Erin Napier Swoons Over Husband Ben as They Revisit the Spot They Met: 'Still My Biggest Crush'

Why Nicole Curtis From ‘Rehab Addict’ Hid Her Pregnancy on the Set of HGTV
'Rehab Addict' star Nicole Curtis had a few reasons for keeping her most recent pregnancy hidden on the set of her HGTV show. Why did she want to keep the big news from getting out?
Are Erin and Ben Napier Still Together? Everything to Know About the ‘Home Town’ Couple’s Marriage
Home Town stars Erin Napier and Ben Napier first captivated viewers when they made their HGTV debut in 2016. In the years that followed, the pair landed several spinoffs, wrote books and shared their journey living in their own Laurel, Mississippi, home. Keep scrolling to find out more details about their marriage and whether they are still together.
The Stars of HGTV Have Transformed Over the Years! See Weight Loss Photos of Your Favorite Hosts
HGTV is all about making people’s dreams come true with home renovation projects that are mind-blowing! Some of the network’s popular hosts have undergone makeovers of their own after rising to fame. Ben Napier, Drew Scott and more of your favorite HGTV stars have shared their weight loss transformations with viewers over the years.
Erin Napier’s Haircut Was Inspired By a Huge Hollywood Star! See Hair Transformation Photos
On top of being one of the most talented people in the home design space, Erin Napier is also a trendsetter! The Home Town host has blown viewers away with her style choices, effortless beauty and of course, her signature pixie haircut. Erin and her husband, Ben Napier, shot to...
Former 'Bachelor' Contestant Madi Prewett Is Engaged to the Son of a Billionaire
Former Bachelor contestant Madison Prewett captioned her Instagram post celebrating her engagement to Grant Michael Troutt with five simple words: "You were worth the wait." Madi was previously a frontrunner on Pilot Pete's season of The Bachelor. However, Pete and Madi quickly realized their incompatibility when it came to the infamous fantasy suite dates. Madi was (and is) a devout Christian, and told Peter that she was saving herself for marriage.
Today fans shocked by Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb’s ‘tearful’ moment together on live TV despite hosts’ fiery ‘feud’
TODAY fans have witnessed an emotional moment between hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb during Friday’s show. The tearful interaction has arrived amid the pair’s rumored feud, as they bonded together to wish a co-worker farewell. Longtime NBC News correspondent Pete Williams is retiring, and his Today show...
Renée Zellweger Dotes On Boyfriend Ant Anstead's Son Hudson During Beach Day
Party of three! Renée Zellweger took over mom duties while spending the day at the beach with boyfriend Ant Anstead and his 2-year-old son, Hudson. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the Judy star is seen covered up from head-to-toe to seemingly keep the blistering sun off her porcelain skin while keeping an eye on her man's young son during the day.
Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies
New year, new baby bumps! Aaron Rodgers’ brother Luke Rodgers and more celebrities are expanding their families in 2022. The professional football player’s older sibling announced his wife Aimee Rodgers’ pregnancy in a January 1 Instagram post showing her baby bump in a white sweater. “For the last two and half years we have kept […]
How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18
Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
Are ‘Bachelorette’ Alums Rachel Lindsay and Husband Bryan Abasolo Still Together? Inside Their Marriage
Going strong! Bachelorette alums Rachel Lindsay and husband Bryan Abasolo are one of the long-standing couples in Bachelor Nation. The pair are both busy with their bustling careers, making some fans wonder if they’re still together. Keep reading for an update!. Are Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Still Together?
Gia Giudice Wows In A Blush Dress At Mom Teresa’s Wedding To Luis Ruelas: Pics
Gia Giudice, 21, got a lot of attention at her mom Teresa Giudice‘s wedding on August 6! The daughter of the 50-year-old reality star attended the event as a bridesmaid in a blush dress that looked gorgeous on her. Only a glimpse could be seen of the halter style, plunging dress, as she watched her mom say her vows to new stepdad Luis “Louie” Ruelas — but she looked absolutely stunning.
Kathie Lee Gifford looks so happy holding baby grandson Frankie in latest photo
Kathie Lee Gifford loves watching her grandson Frankie. "My idea of heaven," the former TODAY anchor, 68, wrote on a Tuesday Instagram photo of herself holding the napping newborn, her first grandchild. Frankie, who was born on May 31, is the child of Cody Gifford (Kathie Lee's son) and his...
Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Spots a Photo of ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ Steve Irwin at the Australia Zoo [Watch]
Bindi Irwin's 16-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior, has a strong bond with her grandpa Steve Irwin — aka the Crocodile Hunter — even though he died long before she was born. Irwin proved it with an adorable video she shared recently of the young girl recognizing the man she calls "Grandpa Crocodile" in a photo at the Australia Zoo.
Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?
Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
Lisa Marie Presley Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Her Late Son on the Anniversary of His Death
Lisa Marie Presley is remembering her late son. On Tuesday, Presley, 54, shared a heartbreaking tribute to Benjamin Keough on the second anniversary of her son's death. "Several years ago, on Mother's Day, my son and I got these matching tattoos on our feet," she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post featuring a photo of the design on their skin.
Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Matthews’ Baby Bump Album Ahead of 2nd Child: See Her Pregnancy Photos
Growing their family. Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews announced in May that they’re expecting a second child. “Round 2! 🤍” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post alongside a photo of them smiling with their 16-month-old daughter, Sterling. The toddler's pink shirt said: “I have a secret to tell you." She held a sign […]
Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Score MASSIVE Home Sale After Moving to Their Farm
Recently, Matt Roloff sold part of the farm, igniting division within his family. Jeremy and Audrey accepted years ago that Matt would never hand over the farm to them. They made their own plans, buying their very own family farm. But their new life means saying goodbye to their old one.
Father pushes bride out of carriage on the way to wedding ceremony, she sprains ankle and hobbles down aisle
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Angela’s wedding was one of the most ridiculous affairs I’ve ever been a part of in my life.
Tristan Thompson Seen In 1st Photos Since Birth Of Baby With Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson, 31, looked calm and comfortable in the first public pics since the news of his baby boy’s arrival made headlines. The professional basketball player, who is already the father of three, was seen walking through a gymnastics center parking lot in Los Angeles, CA shortly after he welcomed another bundle of joy with ex Khloe Kardashian via surrogate on Aug. 5. He wore a summer-friendly outfit that included a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and what appeared to be black Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.
