Chase Claypool vs. Diontae Johnson: Who Has More Receiving Yards in 2022?

Trevon Diggs is already giving Cowboys feelings of dread
Early on in Dallas Cowboys training camp cornerback Trevon Diggs has had a few moments that have the team worried about his 2022 season. Trevon Diggs’s second season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021 was more than promising after he was named an All-Pro player. Diggs finished with 11 interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns to help lead the Cowboys’ defense. But it wasn’t as impressive to some that questioned if Diggs was an all-or-nothing player.
Chicago Bears Injury Report: WR N’Keal Harry Suffers Injury and Will Miss Significant Time
New acquisition N'Keal Harry just landed on the Chicago Bears injury report with a high ankle sprain and he could miss Week 1 and then some. The post Chicago Bears Injury Report: WR N’Keal Harry Suffers Injury and Will Miss Significant Time appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kareem Hunt is the 4th high-profile Cleveland Browns player to request a trade in under a year
The Cleveland Browns have a problem after Kareem Hunt requested a trade. Things were pretty quiet for a while after the new regime took over. When Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski came in during the 2020 offseason stability was thought to follow. Sure, there were rumblings that Odell Beckham Jr. never wanted to be a member of the Cleveland Browns but that was it, rumblings. Stability was the key going forward, everyone knew it.
Three free agents the Patriots should consider signing right now
The New England Patriots have their backs against the wall for 2022 so far. Here are three free agents the team should consider signing right now. The fun part of free agency has been over for a while, and the players who are being signed to teams at this time are usually signed to round out the depth or cover for an injury. The Patriots should take a peek at the current free agent market to see what is out there.
NFL・
