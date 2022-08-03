Motorcycle driver dies after being thrown over steep embankment in Wyoming crash

RIGBY — A 42-year-old man that was airlifted to the hospital last week after a canal crash near County Line Road has died from his injuries. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man as Keynes Huaynalay Alvarado of Peru. He was a passenger of a silver Toyota car involved in the crash. He was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and died later that day due to injuries caused by the crash.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO