessary parties has COVID-19. Snider is...
NECHES, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy