Apex Legends Mobile's Rhapsody Is Designed With Potential Metas In Mind, Including The Scan Meta
Apex Legends Mobile Season 2 has been going well, in large part due to the battle royale game's latest playable legend, Rhapsody. Like Fade, Rhapsody is described as a "mobile-first" legend, which means she's exclusive to the mobile spin-off of Apex Legends--at least for now. As a full-time DJ and part-time hacker, Rhapsody is an incredibly fun support legend, possessing powerful sound-based abilities that disrupt opponents and enhance her allies.
Froggy's Farm & Friends
Blastonier
Pokemon Go Celebrates Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day
Niantic has announced that players worldwide have worked together to complete the global challenge for Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day in Pokemon Go. The reward event will take place August 13 from 11 AM to 2 PM local time. As a reward for completing the global challenge, players will be rewarded...
Game Based On The Bird That Drinks Tears Novel Coming From PUBG Battlegrounds Developer
Krafton Inc announced that it's working on an untitled project based on The Bird That Drinks Tears, a popular Korean fantasy novel. An official website for the untitled project has been launched to recruit talent to work on the upcoming game. The website launched with concept art and details on...
