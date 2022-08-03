Drunk driver sentenced to 10-years probation in crash that killed grandmother

Read on abc7amarillo.com
Related
adastraradio.com
Fatality Accident: Vehicle Collides with Bicycle Thursday Evening in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON – On Thursday, August 4th at approximately 8:15 PM officers of the Hutchinson Police Department responded to the intersection of 10th Avenue and Severance Street for an injury accident involving a vehicle and bicyclist. A Hyundai Tucson operated by Laurie Hinderliter, WF/56, Hutchinson was south bound on Severance...
KFDA
Town of Vincent's final police officer resigns
VIDEO: GOOD NEWS: Local project helps refugees in Amarillo. VIDEO: ‘Just showing that we appreciate them’: Beta Sigma Phi honors first responders in sweetest way. VIDEO: Golden Spread Farmers Market hosts grand opening tomorrow. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors.
Texas woman charged with holding 17 immigrants hostage in home
A Texas woman has been accused of holding 17 undocumented immigrants hostage in her home.
Two of the Most Notorious Killers in Amarillo History Shared a Jail Cell
My grandma used to always tell me, You'd be surprised by what people forget. I was reminded of this recently when I came across something in an old newspaper article that made my jaw drop. Amarillo has had its fair share of notable crimes that have gone down in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc7amarillo.com
Vacant home in north Amarillo catches fire early Friday morning
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo fire crews battled a house fire in north Amarillo early Friday morning. Officials say they were called near NW 11th and Washington at 5:28 a.m. Six minutes later, the first firefighter arrived on scene to find fire showing in a vacant home. Nobody was...
Amarillo officials searching for Tuesday robbery suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department and Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for help identifying a suspect connected to two separate Tuesday morning robberies on Amarillo Boulevard East. According to the department as well as previous reporting from MyHighPlains.com, officers responded to two separate robberies in the 1500 and 3000 blocks of […]
kgncnewsnow.com
The Hunt Is On For Suspects In Two Armed Robberies
Amarillo Police are searching for the suspect involved in two separate robberies at businesses along Amarillo Boulevard this week. The crimes happened between 10:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2 in the area of Amarillo Boulevard East and North Grand Street. The suspect is described as being 5-foot-6,...
Borger man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for meth distribution
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to documents recently filed in Amarillo Federal Court, a Borger man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being federally charged with methamphetamine distribution in December. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Jesus Adrian Quinonez was federally charged in December with distribution and possession with intent to distribute […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc7amarillo.com
2 insurance agencies robbed at gunpoint, Amarillo police looking for at least 1 suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Two insurance agencies less than a mile from each other were robbed at gunpoint. The first armed robbery happened at 10:16 a.m. at Texas Insurance located at 1500 E. Amarillo Blvd. According to police, the suspect entered the business and pulled a gun on employees.
Borger School Bus Drivers Walk Off The Job
The start of school all over the Texas Panhandle is in less than 2 weeks. What happens when kids don't have transportation to get to school? Most take the bus, so what happens when there's no one to drive the bus?. It looks like the Borger Independent School District is...
The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas
His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
Missing elderly person located
Update 9 p.m. According to a message from the Amarillo Police Department, the missing elderly man has returned home and is safe. Original AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department asked the community for help in searching for a missing 88-year-old man, last seen early Wednesday morning. According to the police department, the man […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc7amarillo.com
Potter County Sheriff's Office looking for 15-year-old boy missing since his birthday
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — The Potter County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 15-year-old boy who went missing on his birthday. Jadyn Gonzales was last seen by his father and stepmother at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to the sheriff's office, the father said he believes Jadyn may be...
The Mysterious Case of Former Amarillo Resident, Steven Koecher
I always wonder how people can just up and disappear. I mean, a whole person--GONE. How can that happen? You figure somehow they will be found. The family will get some closure at some point. That doesn't always happen. We have seen that with the Dorien Thomas case, which is...
abc7amarillo.com
Deadly crash: Man riding Harley on US 287 veers into center median, rolls 'numerous' times
CLAUDE, Texas (KVII) — A motorcyclist was killed Friday in a rollover crash. According to DPS, Gordon Elmore of Wichita Falls was riding his Harley Davidson Switchback on US 287. Around 9:25 a.m., his bike veered into the center median approximately seven miles east of Claude. The Harley rolled...
abc7amarillo.com
Former Amarillo Bishop John Yanta dies at 90
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Former Amarillo Bishop John Walter Yanta died Saturday at 90, according to the Amarillo Diocese. Yanta served the Amarillo Diocese from 1997 to 2008. He was appointed to the San Antonio Archdiocese by Pope John Paul II on Dec. 30, 1994, as an auxiliary bishop.
abc7amarillo.com
Autopsy on woman found dead in City of Amarillo garbage truck showed no signs of foul play
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The autopsy on a woman found dead in a City of Amarillo garbage truck showed no signs of foul play, according to police. The body of Linda Michelle Mesza-Ray, 42, was found May 19 in a garbage truck after it got back to the solid waste collection plant on SE 23rd and Olive.
Amarillo Police release more info on body found in solid waste truck
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Police Department released more information regarding the body found in a solid waste truck in central Amarillo in May. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers responded to the city of Amarillo’s Solid Waste Collection Station on the morning of May 17 after a body was found […]
Northwest Texas Healthcare System ranked as high performing hospital
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials from Northwest Texas Healthcare System(NWTHS) announced that the U.S. News & World Report has ranked North West Texas Healthcare System as a 2022-2023 High Performing Hospital. According to the release, this is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings. The release stated that […]
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Clarendon, TX USA
Me and my 4 year old son found this heart at a rest area in Clarendon, TX. I’m a car hauler truck driver and I took my son with me on this trip across country starting from California and we stopped at this rest area because it has a playground for kids so he can play and we found it on the bench. I looked up the website and I think it’s pretty cool what this community is doing and placing a heart in a random spot somehow connects people and puts a smile on your face.
Comments / 4