Motorcycle driver dies after being thrown over steep embankment in Wyoming crash

Read on oilcity.news
Related
Injured motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after being rescued from East Idaho backcountry
A motorcyclist was airlifted to a local hospital after crashing in the East Idaho backcountry on Saturday. The 2 p.m. motorcycle crash occurred in the Little Burns Creek area between Ririe and Swan Valley, authorities said. The adult male motorcyclist suffered chest injuries during the incident and needed to be carried through about two miles of wet and muddy terrain to where an Air Idaho helicopter had landed to transport...
buckrail.com
Accident on WY22 Snake River Bridge, clear
WILSON, Wyo. — An accident this afternoon on the Snake River bridge on WY 22 is causing delays in the area. Teton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the accident. “It is now clear, and no one was injured in the accident,” Sheriff Matt Carr said. Traffic is...
eastidahonews.com
Deputies identify man who died in canal crash last week
RIGBY — A 42-year-old man that was airlifted to the hospital last week after a canal crash near County Line Road has died from his injuries. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man as Keynes Huaynalay Alvarado of Peru. He was a passenger of a silver Toyota car involved in the crash. He was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and died later that day due to injuries caused by the crash.
eastidahonews.com
Two men charged with felonies for allegedly stealing some $28 from tip jars
POCATELLO — Two men are facing felony charges after allegedly stealing the tip jar at a Pocatello soda shop and restaurant. Jonathon James Keele, 28, of Grace, has been charged with principal to burglary, according to court records. Timothy William Halpin, 27, of Pocatello, has been charged with two counts of burglary after he was tied to a similar theft in Chubbuck.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kidnewsradio.com
Woman accused in death of deputy pleads guilty
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We now have a plea from the woman once accused of causing the death of a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy. Jenna Holm appeared in court Thursday. She plead guilty to charges of exhibition of a weapon and resisting arrest. The charges stem from...
svinews.com
Jackson man pleads no contest after second stabbing
JACKSON (WNE) — A Jackson man has pleaded no contest to two felonies after he was arrested for stabbing a man in the face March 15 while he was on probation for another stabbing. Manuel Vargas, 25, pleaded no contest to aggravated assault and battery and interference with a...
eastidahonews.com
Woman sentenced for her role in death of deputy; family says justice not served
IDAHO FALLS – Emotions were high as Jenna Holm, who was charged with felony aggravated assault in the death of a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one and a half years concurrent after accepting a plea agreement. During a court hearing before District...
Man drowns at Palisades
The Bonneville County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office says a 57-year-old Soda Springs man drowned in Palisades Reservoir Wednesday. According to a news release from the department, officers received a call to the Palisades Reservoir near McCoy Creek shortly before 3:00 pm for a possible drowning. The reporting party told Dispatch a man on a paddle board went into the water and did not resurface.
IN THIS ARTICLE
svinews.com
Valley’s First Electric Vehicle Charging Station Opens This Week in Thayne
Star Valley’s first electric vehicle charging station will open this week in Thayne. Joe Heward, a member of Thayne’s town council and an employee of Lower Valley Energy, said the charging station was the product of a three-way partnership. “It’s a partnership with Clean Cities in Jackson, Lower...
buckrail.com
A first look at 119 N Agate, Victor ID
VICTOR, Id. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
buckrail.com
Wine and dine with a view at The Rooftop Bar at The Cloudveil
JACKSON, Wyo. — Experience Jackson Hole from a new perspective. Poised above Town Square on the stunning rooftop, take in the sights and sounds of the season at Summer Evenings at The Rooftop Bar at The Cloudveil. With a rotating food and drink menu by The Bistro team, The Rooftop Bar at The Cloudveil is open to the public on select nights throughout the rest of summer.
Comments / 0