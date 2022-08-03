ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemung County, NY

Chemung County tax foreclosed real-estate auction underway

By Cormac Clune
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ndgNs_0h3SOVRl00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County tax foreclosed real-estate auction is now live with a full list of properties available to view.

You can view the full list of properties by clicking/tapping here . Information about the properties includes pictures, location, market value, land assessments, and the prorated taxes due upon purchase.

The auction is set to run from today, August 3, 2022, to August 17, 2022, at 10 a.m.

Multiple charged after 40-person fight in Owego

Anybody that wishes to participate must submit an online bidder registration packet. Packets must be received by the Chemung County office by August 15, 2022, at 4 p.m. in order to participate in a sale.

In addition to submitting a packet, anybody that wishes to bid must create an online bidder account. You can sign up for an account on Auctions International’s website . The auction’s official page detailing how to participate can also be found on the official website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
NewsChannel 36

Groundbreaking at Ithaca Housing Authority properties

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The ground broke on 625 Hancock Street in Ithaca Friday morning for an affordable housing project. The groundbreaking of the new Northside apartments officially kicks off construction on the $75 million redevelopment project. The Ithaca Housing Authority was joined alongside New York's Department of Homes and...
FL Radio Group

Ground Breaks on Ithaca Construction Project

A 75-million dollar public housing rehabilitation and construction project in Ithaca has begun. Governor Hochul announced the project will update two outdated Housing Authority properties to restore 36 apartments and replace another property with a 118 unit building. “My administration is steadfast in our commitment to preserving and creating affordable...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Guthrie hosts local vendor wellness market

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — Howard Elmer Park was filled with different vendors and members of the community on Saturday as Guthrie hosted their sixth annual wellness market. The market is designed to give people in the community the opportunity to enjoy locally grown and made products. The market promotes wellness and a healthy lifestyle through […]
SAYRE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elmira, NY
County
Chemung County, NY
Chemung County, NY
Government
WETM 18 News

Dollar General proposes location at former southside Walgreens

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Walgreens on Elmira’s southside may become a Dollar General next year, according to plans in the City Planning Commission Agenda. The agenda for the Elmira City Planning Commission’s August 4 meeting included an application from the Dollar General Corporation to add a location on the southside. The plan in […]
WHEC TV-10

2 Wegmans locations going through changes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — More Wegmans stores in the Rochester area are being "reset." That's industry-speak for remodeling. The Calkins Road, Henrietta, and Geneva locations are all getting work done—it should be completed in a few weeks, according to a company spokesperson. The biggest change? No more "Nature's...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Business Industry#Linus Business#Auctions International#Nexstar Media Inc
96.9 WOUR

Butter Prices Skyrocket in New York and This Is Why

Until recently, shopping for butter has always been an afterthought. We’d go to the grocery store and pop a package into our cart and not give it a second thought. But today, with the price of butter over $4.00 for a box of four quarters, many of us are rethinking our butter usage.
VESTAL, NY
susqcoindy.com

Montrose Council balks at chicken request

With a room filled with supporters, Montrose resident Danielle Henry asked the borough council to review their position on the ownership of chickens in the borough. Henry said she had briefly circulated a petition, garnering 50 signatures in a short amount of time. She told council, at the Monday, Aug. 1, meeting that about five people she spoke with were opposed to borough residents raising chickens.
MONTROSE, PA
WETM 18 News

Windmill blade recycling facility coming to Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A new recycling company in Steuben County hopes to lower the amount of hazardous and recyclable items going to local landfills, specializing in windmill blades and solar panels. The Steuben County Industrial Development Agency said that Momentum of Western New York, LLC is a new company formed in 2022 designed to […]
BATH, NY
WETM 18 News

Bath Amazon facility turning lane construction to begin in August

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Construction for the left turning lane into the upcoming Amazon warehouse in Bath is slated to start later this month. According to the Steuben County Industrial Development Agency, the turning lane road work on State Route 54 in Bath will begin sometime on or before August 15, 2022. The IDA didn’t […]
BATH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Auctions
whcuradio.com

Some Ithaca residents unhappy with plans to renovate golf course

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Plans to renovate an Ithaca golf course are moving ahead – and some residents are unhappy. Cornell aims to improve drainage at its Robert Trent Jones Golf Course by adding turf. But resident Bruce Brittain fears it’ll be a big waste of money.
ITHACA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On July 21, 2022, property located at 68 Adaline St., Village of Owego, from Richard Prokop to Michael Hopkins for $124,900. On July 22, 2022, property located at 256 Prospect Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from William and Maryann Dubee to Bradley Ball and Tammy Gruber for $20,000. On July...
OWEGO, NY
FL Radio Group

Cayuga Nation Details Evidence of Criminal Activity At Demolished Varick Property

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (August 4, 2022) – During the demolition of a vacant property located at 2906 County Road 124 in the Town of Varick, New York, officers from the Cayuga Nation Police Department (CNPD) seized a variety of evidence indicating that a mail-order marijuana sales operation was being conducted by Wanda John and others out of the property. Evidence seized included suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, packaging materials, and business records. Also seized were two weapons, including a loaded shotgun that had a chambered round upon recovery.
WETM 18 News

‘Substantial upgrades’ at Campbell cheese facility to bring 75 jobs

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Upstate Farms Cheese facility in Campbell, N.Y. is slated for “substantial upgrades” under its new owner, bringing dozens of jobs to the area, according to the Steuben County Industrial Development Agency. At the end of June 2022, BelGioioso Cheese bought the former Upstate Farms facility on Main Street in […]
CAMPBELL, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Chemung County Murder-Torture case: Timeline of known events

(WETM) – Officials in Chemung County continue to release new information in a disturbing torture-murder case that has left one man dead and three suspects in custody. The timeline of events continues to develop publicly with holes still left to be filled by officials in and out of the courtroom.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy