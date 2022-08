It's about to get hot in Perry Harvey Sr. Park. St. Louis rapper Nelly and EDM duo The Chainsmokers are among the headliners for the "Blended" festival happening in downtown Tampa this fall on Nov. 19-20. Fellow EDM bros Loud Luxury, Queens rapper Rich the Kid, "Sour Patch Kids" star Bryce Vine and U.K. songwriter Elderbook are also on the bill along with nearly two-dozen other acts including local heavy hitters like jazz trio Katara and vocalist Sunde, club staple Jask, Americana favorite Have Gun, Will Travel, and rock outfit Shevonne & the Force.

