Abraham Hamadeh will face Kris Mayes in Arizona attorney general race

Q&AZ: Why does vote counting take so long in Arizona?
Every two years, Arizonans cast their votes in primary and general elections. And every two years, critics complain it takes too many days for all the votes to be counted. Through KJZZ’s Q&AZ project, a listener asked: Why does the vote counting process take so long?. Election workers follow...
Arizona schools face spending cuts if cap is not lifted
A constitutional cap on Arizona school budgets limits how much districts can spend each year — unless state lawmakers vote to waive the cap. If not lifted, the cap could lead to a massive cut in school funding, layoffs and possibly an early end to the school year. Arizona...
Q&AZ: Does gravel landscape negatively impact the urban heat island effect in Arizona?
In an effort to conserve water during the long-term drought, residents around the Southwest are tearing out their grass and opting for desert landscaping — also called hardscape — that primarily features gravel. Through KJZZ’s Q&AZ project, a listener asked: Does hardscape contribute negatively to the urban heat...
Gas prices continue to drop, but demand starting to rise
Gas prices continue to fall in the state and around the country. Arizona is averaging at about $4.37 per gallon. That’s down about 20 cents from a week ago. Though AAA spokesperson Aldo Vazquez says that the trend could end as people change driving habits. “We know that most...
