Chemung County tax foreclosed real-estate auction underway

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County tax foreclosed real-estate auction is now live with a full list of properties available to view.

You can view the full list of properties by clicking/tapping here . Information about the properties includes pictures, location, market value, land assessments, and the prorated taxes due upon purchase.

The auction is set to run from today, August 3, 2022, to August 17, 2022, at 10 a.m.

Anybody that wishes to participate must submit an online bidder registration packet. Packets must be received by the Chemung County office by August 15, 2022, at 4 p.m. in order to participate in a sale.

In addition to submitting a packet, anybody that wishes to bid must create an online bidder account. You can sign up for an account on Auctions International’s website . The auction’s official page detailing how to participate can also be found on the official website .

