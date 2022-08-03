ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chase Claypool vs. Diontae Johnson: Who Has More Receiving Yards in 2022?

By Donnavan Smoot
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago
Read on fansided.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Trevon Diggs is already giving Cowboys feelings of dread

Early on in Dallas Cowboys training camp cornerback Trevon Diggs has had a few moments that have the team worried about his 2022 season. Trevon Diggs’s second season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021 was more than promising after he was named an All-Pro player. Diggs finished with 11 interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns to help lead the Cowboys’ defense. But it wasn’t as impressive to some that questioned if Diggs was an all-or-nothing player.
ARLINGTON, TX
FanSided

Kareem Hunt is the 4th high-profile Cleveland Browns player to request a trade in under a year

The Cleveland Browns have a problem after Kareem Hunt requested a trade. Things were pretty quiet for a while after the new regime took over. When Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski came in during the 2020 offseason stability was thought to follow. Sure, there were rumblings that Odell Beckham Jr. never wanted to be a member of the Cleveland Browns but that was it, rumblings. Stability was the key going forward, everyone knew it.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Three free agents the Patriots should consider signing right now

The New England Patriots have their backs against the wall for 2022 so far. Here are three free agents the team should consider signing right now. The fun part of free agency has been over for a while, and the players who are being signed to teams at this time are usually signed to round out the depth or cover for an injury. The Patriots should take a peek at the current free agent market to see what is out there.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

272K+
Followers
516K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy